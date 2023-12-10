Don’t Be A Cotton-Headed Ninny Muggins, Grab These 31 Fun And Affordable Gifts From Amazon

1. A fuzzy cat hat that'll turn their kitty into the cutest bunny they ever did see, even if all their fur baby wants from the moment it touches their head is get it off. But if they can snap a pic real quick, they may have the best holiday card known to man.
It comes in a random color so you don't have to worry about agonizing over which pair to get.
Promising review: "I mean, come on. Best eight bucks I’ve spent in a while…could not stop cracking up when I opened this little hat and put it on my very tolerant adult cat. You will get a random color of whichever style hat you’ve chosen…I ordered the bunny ears and they look and fit exactly like they do online. Very, very cute and well-made (but meant only for a few photos, then take them off your cat, please)." —seaborne
Price: $7.99
Price: $7.99
2. A mini inflatable tube guy because there is *no way* they can look at this little dude and not giggle. If they're feeling extra goofy, imitating him is ~encouraged.~
Promising review: "Got this as a toy for my 7-year-old. She loves it. It's compact and is fun to watch wave around. Very similar to it's full-sized big bro. Great product!" —Christell
Price: $8.58
3. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a card game that'll get the whole family involved and lead to laughing harder than they have in a while and memories they'll never forget.
Dolphin Hat Games is a small business that specializes in family-friendly card games.
Okay, so the rules: divvy up all the cards equally, and then all the players take turns putting down cards that have different illustrations on them, saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza" in order. If the card put on the table matches the word that's being said in that moment, whoever slaps a hand down on the card first gets all the cards under it. They keep playing until someone comes in possession of all the cards.
Promising review: "This game is hysterical! I played with my 7-year-old daughter and my 70-year-old father and we all enjoyed it. I haven't laughed that hard in a long time!" —bobkopolow
Price: $9.99
4. A pound of cereal marshmallows so they can stop spending way too long trying to pick them out when they make a bowl and leaving every other person in the house ~unlucky~ with just the bland, plain bits — how ~charming.~ After all, they should stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup.
Medley Hills Farm is an Ohio-based, family-owned small business that specializes in unique candies, snacks, and baking supplies.
Promising review: "Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer
Price: $12.99
5. And a giant 1-pound Snickers bar because they don't act the same when they're hungry, and a regular Snickers just isn't gonna cut it.
Promising review: "I bought two, one for a gift and one to just joke around with. My sister loved it as she was quarantined and asked if I could bring a chocolate to her door so she could eat some candy while staying in her room. I texted her back...is a Snickers okay? And she replied YES PLEASE!! That's when I pull out the 1-pound Snickers bar put it next to her door and tell her OK. Two minutes later I hear an OMG from across the house... and a flurry of THANK YOU! OMG! texts. Also I ate half of mine over like four days and yeah it's a Snickers so pretty good." —Marco
Price: $17.48
6. Annnnd a jar of "Ass Kickin" sweet and spicy jelly beans, which would add a nice unique kick to Buddy's spaghetti recipe. Maybe even make a game of it and see who can eat the most at once?! Just be sure to have a glass of milk nearby.
Ass Kickin' is a small business that specializes in spicy candy, popcorn, and sauces.
Promising review: "If you like spicy and sweet you will most definitely like these jelly beans. It didn't take me long to devour the whole jar and will say that I enjoyed every spicy hot bean. I wouldn't say it's like over the top hot but it's a comfortable hot that keeps me eating one after the other." —Bill Reiner
Price: $9.95
7. An Unsolved Case Files Game for anyone who loves solving puzzles and crimes by figuring out who's guilty. This game comes with all the evidence they'll need to crack this case: newspaper articles, crime scene photographs, police reports, town maps, secret letters, suspect interrogations, and more! They probably could've helped Buddy find his dad faster!
Promising review: "Every once in a while I come across a product that is so amazing that I want to do what I can to help the people who created the product. This Unsolved Case Files case was one of those times. My family had so much fun with this. By the end of the night we felt like we had solved a real mystery, and we felt bad for the unfortunate victims. I immediately purchased another of these files and we are looking forward to playing it as soon as it arrives. If you even *think* that this might be interesting to you then you should purchase it. It was way more fun than I was expecting, and I was expecting it to be a lot of fun. The only real downside was that we didn't really budget enough time. Our kids stayed up well past their bed time. Luckily they didn't have school the next day." —Jason Earl
Price: $26.97
8. Or a murder mystery book designed to challenge even the most crime-show-obsessed person you know. This book includes 20 murders for them to solve, so buckle up, Nancy Drew — there's about to be a new detective in town.
Promising review: "The illustrations are very well done. Definitely have to say you need a logical mind to figure out these puzzles. You get a deep feeling of success when you figure out whodunnit." —Renee Goff
Price: $14.39
9. An at-home slushy-making cup so they can ~slushify~ basically any drink they can imagine. (Soda, LaCroix, juice, smoothies, iced coffee, you name it!! Maybe even maple syrup??) All they do is freeze the cup for four hours, pour in their liquid, and crush the sides until a slush forms…couldn't be easier!
Check out a TikTok of the Slushy Maker Cup in action — it even comes with a spill-proof lid so it won't leak while they're crushing the cup!
Promising review: "My son wanted to order this and I was sure it was going to be a piece of junk that did not work. I was totally wrong! He makes slushies several times a week and it works great. Note that you really need a liquid with sugar in it to make a good slushie; the sugar-free drinks don't work (so use Coke, not Coke Zero)." —Joanna Bernard
Price: $22.99+ (available in four colors)
10. A box of kinetic sand for all the fun of squishing around in sand without nearly the amount of mess they'd experience at the beach. Be sure to grab a tray to keep it all contained!
Made from 98% sand and 2% polymers, this sand is gluten-free, non-toxic, and safe for children three years of age and older. Playing with sand can boost a child's sensory exploration and creative thinking skills. Playing with kinetic sand will do the same, with far less mess.
Promising review: "I love this sand. It’s so fun to play with, even kind of therapeutic. It shapes well, holds its shape, but is also flowy like water. It reminds me of the properties that water and cornstarch have when mixed. It’s super easy to clean up, too." —Christina
Price: $27.55
11. A unicorn slime kit because the only thing better than playing with slime is customizing their own. And over 28,000 people agree so much, they gave it a 5-star rating. Just be sure they don't shove this in the VCR.
This comes with everything they will need to start making their slime: glue and activator, stirring sticks, tool knives, jelly cubes, clay for butter slime, foam beads, fishbowl beads, pearl beads, ink for coloring, scents, flake glitter, snow powder, cutting and mixing tools, storage containers, and a manual.
Promising review: "This is the best slime kit I’ve come across. I saw it last minute before my daughter’s birthday (11) and thought I’d get it as an add-on to her presents. It ended up being her favorite gift! Her brother (8) joined in and made slime with her and she still has enough to make more of all types." —Elizabeth & Rick
Price: $34.99+ (available in three styles)
12. An anti-stress desktop punching bag so they can take out all their rage against Kevin, the office pain-in-the-butt, in a safe and controlled manner that won't end with a trip to HR. This would be a great option for any Walter Hobbs-like figures in your life — maybe it'll help keep them off the naughty list.
Promising review: "I bought this as a white elephant gift for Christmas in the office. I anticipated it to be thin, flimsy, and cheap. However, it was just the opposite. My coworker has it sectioned to her glass wall and people use it all the time. The section is strong, and the item itself feels very sturdy. I was pleasantly surprised, and it was one of the favorite gifts of the day." —Vicki McClain
Price: $24.95 (available in two colors)
13. A shaker of edible cocktail glitter because why would they ever have a normal drink if they could add a little extra *Christmas magic* to it and completely upgrade the experience?!
Bakel is a small business established in 2016 that specializes in edible glitters for food and drink.
Promising review: "Don’t think any further and just buy it. This was so cool and everyone loved it! I got the clear one because it will go with any drink. I will be the one to put this in all my friends drinks. Also had no taste so it was just the look. Sooooooo cool!" —gigi
Price: $11.74+ (available in 17 colors)
14. A giant waffle…blanket for anyone who eats waffles on the daily (or for anyone who keeps a bottle of maple syrup up their sleeve for emergencies) and has been known to scream "leggo my Eggo" if anyone tries to take a bite. Now they can finally live out their dreams of being fully surrounded by a delicious breakfast food.
Promising review: "My grandson loves this waffle lightweight throw. He got up and made sure everyone could see it. Well made. Not too heavy, just right for watching TV on a cooler night. This is the third unique one I purchased. Now all three grandsons have one, each being different. Love it." —becky spinks
Price: $21.59+ (available in five sizes and four foods)
15. A Bob Ross Chia Pet that kinda speaks for itself. Plant and art lovers will rejoice at this completely unique gift. Go get them a Ch-Ch-Ch-Chia!
Includes the themed pottery planter, plastic drip tray, and chia seed packets for three plantings.
Promising review: "Ummm... this is a Bob Ross Chia....Don't even think....Just order. Bought this for our white elephant family Christmas exchange. Who wouldn't want this???" —SaraB
Price: $25.99 (available in seven other variations)
16. A tin with a pair of emergency underpants, which is perfect to have on hand while they open up all their hilarious gifts as a backup in case they do in fact pee themselves from laughing so hard.
Promising review: "Hey! If you're on the fence about getting this gag gift...GET IT!!! Today is my husband's birthday and he couldn't stop laughing when he opened this! Our kids kept referring to it as the 'man diaper' while laughing...BUT keep in mind that this gag gift is NOT geared only toward a man! This was worth every penny and my husband sent me a photo to make me laugh now! Apparently he carried it on him as he headed out the door LOL. He hasn't opened it...so I am unaware of how they would actually fit him. However, the purpose it was purchased for, did not let me down." —CB
