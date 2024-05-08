1. A rust remover spray that'll help get rid of those unsightly orange stains that definitely do not match the rest of your bathroom aesthetic. Plus, get ready...all you have to do is spray it and leave it!! *NO SCRUBBING* Wow, just think of all the other stuff you can clean while this is removing all the rust for you.
Bonus! This stuff doesn't just work on rust stains around your house; it is also safe for fabrics and can get out those tough yellowy stains on your clothes.
Promising review: "We get bad hard water stains in our shower, and it's a chore I DREAD doing. Our shower was so grossly stained orange from the hard water even after a vinegar clean that it was embarrassing. I've tried everything from a natural cleaner to strong CLR types of cleaners, but nothing compares quality OR cost-wise to this product. This will be a repeat order from me. I didn't even have to scrub or wipe. After spraying and letting it sit for about five minutes, it practically took care of itself. Stains that were a bit more ingrained took a small bit of effort to wipe off, but nowhere near the elbow grease I needed to previously put into cleaning. After only spraying, it was practically gone just from that short soak. I feel so much better about the cleanliness of my bathroom now, and don't feel embarrassed to leave the curtain open. Excellent product!" —Alyssa Gonzales
2. A Rubbermaid brush because this electric power scrubber is small but mighty to help you tackle messes that won't seem to go away with just some elbow grease. Stop breaking a sweat every time you find a new gross stain, and instead, break out this bad boy that will do all the heavy lifting.
I was recently influenced to purchase one of these, and I can tell you it genuinely works. I wasn't really expecting it to do much, but when I used it in my shower, I could see the water stains getting lifted immediately. The grout cleaner attachment is especially helpful for the awkward corners of my shower that I couldn't seem to reach with any other brushes. It really takes out most of the work and allows you to get a deeper clean without as much elbow grease.
Promising review: "In my kitchen especially, the detailing on my cupboards and floor molding were starting to look like they could grow a garden in them. I saw a review for this tool, took a chance, and just completed two cabinet doors in 20 minutes that would have taken me forever by hand (toothpick, toothbrush, etc.). Love it!!! I learned not to press on it; the circulating bristles don't require any pressure. Just let them do the work. Can't wait to attack the baseboards and feel clean again." —Ms.Mac
3. An overnight tank cleaner to lend you a hand by cleaning your toilet tank while you get some much deserved shut-eye after a long day. Now you can have sweet dreams instead of nightmares thinking about everything that's been hiding in there....
Promising review: "According to the instructions I was supposed to use the whole bottle but being that it was so big and that I had two toilets to clean, I only used half. I was pleasantly surprised. The toilet tank is from the 1960s and I doubt it's been cleaned within the last few decades. In the 'after' photo you can see that there is still some rust left over but large chunks fell off the sides and can be seen on the bottom of the tank." —Nicole
4. A container of The Pink Stuff because this slightly abrasive paste is literally amazing and can clean all the dirt and grime off any surface that you couldn't get rid of with any other products (without extra elbow grease)!
Promising review: "Finally got around to trying this stuff. Lived up to the hype, really a 'miracle' paste as it is effective at cleaning many things. So far, I’ve used it to clean my stove, stainless kitchen sink, and shower (doors and all), and it worked. Also got rid of a deep stain on my kitchen counter that Clorox wipes couldn’t get out. Picked up so much dirt the microfiber towels I used got thrown away; I couldn’t see them being cleaned well enough to reuse. Seriously thinking about ditching all my other kitchen/bathroom cleaners and just using this because so far, it seems to do it all. And it’s not super expensive either. They’ve got another fan in me!" —sunsean
5. Or The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multipurpose Cleaner Spray for a tough-on-grime and streak-free clean. Just like its ~pasty~ sibling, this stuff works hard so you don't have to — counters, floors, ceramic, tile, pots and pans, grills, and any other hard surface you can think of will be looking fresh and clean in no time.
Promising review: "Glad I found this product on TikTok. Does 95%–100% of the job in seconds! Definitely worth the money." —Mother of 4
6. A miracle carpet cleaning solution you can put into your carpet cleaner machine and get up those stains that have been haunting you for the past two years. This stuff is all natural, so you don't have to worry about any harsh chemicals making your kids or pets sick.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business that creates cleaning products, especially for homes with furry friends.
Promising reviewing: "I have a dog and two young boys, and I’m constantly cleaning the rug and sofa. I have tried other name-brand cleaning solutions, vinegar solutions, resolve, and nothing works as good as this. All the other ones have a weird smell that almost just mixes with the bad smells and makes it worse. This has a very clean and fresh scent and actually removes the odors!!!! Works well on carpet, rugs, and sofa upholstery. I use it in my upright carpet cleaner and small portable carpet cleaner. The best!" —Jessica B.
7. Or if you don't have a carpet cleaning machine, a stain and odor eliminator to clean up those tough messes you've already used sooo many products on. Not only will this stuff get rid of the stain, but it will get rid of the smell…pet stains can be STANKY, iykyk.
Promising review: "I have an elderly dog who has occasional accidents and a cat with chronic bladder issues. Without this product, I’m pretty sure I would’ve burned down the house. On fresh accidents, it works with just one treatment. It removes the stains, and more importantly, it completely removes the odors. On older, setting stains, it completely removes stains and odors after several repeat treatments. I’ve tried so many products over the years. Hands-down, this is the best." —SR Kelly
8. OR a beloved Folex carpet cleaner ready to tackle (and defeat) those unexpected, and seemingly permanent messes — grease, and oil, and blood, oh my! And unlike many other cleaners, it's water-based, odorless, nonflammable, and safe to use around children and pets!
Promising reviews: "I purchased this cleaner since the reviews were so great. No regrets since it did exactly what it said. Coffee, dirt, and wine stains removed, just like that! It’s easy to use and oh-so-fast too!" —empowered
"I just removed makeup from my favorite white shirt and my white pillow cases!!!!!!!!!!!! It doesn’t bleed the stain further down on cotton and removes on carpet just as well! They are both mind-blowing and easy to use! I love spending my money on products that do what they say they are going to do! No regrets. Stop wasting money and effort on everything else!" —JRreview
9. Orrrr, an odor eliminating spray that doesn't smell like chemicals, but like freshly squeezed oranges. Don't let the delightful scent fool you, this stuff is powerful. Reviewers rave about it *completely* eliminating any odors in their house, and yes, that includes pet pee.
Promising review: "Had dogs most of my adult life and have tried just about every product out there to overcome pet odors with little to no success. My sister introduced me to this product. It works like nothing I've used or seen before. I highly, highly recommend this product. Safe for pets and totally eliminates pet odor and leaves a clean fresh scent. Love it so much, I'm telling everyone and I mean everyone about this product. Try it, you'll be glad you did and you too will be asking 'Where have you been all this time?' " —Sharon Cardinez
10. A cleaning gel to help get rid of any gnarly buildup hiding in your washing machine gasket…because who knew how nasty it could get in there?! And now that you do know, no doubt it'll be added to your monthly cleaning list so it never gets that gross again. This stuff couldn't be easier to use — just layer it on and let it sit for a few hours or overnight and then easily wipe it away.
This isn't just for washing machines, you can use it pretty much anywhere — sinks, bathtubs, tiles, window sills, you name it!
Promising review: "Very satisfied. I tried everything to remove black mold with no success. This product actually worked to remove the black mold. I applied the gel on the mold and left it sit overnight. I was amazed the mold wiped off with a rag." —Robin S. Johns
11. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets that clean the nasty you can see, but also the *nasty* you can't see. Just place one where you would put a normal dishwashing pod and marvel at the results. Seriously, how can we trust a machine to clean our dishes when the inside is so disgusting?!
Promising review: "This stuff is the real deal. We have had multiple service calls to the house for this dishwasher — no help at all. Cleaned the filter, tried running the water to heat it first… nothing worked. Dishes were still coming out dirty and smelly. We were prepared to give up and replace our dishwasher. As a last ditch effort, I ordered the Affresh pods, and used two of ‘em. Hallelujah!!! Finally, dishes are coming out clean again. These pods saved me THOUSANDS! So simple and easy to use, I could not be happier." —M
