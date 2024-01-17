29 Cleaning Products For Anyone Who Just Can’t Be Bothered To Clean

1. A Eufy robot vacuum so no matter how busy you are, you can always come home to a clean house. There is honestly nothing better than a freshly vacuumed floor, especially if it required ~zero~ effort from you.
I ~hate~ vacuuming. It is very possibly my least favorite chore, so when it came time to make my wedding registry, this was one of the items I KNEW I needed to include. It makes my life soo much easier. We have three cats who shed (and tbh I suppose my hair is part of the problem as well) and it is such a hassle to try to keep up with vacuuming when the hair accumulates so quickly. Having this little gadget has been such a time saver. We usually just turn it on when we are leaving the house and it gets to work right away. I live in a three-story townhouse so we typically empty it between each floor since we have to carry it upstairs anyway (still desperately waiting for someone to invent a robot vacuum for stairs), so I can't attest to how much it can collect at once, but we've never had any issues with it handling each floor of our house.
Promising review: "I am not a 'clean freak' by any stretch, but with two (hairy) dogs I found myself sweeping/vacuuming on a daily basis. I'm close to two months with this Eufy and I couldn't be more impressed. I always imagined robot vacuums were the pinnacle of lazy and would never do as good a job as a determined human, but I've run every test I can think of and it never fails to impress. It not only stops the 'hair tumbleweeds' that hide under couches and the edges of your cabinets, but it works as an effective floor duster, eliminating the finest particles that a broom would never catch. It's the best investment I've ever made in terms of home products." —zichik
Get it from Amazon for $139.98+ (available in two versions).
2. Or if you're looking for something that can do ~more,~ a Roborock robot vacuum and mop combo to take over the dreaded tasks of vacuuming AND mopping! Seriously, this thing is like your own personal maid — just imagine all the things you can do while this fully takes care of cleaning your floors.
I recently got this magical little device and though I've only run it a few times I can genuinely tell you that it is a game changer. Unlike my other robot vacuum, this lil' guy also mops!! Vacuuming feels like a never ending battle with my hair and my three cats' fur because as soon as we are done there's somehow already more hair everywhere. This is going to change our lives forever. We can easily just run it whenever we want through our phone, and it even has a sensor to avoid obstacles so you don't have to worry about picking stuff up off the floor before you start it. And on top of all that, it even empties, cleans, and refills itself!! Like you literally don't have to do anything other than push a button to start it. Yes, I know this thing is expensive, but honestly can you put a price on basically never putting any effort into cleaning your floors again?! 10/10 I would like every cleaning task to have a robot that'll do it for me.
Get it from Amazon for $1,099.99+ (available in black or white).
3. A jetted tub cleaner because idk if you've heard, but those jets can get DISGUSTING...like, never-use-a-shared-tub disgusting. All you have to do is fill up your tub, pour in the solution, and run the jets. It honestly couldn't be easier.
Oh Yuk is a family-owned small biz based in Minnesota that makes high quality cleaning products for jetted and hot tubs, washing machines, and dishwashers.
Promising review: "We bought a house with a jetted tub. I had anxiety about using the tub because I didn’t know what kind of germs and funk were in the jets. I ordered Oh Yuk before we even closed escrow. And when escrow did close, I got my keys and immediately used Oh Yuk in the tub. The junk that came out was soo gross! I ran it four times and now the tub jets are spotless. It was great being able to take a bath and not worry about someone else’s dirt and funk in my bath water. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" —Niki D.
Get it from Amazon for $17.84+ (available in two sizes and a two-pack).
4. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner that truly encompasses all your feelings after your sauce erupted in the microwave...AGAIN. Just add water and vinegar, microwave Mama, and watch the crud that's been building up from months of explosions come melting off.
Once the microwave beeps, just open it up and give it a quick wipe down. You'll be amazed out how easily everything comes off (and how little you have to exert yourself for it to happen).
Promising review: "I moved into this house over a year ago and haven't been able to get the gunk out of the top of the microwave no matter what I've tried. Used this ONCE, and it's more than halfway gone!! SOOOOOO HAPPY!! Didn't have to scrub very hard or anything; it just came right off. It'll need another time or two of use before it's all the way gone, but I can't tell you how impressed I am. It smells like vinegar when you're done, but not for very long. Super easy to use and definitely worth the money." —briona
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).
5. A stain and odor eliminator to clean up those tough messes. As much as you hate cleaning, sometimes your fur baby leaves you a present you simply cannot ignore. Not only will this stuff get rid of the stain, but it will get rid of the smell…pet stains can be STANKY, iykyk.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. is a family-owned business named after the family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
All you have to do is spray this on the stain, let is sit for 5–10 minutes, blot it up, then let it air dry. If you're dealing with a deep odor problem, pour a generous amount on the area, let it stand for at least an hour, then lay a towel on top with a weighted object to absorb all the excess liquid.
Promising review: "I have an elderly dog who has occasional accidents and a cat with chronic bladder issues. Without this product, I’m pretty sure I would’ve burned down the house. On fresh accidents, it works with just one treatment. It removes the stains, and more importantly, it completely removes the odors. On older, setting stains, it completely removes stains and odors after several repeat treatments. I’ve tried so many products over the years. Hands-down, this is the best." —SR Kelly
Get it from Amazon for $19.16+ (available in two sizes).
6. A bottle of Dawn Powerwash with so many uses — greasy tools, cupboards, obviously dishes, and more. For really stuck-on messes, simply spray a layer and leave it for a few minutes. When you come back, you'll be able to wipe away all the grime with ease. Thankfully, this will help make the ~miserable~ task of doing dishes (at least slightly) more fun.
The starter bundle comes with a sprayer and three refill bottles.
Promising review: "My daughter told me about this, but I thought it was just like the regular Dawn dish soap. When she finally showed me how it worked, I couldn't believe I was washing dishes without it for so long. It's amazing for all the caked-on baking dishes, and it cuts through grease like magic. And it even worked when cleaning my stove, cabinets, and cupboards. It makes all the caked-on grease and grime disappear. I 100% recommend this product." —Maria Kerr
Get a four-pack bundle from Amazon for $17.50+ (available in three scents).
7. A septic-safe rust stain remover to get rid of those unsightly orange stains that definitely do not match the rest of your bathroom aesthetic. Plus, get ready...all you have to do is spray it and leave it!! *NO SCRUBBING!*
Promising review: "OK, so we have a lot of iron and stuff that stains our shower, toilet, and sinks in our well water. I have scrubbed with every different kind of cleaner I could think of. I even scrubbed with a drill brush. So I saw this stuff on Amazon and read the reviews, all good and positive reviews, so I bought it. I sprayed it in the shower and turned around to grab a scrub brush, when I turned back around to scrub it was gone, CLEAN and WHITE tiles like it was new. I wish I could buy it by the 55-gallon drum." —Rod
Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in two sizes and multipacks).
8. A set of cleaning cups for your Keurig if you're starting to notice a ~funky~ taste in all your beverages after having your Keurig for a long time and never cleaning it. Don't worry, you're not alone, I didn't know you were supposed to be doing anything special to clean them either. And it's just as easy as making a cup of coffee!
Simply insert one of these pods like you would a coffee pod and run it on the largest cup setting. Reviewers suggest running 1–2 additional cycles of just water after the initial one just to make sure all the gunk is fully removed.
Promising review: "I had no idea that little needle would get so darn dirty! I was shocked at what came out of it when I threw one of these babies in. I admit I haven't been great about cleaning my machine out given how much use it gets, but it was still a surprise to see how black the water was, and the amount of sediment when the cycle was done. Coffee tastes great! I will use this product regularly from now on." —Isabel
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three quantities).
9. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets that clean the nasty you can see, but also the *nasty* you can't see. Just place one where you would put a normal dishwashing pod, and marvel at the results.
Promising review: "This stuff is the real deal. We have had a number of service calls to the house for this dishwasher — no help at all. Cleaned the filter, tried running the water to heat it first…nothing worked. Dishes were still coming out dirty and smelly. We were prepared to give up and replace our dishwasher. As a last ditch effort, I ordered the Affresh pods, and used two of ‘em. Hallelujah!!! Finally, dishes are coming out clean again. These pods saved me THOUSANDS! So simple and easy to use, I could not be happier." —M
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.95+ (also available in a 12-pack).
10. A gel Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp so you can keep your toilet looking clean and smelling fresh *without* having to scrub or increase how often you deep clean. Every time you flush, this cleansing gel will release a fresh scent and prevent stains from building up.
Each stamp lasts for up to 12 days.
Promising review: "I love how easy it is to use and makes my bathroom and hallway even smell amazing. It’s easy to use and lasts for a bit. Leaves my toilets clean, sparkling white! Will keep buying and will try all the scents." —Elisa Beovides
Get six stamps (and the stamper) from Amazon for $3.96.
11. Or a pack of all-natural toilet fizzies designed to make cleaning even the grossest toilets a little more manageable. Just drop one of these in the bowl and watch the fizzing action dissolve all the grime and buildup. Bonus, your kiddo may think this is a fun science experiment and ask to do it next time.
Happy Earth Boutique is a small business based in New Jersey that focuses on sustainable cleaning and personal care products.
Promising review: "Miraculous product‼️ So ingeniously effective from natural ingredients, essential oils, and baking soda. Love the fizzing!" —Aurora Kangaspuu
Get a pack of 15 from Happy Earth Boutique on Etsy for $11.19+ (originally $13.99; available in two scents).
12. Orrrr an automatic bleach toilet cleaning system that'll send cleaner into your bowl with every flush so you don't have to get up close and personal with a toilet brush in hand. And less time cleaning means more time doing literally anything else.
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "I used to use those deodorizer tablets for all my toilets in my home, and they worked. However, the chemicals from the tablets would harden the plastic/rubber flap valves in the toilet, and cause them to slowly leak overnight. My water bill would be high every month. Once I switched to the Fluidmaster 8300 dispenser, keeping my toilets clean and odorless become easy. Plus maintenance on my toilets decreased! The cartridges last three months, and replacing them requires no tools. Highly recommend." —Mikiloti
Get it from Amazon for $10.59.
13. Bottle-cleaning tablets so your emotional support water bottle you've been using every day for the past year (…without washing…) can be restored back to its freshly purchased state that is *actually* safe to drink out of.
Fill up your bottle with warm water, add one tablet, let it sit for 15–30 minutes to do its thing, empty, then rinse — no scrubbing (or effort) required!
Promising review: "I admit I was skeptical that this would work on my deeply-coffee-stained, stainless-steel coffee tumblers. Usually I have to boil hot water and use vinegar and dishwashing liquid in them and let them sit overnight to get them clean. So I was definitely skeptical how one small tablet with warm water for 20 minutes was going to get them sparkling. The truth of the matter is...it actually did a killer job! I popped one tablet in the bottom of each clean tumbler. Then, I added hot water that I had boiled on the stove (as an added benefit) and left them uncovered for 20 minutes. Halfway through I stirred the water with a bottle brush and then let it sit for the remaining time. Before rinsing them out, I used a bottle brush again and then rinsed. OMG! SPARKLING LIKE NEW!!! SIMPLE, FAST and EASY. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" —Bliss Om
Get a pack of 12 tablets from Amazon for $8+ (available in three quantities).
14. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner that is SO easy to use. Just throw one down the drain, run some water and the disposal, and watch the blue foam come up, cleaning out all the gunk and grime from all the new recipes you've been testing.
Promising review: "These garbage disposal cleaning packs are soooo good. You just have to push one into the drain, turn on the garbage disposal while running water down it. It does a great job of foaming up, which cleans both sides of my sink. I can instantly tell a difference in smell...my disposal smells clean!" —Kelly
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78+ (available in five quantities).
15. A soap scum spray designed to dissolve away all that grime so you can just give it a wipe and reveal the clean bath you haven't seen since you moved in.
The Bucko is a small biz based in Irvine, California, that aims to solve life's little problems with its products.
Promising review: "Better than anything I've ever tried. My shower had nasty buildup from soap scum and goo. I didn’t want to touch it. I sprayed this on and just saturated it. I'm too lazy to scrub, so I opted to take my chances and come back later. It was working without scrubbing, so I reapplied. After three applications and zero scrubbing, it took almost all of the gag-worthy yuckiness off, and all I did was rinse. I will absolutely be buying by the gallon!!!" —cantno
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in three sizes).
16. A pack of washing machine cleaning tablets because I feel like we never remember to clean the things that are supposed to be cleaning other things.…Like, of course our clothes come out stinky when we've literally never thought to clean the machine.
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading. All you have to do is place a tablet inside an empty washing machine, run it on the "clean washer" cycle, and wipe away any residue when it's done.
Promising review: "I purchased Affresh for the dishwasher first and it saved my dishwasher from the scrapyard. After being so thoroughly impressed by the job that product did, I decided to try the washing machine cleaner. I didn’t think my machine was that dirty…O. M. G. I was wrong. The water in the machine was literally black with filth!! Not gray or a little scummy — I mean completely black! Horrifying to think this machine 'cleaned' my clothes. I wish I could go back in time and buy this thing like two years ago. I’m horrified (and so satisfied with the results)!" —M
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in three pack sizes and two styles).
17. A no-effort stain remover designed to do all the work for you. Just turn it on, set it on the stain, and this machine will spray, brush, and suction away your mess. It has two settings, one for quick cleaning, and a more powerful mode for deep stains you may have been neglecting.
For those messes on your couch or any other place you may not be able to set this machine, there is a brush attachment so you can clean every mess, no matter the surface.
Promising review: "This worked even better than I expected! My dog had three nights of that horrible medicine/sickly induced diarrhea. I already hand scrubbed my wool entry rug and used my upright carpet cleaner (w/ pet stain tool), and I was sure I was just going to have to replace it (which was very expensive). My coworker swore by the SpotBot, and it was better to spend a fraction of the cost as a latch ditch effort. Totally in awe of how simple and completely effective! Easy to fill up, pretty sizable tank but not heavy to carry. Literally just set it down and push the button, and it dings when it’s done. I only had to use the quick clean setting (especially on wool), and you can’t even see where the accident happened." —SW
Get it from Amazon for $181.18.