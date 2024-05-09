I Spent *Hours* Scrolling Tiktok To Find These 35 Elite Products So You Don’t Have To

To use as intended, apply the moisturizer after the snail repairing essence has dried on your face.



Promising review: "I don’t think I will use anything else! When I tell you this product makes my skin so soft and so even, it’s an understatement! My skin is usually very dry, oily (acne-prone), and super sensitive, so it’s really hard for me to find something that can be hydrating but gentle at the same time. The product itself is on creamy/slime consistency, and sometimes you do have to work it in a little bit to absorb. After about 5–10 minutes the product fully absorbs and you’re all set! I use it after I apply their brand of hyaluronic acid." —May

Get it from Amazon for $16.