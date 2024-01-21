Just A Compilation Of 28 Bizarre But Undoubtedly Fun Products Under $20

The mash-ups include: stinky socks vs. tutti-fruitti, lawn clippings vs. lime, rotten egg vs. buttered popcorn, toothpaste vs. berry blue, barf vs. peach, canned dog food vs. chocolate pudding, booger vs. juicy pear, moldy cheese vs. caramel corn, baby wipes vs. coconut, and skunk spray vs. licorice.

Promising review: "My daughters love these. Period. Although I think it's quite gross to eat a jelly bean not knowing you're going to get one that tastes like a normal piece of candy or a stinky sock, a rotten egg, and grass. They were absolutely tickled. They sorted the jelly beans by color and then took turns deciding who was going to eat what pair combination hoping to get one of each. I think the other part of the game was seeing who could say 'ewww' the loudest when they bit into the 'wrong' one! They continue to ask for them, so I'll continue to buy them, but I won't be eating them. Fun for the girls and their friends. And it really kept them entertained for a good 30 minutes." —MS MONIQUE

Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in a variety of sizes).