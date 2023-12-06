I Spent *Hours* Scrolling Tiktok To Find These 37 Elite Gifts So You Don’t Have To

1. A high-ponytail running cap with UPF 50 protection so they can rock their fave high pony while keeping the sun out of their face.
Check out a TikTok of the Vimhue running hats in action.
Vimhue is an Arizona-based, woman-owned small business that specializes in uniquely engineered running hats.
Promising review: "Love this hat so much! I already ordered another one in a different color for myself and one for a friend! I live in Texas near the Gulf and it’s summer — really humid and really hot. I walk three to four miles outside most days and I’d been wishing for a hat that allowed for a high ponytail so I could keep my hair off my neck to not get as hot/sweaty. Decided to Google it and found this and was thrilled! The X straps are easy to adjust and it fits great and is breathable. And it’s super cute!" —mlp06h
Shipping info: Shipping costs $3.97 and is free if you spend over $35. The product should arrive in 2–7 days.
Get it from Vimhue on Etsy for $29 (available in 21 colors and many other styles).
2. A divided pot perfect for duos who love to cook together, but don't exactly have the same tastes (or for anyone who gets the ick when their food touches 🙋♀️). And now they don't have to worry about dirtying two pans!
Check out a TikTok of the divided pot in action.
This pot also comes with a lid and a ladle!
Promising review: "I have a picky household so this works perfectly to reduce the amount of pans to clean. Made taco meat and burgers at the same time. Pan was an easy swipe of a sponge to clean. Really pretty pan too." —StellaB
Get it from Amazon for $79.99.
3. A kid's art frame for any parents of kids who hand them a new piece of artwork about every 30 minutes. This frame allows them to store multiple pages in one frame so they don't have to feel guilty for throwing away another work of art. The frame easily pops open and they can stick the paper in and put the rest behind the elastic straps.
Check out a TikTok of the art frames in action.
Promising review: "Wish I'd known about these with my first kid...or my second. Now I'm on my third and our kitchen was littered with art projects. These were a great solution to clear out the clutter and make my kitchen look less like a kindergarten classroom. The frames store A LOT of art in them and each kid has their own frame and can decide which picture to put on display. Magnetic case makes it easy to open but stays shut when it's supposed to." —probooks627
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 13 colors).
4. A cult-favorite ice cream scoop designed with a unique curved shape so they can actually eat their ice cream when they want it, instead of sitting around forever waiting for it to basically melt before their spoon actually breaks the surface. And yes, it *is* dishwasher safe. Throw this in their stocking and if you're feeling a little ~extra,~ have a tub of ice cream waiting for them in the freezer so they can test it out.
Promising review: "I think I just found the best ice cream scoop ever! I was very surprised when I took it out of the box because it has some weight to it, so I knew right away that it would not break easily. It scoops ice cream beautifully and is dishwasher safe. I am so glad TikTok made me buy this!" —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 18 colors and a two-pack).
5. A compact rolling desk bike so they can take advantage of their restless legs and get some extra movement into their day. Plus they can bike even when they're on a call because they won't be bopping up and down like on a walking pad.
Check out a TikTok of the bike desk in action for more insight on how it works.
This desk bike is also height adjustable so they can get their perfect fit with the tray, and has "whisper quiet" pedaling, eight resistance levels, and a way to track their mileage, RPM, and other stats.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and I bought it. No regrets! I’ve used this almost daily since I got it. I’m moving way more than I did before. The tabletop part is a little loose but that might be from me leaning on it too much. It wasn’t originally like that. I haven’t looked into tightening it. This is 10 out of 10 recommended for someone who's looking to move more!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $359.99+ (available in two colors).
6. An electric spinning makeup brush cleaner designed to clean *and* dry their brushes with ease instead of them hunching over the sink trying to scrub away the month-old foundation stuck between the bristles. You could just gift them new makeup brushes, but this is more sustainable, plus then how would they learn to keep them clean?!
Check out a TikTok of the makeup brush cleaner in action.
Promising review: "Holy cow this thing is amazing!!! I’d been looking at brush cleaners for a while, but thought they couldn’t be everything they claimed. I was wrong! This brush cleaner cleans brushes instantly, and then dries them too. It took me less than ten minutes to wash and dry all my brushes, where it used to take me 45 minutes to wash them by hand and then a full day to get them dry. This machine dries them so well that they can be used immediately, and it keeps the integrity of the brush. I give it at least 10/5 stars!!!" —Ziasophia
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
7. A car french fry compartment that fits right in the cupholder so they will never have to deal with the tragedy of the ~fries avalanche~ while they're munching them on the go…everyone knows they're way better fresh and not 10 minutes later at home.
Check out a TikTok of the french fry cup holder in action.
Promising review: "Love this item. It fits nicely in my cup holder and it does hold a McDonald's large fry! It's going to be a stocking stuffer for my adult kids." —reader
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in one- or two-pack and with or without an attached sauce holder).
8. A simply mesmerizing glass essential oil diffuser and humidifier, which is equal parts aesthetically pleasing *and* practical to help fight dryness that messes with their skin and sinuses. Plus they can switch between seven light settings to match any mood.
Check out a TikTok of the diffuser in action.
P.S.! Don't forget to grab some essential oils to use with this.
According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils. And if you have pets, check out what the ASPCA has to say about using diffusers around them.
Promising review: "It’s beautiful!! Best oil diffuser I’ve ever had. Everyone is asking me where I got it at. Gives off a lot of mist, makes my whole room smell wonderful, and it’s a great conversation piece. Highly recommend it." —Danielle Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $27.17+ (available in two sizes, with or without a remote, and 22 colors).
9. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment infused with collagen to help restore their hair. Reviewers are even saying it's comparable to Olaplex (and less than 1/3 of the price)!
Check out a TikTok of the hair cream in action.
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Just apply it to wet hair after shampooing, wait five minutes, rinse it out, and voila!
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy this the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. It leaves my hair super hydrated and soft. If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair needing moisture — yes yes yes! Keep the box for directions because you can’t read the ones on the bottle if you don’t understand the language." —Kandyce D.
"Saw it on a TikTok video. Thought I would try it out. I have long hair and it gets tangly and dry. I could not believe how well this product works. Hidden gem. Definitely try this one." —Kitty kat
Get it from Amazon for $7.90.
And read our full review of Elizavecca's Hair Protein Treatment.
10. A belted portable cordless vibrating heating pad to help make that time of the month even just slightly less miserable. And for the other 40 weeks of the year, they can just pop it on to keep them warm and cozy.
Check out a TikTok of the heating pad in action. Reviewers note they should definitely wear it *over* their clothes!
Promising review: "Oh my God. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm. You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns but as someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation this little belt does it all. The heat is so soothing and adjustable and heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part. It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains. It breaks up all the little bubbles and can even move things along if you’re having a hard time using the bathroom. The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in 11 colors).
11. A tube of Danessa Myricks Beauty's Colorfix Eye, Cheek, and Lip Cream Pigment so they can get rid of like half the products in their makeup bag. This long-wearing, waterproof cream does it all — eyeshadow, lipstick, and blush — that's basically a full face of makeup with one tube.
Check out a TikTok of the makeup pigment in action.
Danessa Myricks Beauty is a Black, woman-owned small biz dedicated to creating "a world of beauty for people from all races, ages, and genders." FYI, this product is cruelty-free!
Promising review: "This is my first time trying this product and I absolutely love it. It is transfer-proof and the color is very vibrant. I used it as a lipstick, eyeliner, and an eyeshadow. I have combination skin, and I have to say I’m pleased with the wearability of this product. Upon applying it, it feels like a cream, but once it dries, it becomes weightless and matte. I really loved this product because I could barely tell I was wearing anything on my face. Usually, I have a hard time finding products that are genuinely transfer-proof, smudge-proof, and weightless. I am so happy I stumbled upon this product. I also have to say that it’s pretty easy to take off as well depending on what products you use. I used the Garnier waterproof micellar water and with a few swipes there was very little smudging, and the product came right off." —whailey
Get it from Sephora for $20 (available in 46 colors and three finishes).
Get it from Sephora for $20 (available in 46 colors and three finishes).
12. A "Bacon Bin" — aka now they can stop ruining their drains or constantly using large sheets of tinfoil to store all the extra drippings. This lets them easily store it all in a small (reusable) container, and then they can even use it for future cooking endeavors!
Check out a TikTok of the bacon bin in action.
Talisman Designs is a small business that specializes in at-home cooking and entertaining products.
Promising review: "This thing is awesome. Big enough to hold plenty of grease without taking up a ton of space. I keep mine in the butter compartment of my fridge next to the butter. I poured the grease right from the pan, still very hot right into it, and popped the lid on and put it in the fridge. Next time I needed some grease, I scooped some out with a spoon, no muss no fuss. Much better than the glass jar I was using. My only warning is if you get it out when people are visiting keep an eye on it. It's so cute and so good at its job everyone will want one. This is an awesome gift idea. The little box it comes in is so cute with its little piggie face sticking out. Anyone who cooks with grease will love this." —John Dollard
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.