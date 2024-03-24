31 Delightfully Odd Products Perfect For Anyone Who Would Describe *Themselves* As Delightfully Odd

1. A bottle of Haeyo Mayo, a blend of shea butter, macadamia seed oil, and egg yolk extract, so yes, basically just mayonnaise for your hair, but don't let that scare you away!! It's designed to help restore your hair's moisture to reduce frizz and smooth split ends. Just be sure to keep this farrrrr away from your kitchen and unsuspecting sandwich makers.
Promising review: "I have dead hair from bleaching it so much and I was a bit skeptical if this would work, but oh my God it makes my hair softer than a corgi's bottom. And it smells really good too. Will definitely restock when I run out!" —hanyouinlove
Get it from Amazon for $16.
2. A set of handmade Cosmic Brownie earrings that are truly ~out of this world!!~ Seriously, what better way to idolize your all-time favorite childhood treat than by wearing them?!
Brietistic is a Georgia-based Etsy shop established in 2019 that specializes in handmade jewelry.
Promising review: "Lovely earrings that look just like the real thing! The quality is amazing. The seller was also very prompt and kind while answering any questions I had about the products. Highly recommend this shop to others! 😊💗" —Nemi
Get it from Brietistic on Etsy for $25.99 (and check out the rest of the snack earring designs on Brietistic's shop)!
3. A flexible flower vase you can bend into any position to set the mood and make it fit your space. You can even make it dangle from a wire frame. It's basically like the year-long version of Elf on the Shelf — take turns hiding it every morning and seeing how long it takes everyone else to find this lil' guy.
Promising review: "An affable, squishy, bendy, happy little vase! The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one of these. I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." —Susy Lundy
Get it from Amazon for $20.90 (available in three colors).
4. A toilet stool and putting practice set so you can use the ~extensive~ time you spend in the bathroom practicing golf instead of just endlessly scrolling through your phone.
Promising review: "I bought this for a White Elephant gift and it was a hit! The golf lovers in the group all wanted one." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
5. A Shrek toothpaste cap you can attach straight to the tube so you can tell all your friends you've been brushing your teeth with Shrek's 💩.
Casual Chicken is a small biz based in Irvine, California and they make unique items and art using 3D printing.
Promising review: "This is a HIT! I ordered one and my other friends loved it so I got one for them also. The customer service is fantastic and fast shipping!" —Whitney
Get it from Casual Chicken on Etsy for $9.99.
6. An insulated penguin water bottle because your emotional support bottle deserves to be the cutest freaking thing on the whole planet.
Promising review: "This is my new favorite travel companion! This adorable tumbler doesn't just win in looks; it keeps my beverages at the perfect temperature for hours. Whether it's tea, water, or coffee, it stays hot or cold, just the way I like it. The stainless steel build gives it a sturdy feel, and the penguin design adds a cute touch that always brings a smile to my face. A delightful and practical choice for anyone who wants their drinks to stay cozy on the go!" —Sabina Cioci
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four colors).
7. A set of space-saving nesting snail measuring cups with secret measuring spoons inside their little heads. These guys are all you'll need when you're whipping up your famous chocolate chip cookies.
Promising review: "These are adorable but they also nest perfectly, so really are practical. They are exactly the measurements they say they are and I am super happy with them. They make me smile every time I see them." —Love To Cook
Get it from Amazon for $17.95 (also available in a cherry version).
8. A pickle wine stopper so you can combine two of your fave things without *actually* combining them. I'm no sommelier, but I have to imagine pickle-flavored wine would not be appealing.
9. A UFO-shaped cat litter box your fur babies are sure to love ~to infinity and beyond.~ It has a low entrance so you don't have to worry about your little kitties being able to reach it, and the dome protects you from the stench they produce, while still being clear so they don't feel trapped inside.
Happy and Polly is a small business that specializes in delightfully quirky, highly functional products for pets.
Promising review: "I have four kitties who can be very picky when it comes to litter boxes. I hesitated ordering because of the cost but wow I wish I had bought this sooner! I was absolutely shocked how amazing the quality is (on top of how amazingly cute). I was worried if my kitties would like it having not used a completely enclosed litter box before. But all four LOVE it and literally fight each other to play in it. Worth every cent!!" —HR
Get it from Happy and Polly for $179.99.
10. A PopSockets fidget toy designed with two magnetic pucks you can flick, stack, and flip to perform super cool tricks. Maybe you can even create your own signature move to show off to all your friends.
Promising review: "This is literally the best fidget ever made. The magnets are not only fun to play with, but the sound they make is satisfying. If you flip the puck over, if provides a nice little resistance against your hand when fidgeting with it. The silicone (I guess?) on the outside is also good for tactile-type fidgeting. I wish they were a bit cheaper, but the price didn't deter me from buying two of them, plus a couple of booster packs." —Tiger
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
11. A mini ceramic bathtub with so many uses — soap holder, planter, catchall. It even has a drainage hole so your soap doesn't take an unintended bath in all the residual water from washing your hands, because slimy soap is nasty soap.
Check out a TikTok of the mini ceramic bathtub in action.
Promising review: "I ordered two of these. One I used as a regular soap dish in my tub. It has holes for drainage which is a plus. I also used it as a cute plant decanter. I placed some succulents in it and voila...the cutest planter for my bathroom." —Diane Sheehan
Get it from Amazon for $8.38+ (available in six colors).