Just A Compilation Of 28 Bizarre But Undoubtedly Fun Products Under $20

1. A flame colorant that'll add a little ~magic~ to your fire pit like no one has ever experienced before.
Promising review: "This was a great addition to our camping trip! Just throw the packet in the fire and get a colorful show. It's mesmerizing! And the colors last a long time, longer than expected. I'll buy again." —Amazon Customer
Get six packets from Amazon for $6.62.
2. A pack of Crayola Globbles so your kiddos can finally throw something at the wall because that's its purpose, not because they are full of rage. Or for those that are ~calmer,~ these are also super fun to stretch and squeeze. Plus, they won't leave behind any nasty residue for you to deal with.
Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY! YES, they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off that it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" —Heather Hambrick
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.42 (also available in a 16-pack).
3. A hilarious game of BeanBoozled, which will put your taste buds to the test and you can risk it all — will it be chocolate pudding or canned dog food?
The mash-ups include: stinky socks vs. tutti-fruitti, lawn clippings vs. lime, rotten egg vs. buttered popcorn, toothpaste vs. berry blue, barf vs. peach, canned dog food vs. chocolate pudding, booger vs. juicy pear, moldy cheese vs. caramel corn, baby wipes vs. coconut, and skunk spray vs. licorice.
Promising review: "My daughters love these. Period. Although I think it's quite gross to eat a jelly bean not knowing you're going to get one that tastes like a normal piece of candy or a stinky sock, a rotten egg, and grass. They were absolutely tickled. They sorted the jelly beans by color and then took turns deciding who was going to eat what pair combination hoping to get one of each. I think the other part of the game was seeing who could say 'ewww' the loudest when they bit into the 'wrong' one! They continue to ask for them, so I'll continue to buy them, but I won't be eating them. Fun for the girls and their friends. And it really kept them entertained for a good 30 minutes." —MS MONIQUE
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in a variety of sizes).
4. Or a jar of "Ass Kickin'" sweet and spicy jelly beans to test your ability to handle heat. Maybe even make a game of it and see who can eat the most at once?! Just be sure to have a glass of milk nearby.
Ass Kickin' is a small business that specializes in spicy candy, popcorn, and sauces.
Promising review: "If you like spicy and sweet you will most definitely like these jelly beans. It didn't take me long to devour the whole jar and will say that I enjoyed every spicy hot bean. I wouldn't say it's like over the top hot but it's a comfortable hot that keeps me eating one after the other." —Bill Reiner
Get them from Amazon for $9.95.
5. A pack of 10 tiny hands so you can shock friends and family by reaching out to grab stuff with these little ~unsettling~ hands.
Promising review: "These are so fun! I bought these to prank my kids and for them to prank their daddy! I couldn't stop laughing the first time I reached to touch my husband’s face oh so gently. Freaked him out! Lol. Worth it to have a good laugh with the family and friends." —BG
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $19.36.
6. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a card game that'll get the whole family involved and lead to laughing harder than you have in a while and memories you'll never forget.
Dolphin Hat Games is a small business that specializes in family-friendly card games.
Okay, so the rules: divvy up all the cards equally, and then all the players take turns putting down cards that have different illustrations on them, saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza" in order. If the card put on the table matches the word that's being said in that moment, whoever slaps a hand down on the card first gets all the cards under it. You keep playing until someone comes in possession of all the cards.
Promising review: "This game is hysterical! I played with my 7-year-old daughter and my 70-year-old father and we all enjoyed it. I haven't laughed that hard in a long time!" —bobkopolow
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.
7. A giant bubble wands kit to create some of the biggest bubbles your kiddos (or you!) have ever seen. You'll watch their eyes widen as they continue to grow and end up even bigger than they are!
The kit comes with the giant bubble wand, two pouches of bubble concentrate, and a booklet to help you become a skilled bubble creator!
Promising review: "Fantastic product!! My 8-year-old son played outside with them for two solid hours...unplugged...happy as can be! I definitely recommend and will buy again!." —Pxysis
Get it from Amazon for $15.95+ (available in seven styles).
8. A bicycle-shaped pizza cutter made with *two* blades so you actually cut through the full pizza instead of accidentally ripping half off cause the cutter didn't go all the way through.
Soho Kitchen is a small, NYC-based business established in 2015 that specializes in quirky pizza products.
Promising review: "A friend of mine got this for his birthday. It worked well (with a going-back-and-forth motion) and it seems fairly sturdy. So I ordered one for my son-in-law who is a bicycle enthusiast. The part I like best is the 'Tour de Pizza' on the frame! Also, I like the stand so you can show it off. Perfect out-of-the-ordinary gift!" —Ked
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
9. An LOL-worthy fruit-shaped cat cap that'll turn your kitty into the cutest apple (or banana, or strawberry, etc!) you ever did see, even if all they want from the moment it touches their head is to get it off.
Promising review: "I would give these 10 stars if I could, but I'm sure Freya would give it a -3. I think she looks like an angelic banana, but she is not amused. I don't believe this causes her physical discomfort, but her self-esteem has plummeted. Long story short, makes your cat look stupid, as planned. LOL." —Amazon Customer
Get one in a random fruit from Amazon for $7.99.
10. A dino nugget pillow perfect for anyone (like me) who is still ordering nuggies at restaurants even when they're in their late 20s. Seriously, I need one of these guys. Maybe if I show up with it at a restaurant, they won't even have to ask what I'm ordering.
Promising review: "This dino chicken nugget pillow is a real Jurassic dream come true! It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort. Just be careful not to accidentally take a bite while you're napping, because it looks deliciously deceiving!" —LadyTee
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three styles, two sizes, and in multipacks).
11. A head massager thingy that is going to change your life. You deserve to treat yourself to a brain-tingling massage. You're going to beg your partner to do this for you *constantly.*
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Katy Herman says, "My boyfriend got a two-pack of head massagers like this and gave me one. We now use them on each other constantly and I am eternally grateful. I'm struggling to keep my description of how good it feels family-friendly, so that should give you an idea. It's awesome when you have a headache or just need to relax. The only downside is it WILL mess up your hair (especially if you have curls or textured hair, reviewers note) and may get caught if your hair is tangled, so use it gently. It's worth it!"
Promising review: "This was a great purchase. Relieves my headaches. Easy to use!" —elidita luna
Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.99.
12. The Reverse Coloring Book, perfect for anyone who may get a little anxious trying to color in the lines of traditional adult coloring books (🙋♀️). With this version, you create the lines instead of adding the color, which gives you a little more ~creative freedom~ to create beautiful works of art mindlessly.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
13. An instantly downloadable Taylor Swift-themed dice drinking game to help you test all your friends to find out if they are a true Swiftie or not.
Vikki's Apothecary is a US-based Etsy shop that specializes in pop culture-themed digital downloads for prints and games.
Each digital download comes with a board and a set of game rules!
Promising review: "Such a fun game! Exactly as expected with fun prompts!" —krystinaholford
Get it from Vikki's Apothecary on Etsy for $6.24.
14. An at-home slushy-making cup so you can ~slushify~ basically any drink you can imagine. (Soda, LaCroix, juice, smoothies, iced coffee, you name it!!) All you do is freeze the cup for four hours, pour in your liquid, and crush the sides until a slush forms…couldn't be easier!
Check out a TikTok of the Slushy Maker Cup in action — it even comes with a spill-proof lid so it won't leak while you're crushing the cup!
Promising review: "My son wanted to order this and I was sure it was going to be a piece of junk that did not work. I was totally wrong! He makes slushies several times a week and it works great. Note that you really need a liquid with sugar in it to make a good slushy; the sugar-free drinks don't work (so use Coke, not Coke Zero)." —Joanna Bernard
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four colors).
15. A Shrek toothpaste cap you can attach straight to the tube so you can tell all your friends you've been brushing your teeth with Shrek's 💩.
Casual Chicken is a small biz based in Irvine, California and they make unique items and art using 3D printing.
Promising review: "This is a HIT! I ordered one and my other friends loved it so I got one for them also. The customer service is fantastic and fast shipping!" —Whitney
Get it from Casual Chicken on Etsy for $9.99.
16. A set of "robot goldfish" to bring a little extra entertainment to your kid's bathtime or to distract your kitty from any real critters you've got roaming around your house.
Promising review: "I got these based on an Instagram reel and they were completely worth it. They swim so realistically and my kids (and cats) love them! They make bath time so fun and I’ll definitely be ordering more." —savannah
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three versions and five color combos).
17. A set of bacon strip bandages for breakfast meat lovers who simply cannot get enough of the deliciousness. You've definitely used bacon to ease your pain before, this just takes that a liiiittle more literally. Reviewers also love that they actually stay put in addition to being super realistic-looking.
Promising review: "These are so fun to wear! They are true to description and they look very real. I concocted a story I’d read about using bacon to heal the wound and yet keep the skin moist around the wound. A couple of my friends freaked out and told me to get that bacon off my finger! So besides looking real and holding quite well they are definitely a conversation piece!" —path66002
Get a set of 15 from Amazon for $6.99.
18. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game perfect for any kids who are ~obsessed~ with potty humor. This little guy gives silly clues and even has a fun reward song for the winner.
Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it. (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.