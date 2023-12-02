34 Cleaning Products That Work So Well You’ll Wonder Why It Took You So Long To Find Them

Reviewers say the wringing system is a total game changer — all you have to do is press the pedal down with your foot, and it'll spin away excess water (like in the GIF above). Another plus is the mop head, which has a unique triangular shape for getting into hard-to-reach corners and can be cleaned in the washing machine!



Promising review: "OK, I am like, obsessed with this mop. It is just extremely well designed in almost every way. The handle is extendable but collapses pretty small, the mop head is removable and can be put in the wash, the mop head is triangle shaped so it fits in corners, the spin pump is easy to use and gets water out super efficiently. The only small thing is that the mop bucket doesn't have wheels. But it's so forgivable given everything else." —Rex

Get it from Amazon for $34.97 (also available as a set with extra mop heads).