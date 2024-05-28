If These 33 Cleaning Products Can Handle The Messes In Their Review Photos, I Can Almost Guarantee They Can Handle Yours

1. An overnight hard water and rust toilet tank cleaner to lend you a hand by cleaning your toilet tank while you get some much deserved shut-eye after a long day. Now you can have sweet dreams instead of nightmares thinking about everything that's been hiding in there....
Promising review: "According to the instructions I was supposed to use the whole bottle but being that it was so big and that I had two toilets to clean, I only used half. I was pleasantly surprised. The toilet tank is from the 1960s and I doubt it's been cleaned within the last few decades. In the 'after' photo you can see that there is still some rust left over but large chunks fell off the sides and can be seen on the bottom of the tank." —Nicole
2. A bottle of Dawn Powerwash with so many uses: greasy tools, sticky cupboards, bathroom gunk, obviously dishes, and more. For really stuck-on messes, simply spray a layer and leave it for a few minutes. When you come back, you'll be able to wipe away all the grime with ease.
The bundle comes with one spray bottle and three refills.
Promising review: "My daughter told me about this, but I thought it was just like the regular Dawn dish soap. When she finally showed me how it worked, I couldn't believe I was washing dishes without it for so long. It's amazing for all the caked-on baking dishes, and it cuts through grease like magic. And it even worked when cleaning my stove, cabinets, and cupboards. It makes all the caked-on grease and grime disappear. I 100% recommend this product." —Maria Kerr
3. A rust remover spray that'll help get rid of those unsightly orange stains that definitely do not match the rest of your bathroom aesthetic. Plus, get ready...all you have to do is spray it and leave it!! *NO SCRUBBING* Wow, just think of all the other stuff you can clean while this is removing all the rust for you.
Bonus! This stuff doesn't just work on rust stains around your house; it is also safe for fabrics and can get out those tough yellowy stains on your clothes.
Promising review: "We get bad hard water stains in our shower, and it's a chore I DREAD doing. Our shower was so grossly stained orange from the hard water even after a vinegar clean that it was embarrassing. I've tried everything from a natural cleaner to strong CLR types of cleaners, but nothing compares quality OR cost-wise to this product. This will be a repeat order from me. I didn't even have to scrub or wipe. After spraying and letting it sit for about five minutes, it practically took care of itself. Stains that were a bit more ingrained took a small bit of effort to wipe off, but nowhere near the elbow grease I needed to previously put into cleaning. After only spraying, it was practically gone just from that short soak. I feel so much better about the cleanliness of my bathroom now, and don't feel embarrassed to leave the curtain open. Excellent product!" —Alyssa Gonzales
4. A container of The Pink Stuff because this slightly abrasive paste is literally amazing and can clean all the dirt and grime off any surface that you couldn't get rid of with any other products (without extra elbow grease)!
Promising review: "Finally got around to trying this stuff. Lived up to the hype, really a 'miracle' paste as it is effective at cleaning many things. So far, I’ve used it to clean my stove, stainless kitchen sink, and shower (doors and all), and it worked. Also got rid of a deep stain on my kitchen counter that Clorox wipes couldn’t get out. Picked up so much dirt the microfiber towels I used got thrown away; I couldn’t see them being cleaned well enough to reuse. Seriously thinking about ditching all my other kitchen/bathroom cleaners and just using this because so far, it seems to do it all. And it’s not super expensive either. They’ve got another fan in me!" —sunsean
5. Or The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multipurpose Cleaner Spray for a tough-on-grime and streak-free clean. Just like its ~pasty~ sibling, this stuff works hard so you don't have to — counters, floors, ceramic, tile, pots and pans, grills, and any other hard surface you can think of will be looking fresh and clean in no time.
Promising review: "Glad I found this product on TikTok. Does 95%–100% of the job in seconds! Definitely worth the money." —Mother of 4
6. Bottle-cleaning tablets so your emotional support water bottle you've been using every day for the past year (…without washing…) can be restored back to its freshly purchased state that is *actually* safe to drink out of.
Promising review: "I admit I was skeptical that this would work on my deeply coffee-stained, stainless-steel coffee tumblers. Usually I have to boil hot water and use vinegar and dishwashing liquid in them and let them sit overnight to get them clean. So I was definitely skeptical how one small tablet with warm water for 20 minutes was going to get them sparkling. The truth of the matter is...it actually did a killer job! I popped one tablet in the bottom of each clean tumbler. Then, I added hot water that I had boiled on the stove (as an added benefit) and left them uncovered for 20 mins. Halfway through I stirred the water with a bottle brush and then let it sit for the remaining time. Before rinsing them out, I used a bottle brush again and then rinsed. OMG! SPARKLING LIKE NEW!!! SIMPLE, FAST, AND EASY. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" —Bliss Om
7. A miracle carpet cleaning solution you can put into your carpet cleaner machine and get up those stains that have been haunting you for the past two years. This stuff is all natural, so you don't have to worry about any harsh chemicals making your kids or pets sick.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business that creates cleaning products, especially for homes with furry friends.
Promising reviewing: "I have a dog and two young boys, and I’m constantly cleaning the rug and sofa. I have tried other name-brand cleaning solutions, vinegar solutions, resolve, and nothing works as good as this. All the other ones have a weird smell that almost just mixes with the bad smells and makes it worse. This has a very clean and fresh scent and actually removes the odors!!!! Works well on carpet, rugs, and sofa upholstery. I use it in my upright carpet cleaner and small portable carpet cleaner. The best!" —Jessica B.
8. Or if you don't have a carpet cleaning machine, a stain and odor eliminator spray to clean up those tough messes you've already used sooo many products on. Not only will this stuff get rid of the stain, but it will get rid of the smell…pet stains can be STANKY, iykyk.
Promising review: "I have an elderly dog who has occasional accidents and a cat with chronic bladder issues. Without this product, I’m pretty sure I would’ve burned down the house. On fresh accidents, it works with just one treatment. It removes the stains, and more importantly, it completely removes the odors. On older, setting stains, it completely removes stains and odors after several repeat treatments. I’ve tried so many products over the years. Hands-down, this is the best." —SR Kelly
9. Orrrr an odor eliminating spray that doesn't smell like chemicals, but like freshly squeezed oranges. Don't let the delightful scent fool you — this stuff is powerful. Reviewers rave about it *completely* eliminating any odors in their house, and yes, that includes pet pee.
Promising review: "Had dogs most of my adult life and have tried just about every product out there to overcome pet odors with little to no success. My sister introduced me to this product. It works like nothing I've used or seen before. I highly, highly recommend this product. Safe for pets and totally eliminates pet odor and leaves a clean fresh scent. Love it so much, I'm telling everyone and I mean everyone about this product. Try it, you'll be glad you did and you too will be asking 'Where have you been all this time?'" —Sharon Cardinez
10. OR a beloved Folex carpet cleaner ready to tackle (and defeat) those unexpected and seemingly permanent messes — grease, and oil, and blood, oh my! And unlike many other cleaners, it's water-based, odorless, nonflammable, and safe to use around children and pets!
Promising reviews: "I purchased this cleaner since the reviews were so great. No regrets since it did exactly what it said. Coffee, dirt, and wine stains removed, just like that! It’s easy to use and oh-so-fast too!" —empowered
"I just removed makeup from my favorite white shirt and my white pillowcases!!!!!!!!!!!! It doesn’t bleed the stain further down on cotton and removes on carpet just as well! They are both mind-blowing and easy to use! I love spending my money on products that do what they say they are going to do! No regrets. Stop wasting money and effort on everything else!" —JRreview
