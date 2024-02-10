33 Decor Items That’ll Make Your Guests Think You Spent A Fortune At One Of Those Fancy Home Stores

1. A contemporary, sculptural lamp if you're looking for a unique piece that will draw your guests' eyes and have them saying, "OK, I like it, Picasso." 👨🏼🎨
And pick up a couple of lightbulbs if you don't already have some lying around.
Promising review: "Bought these on a whim. Wasn’t sure if they’d be good or not. Turns out they are so cool! I love them. Just adds ambiance to my room. They were very easy to assemble and I could enjoy them immediately." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $45.99+ (available with or without lampshades and in three colors).
2. A chandelier so you can swap out your boring old lights with a unique one. This small change can really make a huge difference in the aesthetics of your home, without having to put forth a ton of effort (or money).
Promising review: "OMG I LOVE THIS CHANDELIER! I just keep staring at it and loving it even more! We put it in our entryway! Installation wasn't bad at all. My only complaint would be peeling those little clear stickers off each rod that said 'max 60 v' but I am not complaining. This light rocks! Oh yeah it's super bright, too, which we love!" —Carolyn
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in five light quantities and two finishes).
3. Or a stunning ceiling fixture unlike anything I've ever seen before. You should probably go ahead and hang it in your bedroom so you can stare up at it every night while you lie in bed. And to make it better, reviewers are loving that it's super easy to install.
4. A 3D flower wall hanging because who says art has to be 2D?! Buy these and you'll be raving about how you ~picked~ a good piece.
Wire and Mesh Art is a Goshen, Kentucky–based shop with wire decor in many different styles and colors.
Promising review: "This is a really gorgeous piece of wall art! I appreciate that it’s very delicate, yet still stands out — it's the perfect accent for the gallery wall in my bedroom. They also included a tiny accent butterfly with my order, which was so sweet and very much appreciated. Shipping was super quick and my item was securely packed. Can’t recommend this enough!" —Andrea DiBenedetto
Get it from Wire and Mesh Art for $27.20+ (originally $34+; available in four sizes and three colors).
5. A coffee table with a pet bed area so your fur baby can have a cozy spot to always be near you. Bonus: now you don't have to have a separate (unattractive) house for them taking up a huge chunk of your space.
Promising review: "This is modern mid-century coffee table has a wonderful design and offers a hiding spot for your cat! My cat took to it right away and loves sleeping on the soft mattress hidden inside the coffee table. The wood is quite heavy and sturdy. The assembly was fairly easy, with the step-by-step instructions it took about 20 minutes. I highly recommend this coffee table for cat lovers : ))" —Julie
Get it from Wayfair for $123.99.
6. A super chic wavy mirror that'll give your wall AND your selfies a noticeable upgrade. Be warned, you may spend a lot more time staring at yourself once you have this.
Promising review: "I fell in love with this mirror and the cool wavy designs. I have it on the floor and it is tall enough for me to see myself at full length. It is such a statement piece and adds to my modern abstract decor. It was packed very well and had foam a half-inch thick or more to cover the entire mirror. It is heavy and leans against the wall very securely. I love it!" —Placeholder
Get it from Amazon for $109.99+ (available in four colors).
7. Or an arched floor mirror with a hidden stand so you don't have to worry about hanging it on the wall and risk it falling and shattering (giving you seven years of bad luck 😬).
Promising review: "After looking for an arched mirror for my apartment, I decided to buy this piece instead of dropping $400+ on one from Crate & Barrel or Urban Outfitters. And it’s PERFECT. Already assembled and exactly what I was hoping for. If you’re looking for an arched mirror and don’t want to spend major coin, I can’t recommend this mirror enough." —Garrick Patterson
Get it from Amazon for $72.99+ (available in gold or black finishes).
8. A sofa table perfect for an entryway that needs a skinny table for you to display some cute pictures, books, and plants. Or put it behind your couch if you just need some extra storage but truly do not have space for a large piece of furniture.
Promising review: "This arrived sooner than expected! It was easy to put together. You don’t need any special tools and can do it by yourself. It worked perfectly for my foyer, and I was able to tuck the dog bowls under it with no problem. Clutter and crowded foyer, begone! I’d buy it again." —genabeebers
Get it from Amazon for $41.76.
9. A hexagonal toilet paper holder so you don't have to stack a pile on the ground or waste half your cabinet space holding your TP.
Ewart Woods is a small business based out of Latvia creating handmade storage and organization solutions meant to blend right into your home decor!
Promising review: "Really simple but effective. Would recommend for small bathrooms in need of storage. Like a piece of art. Thanks again!" —Noelle
Get it from Ewart Woods on Etsy for $72.57+ (originally $90.71; available in four colors and two sizes).
10. A three-tier bamboo rack to give you some extra organization wherever you need it in your house — toilet paper storage in the bathroom, shoe organizer in the bedroom, bookshelf in the living room...the opportunities are endless! And if you're running low on floor space, you can easily hang this bad boy on a wall.
Promising review: "Recently removed the radiators out of my old house, and the bathroom had a narrow space that just looked empty. This fit perfectly, providing much-needed storage, and keeps the room from looking cluttered. Easy to assemble and sturdy enough that I am not afraid of it falling apart. Love this!" —Amber Kuhn
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in two colors).
11. Farmhouse semi-blackout curtains with adorable lil' flowers all over because plain boring curtains are so last year.
12. A trio of contemporary candle holders that'll make your guests do a double take when they think you have magical floating candles.
13. A set of animal kingdom wall hooks perfect for any animal lovers who want to add some ~life~ to their walls but wouldn't be caught dead with the real deal.
It comes with an elephant, horse, ram, rhino, deer, and giraffe.
Promising review: "Love these! Great condition, good size, and easy install. I’m a big fan. Only need them to hold hats but suspect they can hold something with more weight. Would definitely recommend for any animal lover or someone looking for a pop of gold whimsy." —Kailey Laneve
Get a set of six from Amazon for $17.99.