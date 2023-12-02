34 Cleaning Products That Work So Well You’ll Wonder Why It Took You So Long To Find Them

1. A beloved O-Cedar mop and bucket set to help you achieve those shiny and sparkly floors you've always dreamed of ✨. The microfiber mop head is ~machine washable~ and incredibly effective at picking up the dirt and grime.
Reviewers say the wringing system is a total game changer — all you have to do is press the pedal down with your foot, and it'll spin away excess water (like in the GIF above). Another plus is the mop head, which has a unique triangular shape for getting into hard-to-reach corners and can be cleaned in the washing machine!
Promising review: "OK, I am like, obsessed with this mop. It is just extremely well designed in almost every way. The handle is extendable but collapses pretty small, the mop head is removable and can be put in the wash, the mop head is triangle shaped so it fits in corners, the spin pump is easy to use and gets water out super efficiently. The only small thing is that the mop bucket doesn't have wheels. But it's so forgivable given everything else." —Rex
Get it from Amazon for $34.97 (also available as a set with extra mop heads).
2. A pet hair remover roller that'll help remove all the pet hair still on your couch even after you've vacuumed. This little tool works on pretty much any surface — furniture, upholstery, blankets, clothes — and you don't have to worry about constantly ripping off *another* sticky sheet.
Promising review: "I was cautiously optimistic, but this tool is as effective as everyone is saying. My couches, and especially my recliner, look brand-new. It takes little to no effort to use. Just use it in a 'scrubbing' type motion and it catches and traps the fur (and other small debris, such as crumbs...) in the little compartment. Pop it open, empty it out. Done." —Ian K.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
3. Or a pet hair cleaner designed to find hair that you didn't even know existed. Prepare to be humbled — you may have just finished vacuuming your carpet, but trust me, this will pick up a lot more hair and it won't take 10 sheets of sticky paper to do it.
I have two cats and I always tell people they don't really shed *that* much. Well, I guess I was proven wrong when my husband decided to buy this and we used it on our carpet. When I tell you we audibly gasped....We then decided to make it a game because it was honestly so funny how much hair was coming up even though we thought the house was clean 😩.
Promising review: "I generally don’t write reviews, simply because most often I’m buying products with a ton of reviews anyway so mine wouldn’t really matter, but HOLY CANNOLI, I don’t care how many reviews this thing has, I’m FLOORED (pun intended). I vacuum almost daily with a cattle dog and a Staffy in my house, and there’s always hair. I used this for the first time on my rug last night and I cannot BELIEVE how much hair this thing pulled up AND IT DIDN'T DAMAGE MY RUG. THIS THING IS AMAZING!!!! 100/10 stars!!" —Tabitha
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
4. A reusable and machine-washable duster head so you can still clean as often as you want, but you don't have to feel guilty about throwing away the duster each time. With this, you simply remove the duster from the handle when it gets dirty and throw it in the wash.
TS Designs US is a small Etsy shop based in West Leroy, Michigan.
*The handle for these is not included. Use one of the handles you have on hand like one from Swiffer.
Promising review: "LOVE the washable duster attachments. These are SO soft and such great quality. The stitching is strong and I don’t worry about anything coming apart. We use ours with our Swiffer duster wand and it fits perfectly. If you’re looking for a more sustainable item, this is one for you." —Cassie Couch
Get it from TS Designs US on Etsy for $5.49+ (available in 10 colors and multi-packs).
5. An all-purpose scrubber kit to attach to your drill so you can stop spending hours trying to scrub the grime away. It's time to work smarter, not harder, folks!
The company that created these brushes is a small business founded in 2007 by a former electrician who suffers from carpal tunnel syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing himself harm.
Each set comes with three attachments of different shapes and sizes. These brushes fit with any drill, but if you don't have one, you can grab one here.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, hand scrubbing for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower it took five minutes AND it scrubbed my shower more clean than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor, the glass door...everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." —Terry
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in five bristle stiffnesses).
6. A two-pack of reusable mop pads you just attach to the Swiffer mop you already have so you don't have to feel bad going through like six pads every time you clean your floors.
They're compatible with both the original Swiffer and the Swiffer Wet Jet!
Promising review: "The hook and loop closure alone is worth the purchase. It was really easy to put on (no more pinched fingers) and the hold is very strong. No more having to handle the dirty, drippy sheets to try to reattach them in the middle of cleaning the floor. I noticed that my floors are cleaner because the microfiber absorbs more and doesn't just push the grime around the floor. Also, these can be washed in the washing machine for the next use." —Rosemary Patterson
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.49.
7. A garbage disposal cleaner that is SO easy to use. Just throw one down the drain, run some water and the disposal, and watch the blue foam come up, cleaning out all the gunk and grime from years of testing new recipes.
Promising review: "Seeing is believing. Not only does it do a great job, but you can see it happening. It doesn’t just mask the smell and leave a lemon scent like some products, it cleans too and looks fun. Idk. Blue foam comes out and that’s good enough for me." —sylvie yah
Get a four-count bag from Amazon for $3.78+ (available in five varieties).
8. A carpet cleaner ready to tackle (and defeat) those unexpected, and seemingly permanent messes — grease, and oil, and blood, oh my! And unlike many other cleaners, it's water-based, odorless, nonflammable, and safe to use around children and pets!
Promising review: "It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner for some wicked good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady who goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." —L. Logan
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
9. Orrrr a miracle carpet cleaning solution you can put into the carpet cleaner machine you already own and get up those stains that have been haunting you for the past two years.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business that creates cleaning products, especially for homes with furry friends.
Promising reviewing: "I have a dog and two young boys, and I’m constantly cleaning the rug and sofa. I have tried other name-brand cleaning solutions, vinegar solutions, resolve, and nothing works as good as this. All the other ones have a weird smell that almost just mixes with the bad smells and makes it worse. This has a very clean and fresh scent and actually removes the odors!!!! Works well on carpet, rugs, and sofa upholstery. I use it in my upright carpet cleaner and small portable carpet cleaner. The best!" —Jessica B.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and two scents).
10. Or, if you don't have a carpet cleaning machine, a top-selling stain- and odor-eliminating spray to clean up those tough messes you've already used sooo many products on. Not only will this stuff get rid of the stain, but it will get rid of the smell…pet stains can be STANKY, iykyk.
You can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for non-carpet use.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There’s tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best. I cringed paying the $20 for it when others are between $5–$10, but I have NO ISSUES paying now. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not housebroken, and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen, which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes, then wipe it up with a hand towel. Then I put a larger towel on top of it if it’s in a high-traffic area until it’s completely dry. It’s taken out every stain and more importantly the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product. I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" —Shelly
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in two sizes).
11. A mold and mildew stain remover gel that you simply layer on, leave for a few hours, and wipe clean. Yes, that means NO SCRUBBING.
Promising review: "I hardly leave reviews, but I had to leave one for this product. I just received this yesterday, applied it last night and this morning it’s like I have a brand-new bathroom. I’m embarrassed to show 'before' and 'after' photos cuz it was so nasty, no matter how hard we scrubbed the mildew wouldn’t go away. I almost cried when I saw my bathroom this morning. Don’t hesitate, buy this now, you won’t regret it." —Bianca Green
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
12. A jar of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff because this slightly abrasive paste is literally amazing and can clean all the dirt and grime off any surface that you couldn't get rid of with any other products (without extra elbow grease)!!
Promising reviews: "I added before and after photos of my filthy oven so you all would know this stuff is the real deal and worth it. I like that it didn't have a strong odor and it didn't use much effort at all to clean my oven. You can really see it removing the burnt-on grease after a few circular motions." —DNICEANDFAM
"The Pink Stuff was able to remove grime from before I ever moved into my apartment. I had given up until I saw this stuff on TikTok. I’ve literally had it less than an hour and I’m already obsessed." —MacKenzie Rathbun
Get it from Amazon for $5+ (available in multiple sizes and quantities).