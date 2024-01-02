29 Cleaning Products That Can Vanquish Even The Foulest Of Messes

1. A stain and odor eliminator to clean up those tough messes you've already used sooo many products on. Not only will this stuff get rid of the stain, but it will get rid of the smell… Pet stains can be STANKY, iykyk.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. is a family-owned small business named after the family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I have an elderly dog who has occasional accidents and a cat with chronic bladder issues. Without this product, I’m pretty sure I would’ve burned down the house. On fresh accidents, it works with just one treatment. It removes the stains, and more importantly, it completely removes the odors. On older, setting stains, it completely removes stains and odors after several repeat treatments. I’ve tried so many products over the years. Hands-down, this is the best." —SR Kelly
2. Or an odor-eliminating spray that doesn't smell like chemicals, but like freshly squeezed oranges. Don't let the delightful scent fool you, this stuff is powerful. Reviewers rave about it *completely* eliminating any odors in their house, and yes, that includes cat pee.
Promising review: "I have a cat who has forever had a fun little habit of peeing on the floor. Carpets, an idle sock, you name it - he will at some point pee on it. I have tried every enzyme and pet odor eliminator there is and this is simply the best. I will not purchase any others. First, I absolutely love the smell. It just smells like oranges. If you like the smell of oranges, you will like this. Second, it actually works. It’s the only product I’ve found that fully removes the urine smell and I do believe it actively reduces my cat's urge to re-pee on whatever beloved household item he’s tarnished. Third, this makes a great general floor cleaner. I mix this up with a bit of hot water and use it to mop my floors. It does a great job and leaves my place smelling fresh. Seriously, if you have a pet who likes to pee on your things, this will be your new best friend." —E G
3. Orrrr a nontoxic carpet cleaning solution you can put into the carpet cleaner machine you already own and get up those stains that have been haunting you for the past two years.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business making cleaning products designed for pet owners who want keep their homes stain- and odor-free.
Promising review: "A true sensory experience while completing a mundane, laborious chore! The scent from this cleaner was pleasing versus the harsh chemical smell from the other brands out there. Yet, it was able to remove old stains that had been in the carpet fiber for well over seven years. This surprised me as I had just accepted that those stains were there to stay. Plus, it's concentrated so I just used over a bit of the recommended amount. Now the carpet looks great with no grainy feel to it when you walk on it with bare feet; although I did vacuum afterwards. Just as importantly, the carpet does not have the unpleasant odor that has lingered and would rear its ugly head from time to time! Thanks to Amazon for carrying this and making it easy for me to locate on the site!!!" —Marie J.
4. OR a beloved Folex carpet cleaner ready to tackle (and defeat) those unexpected, and seemingly permanent messes — grease, and oil, and blood, oh my! And unlike many other cleaners, it's water-based, odorless, nonflammable, and safe to use around children and pets!
Promising reviews: "I purchased this cleaner since the reviews were so great. No regrets since it did exactly what it said. Coffee, dirt, and wine stains removed, just like that! It’s easy to use and oh-so-fast too!" —empowered
"I just removed makeup from my favorite white shirt and my white pillow cases!!!!!!!!!!!! It doesn’t bleed the stain further down on cotton and removes on carpet just as well! They are both mind-blowing and easy to use! I love spending my money on products that do what they say they are going to do! No regrets. Stop wasting money and effort on everything else!" —JRreview
5. Some reusable pads that you can just attach to the Swiffer mop you already have so you don't have to feel bad going through like six pads every time you clean your floors.
These are machine washable so you can pop them in when they get dirty and they'll be ready for your next cleaning sesh!
Promising review: "I love my Swiffer mop, and with two dogs I need to use it every day on the kitchen floor. I was bothered by the wastefulness of disposable Swiffer pads and these pads have solved that. The microfiber ridges are perfect for deep cleaning — and I simply toss them in the washing machine when they're dirty. No more expensive disposable pads for me!" —ann collins
6. Emergency Stain Rescue Stain Remover to put all your other cleaners to shame. This all-purpose cleaning spray can be used on carpet, upholstery, or clothes to help get rid of new *and* old stains — nothing, I mean nothing (looking at you blood and coffee), stands a chance.
The Hate Stains Co. is a small business that specializes in fast, powerful, and nontoxic stain removing products.
Promising review: "I've tried Shout wipes, stain removal pens, and all the other tricks in the book. This removes organic stains from sweat better than anything I've tried thus far. I followed the directions, got the fabric wet, sprayed it on, and left it to chill for an hour. When I came back, I was dumbfounded. I can't believe I didn't have this sooner, I'm about to buy a gallon!" —Mark, the solid 7 out of 10
7. A shower door cleaner that will make your glass so shiny that you will have to take caution to stop your pet (or maybe your partner) from running into it face first.
Promising review: "This product completely removes soap and hard water stains from clear glass shower doors. I spread it on with a soft scrubbing pad — a little goes a long way — rubbed in circles, and rinsed with clear water (I used a pitcher and poured it across the glass) — twice. No streaking, no smearing, absolutely clear. I will be buying again." —Sallie Cwik
8. A pumice cleaning stone reviewers repeatedly call magic, and once you see the results, you will understand why. Those rings you've had around the toilet in your basement for years will finally disappear.
Promising review: "I’m doing a happy dance right now! My toilets have had mineral rings in the bowls from well water since we bought our house five years ago. During those five years, I have purchased NUMEROUS products to try to remove the rings. Every single one failed. I had come to terms with the idea that if I wanted pristine-looking crappers, I was going to need to replace them. Three of them. Ugh! I ordered the pumice cleaning stone as a last ditch attempt. Received it today, and immediately went to town. My extreme enthusiasm for scrubbing johns was actually a bit odd, but I was feeling optimistic. Turns out I had reason to. THIS PRODUCT IS AMAZING!!! SO amazing, it actually inspired me to take a picture of my TOILET!!!! My hoppers are saved!!!!! Seriously, the rings are COMPLETELY GONE. If I could give 10 stars, I would." —Sassyscribbler
9. Or a disposable toilet cleaning wand that comes with scrubbing pads preloaded with cleaner. Now, you won't have to spray the cleaner, let it sit, and then scrub the toilet. Since the pads are disposable, you don't have to worry about storing the germ-infested toilet brush. Maybe it's just me, but I get the heebie jeebies putting away my toilet brush and praying it doesn't touch anything in the process — aka yes, I will be buying these.
The starter kit comes with the wand, storage caddy, and six refill brush heads.
Promising reviews: "I’m so glad I purchased this Clorox toilet wand. Extremely easy to use. I love how great it deep cleans my toilet. Reaches areas the my normal toilet brush didn’t. The soft scent is just perfect!" —Liza Love
"I bought this wand to clean the toilet but found it also works great for showers and tubs. I love that I don't have to bend so much. Super easy to use! I still hate cleaning bathrooms, but this makes it so easy." —Michele McAmis
10. And a pack of all-natural toilet fizzies designed to make cleaning even the grossest toilets a little more manageable. Just drop one of these in the bowl and watch the fizzing action dissolve all the grime and buildup. Bonus, your kiddo may think this is a fun science experiment and ask to do it next time.
Happy Earth Boutique is a small business based in New Jersey that focuses on sustainable, nontoxic cleaning, and personal care products.
Promising review: "Miraculous product‼️ So ingeniously effective from natural ingredients, essential oils, and baking soda. Love the fizzing!" —Aurora Kangaspuu
11. A ChomChom roller to remove all the pet hair that is still on your couch even after you've vacuumed — it's shedding season, you're about to find hair embedded everywhere. This little tool works on pretty much any surface — furniture, upholstery, blankets, clothes — and you don't have to worry about constantly ripping off *another* sticky sheet.
Promising review: "I opted to buy the ChomChom in the hopes of at last having something practical that will help us remove black cat hair from upholstered and carpeted areas of our home. I've used several things over the years, but nothing really worked 'as advertised.' The ChomChom made short, easy work of cat hair removal! No electricity, no big complicated two- or three-part device...just a well-designed, efficient roller that gathers up hair as one rolls it back and forth and deposits it in a closed compartment that's easy to clear out for dumping into the trash. Now, if someone could explain to me how one small cat can continually produce and shed so much hair, I'm all ears." —Marilee
