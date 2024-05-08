Bonus! This stuff doesn't just work on rust stains around your house; it is also safe for fabrics and can get out those tough yellowy stains on your clothes.

Promising review: "We get bad hard water stains in our shower, and it's a chore I DREAD doing. Our shower was so grossly stained orange from the hard water even after a vinegar clean that it was embarrassing. I've tried everything from a natural cleaner to strong CLR types of cleaners, but nothing compares quality OR cost-wise to this product. This will be a repeat order from me. I didn't even have to scrub or wipe. After spraying and letting it sit for about five minutes, it practically took care of itself. Stains that were a bit more ingrained took a small bit of effort to wipe off, but nowhere near the elbow grease I needed to previously put into cleaning. After only spraying, it was practically gone just from that short soak. I feel so much better about the cleanliness of my bathroom now, and don't feel embarrassed to leave the curtain open. Excellent product!" —Alyssa Gonzales

Get it from Amazon for $11.55 (also available in a two-pack).

