1. A beloved O-Cedar mop and bucket set to help you achieve those shiny and sparkly floors you've always dreamed of ✨. The microfiber mop head is ~machine washable~ and incredibly effective at picking up the dirt and grime.
Reviewers say the wringing system is a total game changer — all you have to do is press the pedal down with your foot, and it'll spin away excess water (like in the GIF above). Another plus is the mop head, which has a unique triangular shape for getting into hard-to-reach corners and can be cleaned in the washing machine!
Promising review: "OK, I am like, obsessed with this mop. It is just extremely well designed in almost every way. The handle is extendable but collapses pretty small, the mop head is removable and can be put in the wash, the mop head is triangle shaped so it fits in corners, the spin pump is easy to use and gets water out super efficiently. The only small thing is that the mop bucket doesn't have wheels. But it's so forgivable given everything else." —Rex
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
2. A pet hair remover roller that'll help remove all the pet hair still on your couch even after you've vacuumed. This little tool works on pretty much any surface — furniture, upholstery, blankets, clothes — and you don't have to worry about constantly ripping off *another* sticky sheet.
Promising review: "I was cautiously optimistic, but this tool is as effective as everyone is saying. My couches, and especially my recliner, look brand-new. It takes little to no effort to use. Just use it in a 'scrubbing' type motion and it catches and traps the fur (and other small debris, such as crumbs...) in the little compartment. Pop it open, empty it out. Done." —Ian K.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
3. Or, a pet hair removing carpet rake with a magnet-like rubber head to attract the massive amount of hair lodged into your carpet. This thing will pull up piles of pet hair (and probably your hair, too) that you thought you got rid of vacuuming. BONUS, this is reusable and washable, so no need to worry about creating excessive waste when you inevitably become obsessed with cleaning your carpets.
The handle is incredibly versatile and can extend from 36–60 inches to prevent people of all heights from straining their backs while de-furring their home.
Promising review: "Just get this, now. We added a kitty to our family a year ago, and I was starting to feel overwhelmed with the nonstop hair. We have beautiful hardwood floors, and sweeping or vacuuming just seemed to provide a temporary fix. When this amazement came, I did a test run on a hall runner that I vacuum often. The amount of hair that came off terrified me!!!!! For days, I walked around from room to room just sweeping everything. It’s almost a miracle. Love, love, love it!" —Pcelica063
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in eight variations).
4. A bleach-free weekly shower spray that doesn't require scrubbing. 😩🙌🏼 Just spray it on and leave it while you go clean the rest of your house. When you wipe it away (8–12 hours later), you will be *shocked* by the results.
Promising review: "Holy cow! The only thing I'm mad about is that I didn't know about it sooner! I have three teenage daughters. My shower sees body oils, creams, hair dye, etc DAILY. Scrubbing once a week wasn't enough. The girls didn't always remember to use the daily shower spray. This stuff WORKS! I can see the difference after two uses two days in a row. Could see a change on day one. I think one more use will have my tub looking like I scrubbed with bleach for an hour!" —Jon W.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes, two scents, and multipacks).
5. And a shower door cleaner, which will make your glass so shiny that you'll have to take caution to stop your pet (or maybe your partner) from running into it face first.
Promising review: "This product completely removes soap and hard water stains from clear glass shower doors. I spread it on with a soft scrubbing pad — a little goes a long way — rubbed in circles, and rinsed with clear water (I used a pitcher and poured it across the glass) — twice. No streaking, no smearing, absolutely clear. I will be buying again." —Sallie Cwik
Get it from Amazon for $11.65.
6. A game-changing dishwashing spray with so many uses: greasy tools, cupboards, obviously dishes, and more. For really stuck-on messes, simply spray a layer and leave it for a few minutes. When you come back, you'll be able to wipe away all the grime with ease.
Check out a TikTok of the Dawn Powerwash Spray to see it in action!
This pack includes one spray bottle and three refills.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly has to say about this spray: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."
Get the starter pack from Amazon for $17.50.
7. An all-purpose scrubber kit to attach to your drill so you can stop spending hours trying to scrub the grime away. It's time to work smarter, not harder, folks!
The company that created these brushes is a small business founded in 2007 by a former electrician who suffers from carpal tunnel syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing himself harm.
Each set comes with three attachments of different shapes and sizes. These brushes fit with any drill, but if you don't have one, you can grab one here.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, hand scrubbing for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower it took five minutes AND it scrubbed my shower more clean than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor, the glass door...everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." —Terry
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six bristle stiffnesses).
8. A two-pack of reusable mop pads you just attach to the Swiffer mop you already have so you don't have to feel bad going through like six pads every time you clean your floors.
They're compatible with both the original Swiffer and the Swiffer Wet Jet!
Promising review: "The hook and loop closure alone is worth the purchase. It was really easy to put on (no more pinched fingers) and the hold is very strong. No more having to handle the dirty, drippy sheets to try to reattach them in the middle of cleaning the floor. I noticed that my floors are cleaner because the microfiber absorbs more and doesn't just push the grime around the floor. Also, these can be washed in the washing machine for the next use." —Rosemary Patterson
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.49.
9. A carpet cleaner ready to tackle (and defeat) those unexpected and seemingly permanent messes — grease, and oil, and blood, oh my! And unlike many other cleaners, it's water-based, odorless, nonflammable, and safe to use around children and pets!
Promising review: "It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner for some wicked good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady who goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." —L. Logan
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
10. Orrrr a miracle carpet cleaning solution you can put into the carpet cleaner machine you already own and get up those stains that have been haunting you for the past two years.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business that creates cleaning products, especially for homes with furry friends.
Promising reviewing: "I have a dog and two young boys, and I’m constantly cleaning the rug and sofa. I have tried other name-brand cleaning solutions, vinegar solutions, resolve, and nothing works as good as this. All the other ones have a weird smell that almost just mixes with the bad smells and makes it worse. This has a very clean and fresh scent and actually removes the odors!!!! Works well on carpet, rugs, and sofa upholstery. I use it in my upright carpet cleaner and small portable carpet cleaner. The best!" —Jessica B.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and three scents).
11. Or, if you don't have a carpet cleaning machine, a top-selling stain- and odor-eliminating spray to clean up those tough messes you've already used sooo many products on. Not only will this stuff get rid of the stain, but it will get rid of the smell…pet stains can be STANKY, iykyk.
You can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for non-carpet use.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There’s tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best. I cringed paying the $20 for it when others are between $5–$10, but I have NO ISSUES paying now. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not housebroken, and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen, which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes, then wipe it up with a hand towel. Then I put a larger towel on top of it if it’s in a high-traffic area until it’s completely dry. It’s taken out every stain and more importantly the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product. I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" —Shelly
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in two sizes).
12. A jar of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff because this slightly abrasive paste is literally amazing and can clean all the dirt and grime off any surface that you couldn't get rid of with any other products (without extra elbow grease)!!
Promising reviews: "I added before and after photos of my filthy oven so you all would know this stuff is the real deal and worth it. I like that it didn't have a strong odor and it didn't use much effort at all to clean my oven. You can really see it removing the burnt-on grease after a few circular motions." —DNICEANDFAM
"The Pink Stuff was able to remove grime from before I ever moved into my apartment. I had given up until I saw this stuff on TikTok. I’ve literally had it less than an hour and I’m already obsessed." —MacKenzie Rathbun
Get it from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in multiple sizes and quantities).
13. Or The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multipurpose Cleaner Spray for a tough-on-grime and streak-free clean. Just like its ~pasty~ sibling, this stuff works hard so you don't have to — counters, floors, ceramic, tile, pots and pans, grills, and any other hard surface you can think of will be looking fresh and clean in no time.
Promising review: "Glad I found this product on TikTok. Does 95%–100% of the job in seconds! Definitely worth the money." —Mother of 4
Get it from Amazon for $4.89+ (available in multiple pack sizes).
14. A pumice cleaning stone reviewers repeatedly call magic, and once you see the results, you will understand why. Those rings you've had around the toilet in your basement for years will finally disappear.
Promising review: "I’m doing a happy dance right now! My toilets have had mineral rings in the bowls from well water since we bought our house five years ago. During those five years, I have purchased NUMEROUS products to try to remove the rings. Every single one failed. I had come to terms with the idea that if I wanted pristine-looking crappers, I was going to need to replace them. Three of them. Ugh! I ordered the pumice cleaning stone as a last ditch attempt. Received it today, and immediately went to town. My extreme enthusiasm for scrubbing johns was actually a bit odd, but I was feeling optimistic. Turns out I had reason to. THIS PRODUCT IS AMAZING!!! SO amazing, it actually inspired me to take a picture of my TOILET!!!! My hoppers are saved!!!!! Seriously, the rings are COMPLETELY GONE. If I could give 10 stars, I would." —Sassyscribbler
Get one from Amazon for $11.98 (also available as a two-pack).
15. Orrrr some toilet fizzies to make cleaning even the grossest toilets a little more manageable. Just drop one of these in the bowl and watch the fizzing action dissolve all the grime and buildup. Bonus, your kiddo may think this is a fun science experiment and ask to do it next time.
Happy Earth Boutique is a woman-owned small business.
Promising review: "The eucalyptus is strong and it fizzes nicely. I drop one in once or twice a week and scrub the toilet a bit, and the scent lingers after flushing. Perfect for keeping my bathroom fresh!" —kd Bromley
Get a bag of 15 from Happy Earth Boutique on Etsy for $10.49+ (originally $13.99; available in two versions).
16. A small but impressive power scrubber because your old toothbrush that you use to clean just isn't cutting it anymore. This electric power scrubber is small but mighty. Stop breaking a sweat every time you find a new gross stain — instead, break out this bad boy that will do all the heavy lifting.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown has this and says, "I'm obsessed! This thing works small miracles: I cleaned about half of my bathroom's grout to its original sparkling-clean cream color in 40 minutes, and it took honestly no effort at all. And — as if easy, sparkling grout wasn't enough! — it busted through some serious soap scum buildup in my bathtub (thanks, fancy soap and slow-draining tub) in less than a minute.
Honestly, when I first tried the scrubber out, I didn't see too many uses for it other than for grout. But after owning it for a while, I've realized that while I don't need it every single week, it's priceless for the occasions I encounter tough gunk that I'd otherwise only conquer with excessive patience and elbow grease."
Get it from Amazon for $22.17.
17. An enzyme-based laundry stain remover that may as well be magic with how easily it can remove dried-on stains from sweat, oil, deodorant, or whatever meal you may have spilled on yourself this time.
Check out a TikTok of the laundry spray in action.
Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, hypoallergenic home products.
Promising review: "For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts and I cook every night (sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains and this is the absolute BEST thing out there. (There is simply not a major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long pre-soak (I mean like six hours) in Oxyclean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding." —NYC Buyer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six styles).