24 Cute Phone Cases To Protect And Add Some Personality To Your Device

1. A paws-itively adorable case featuring your perfect fur baby who you simply cannot stand leaving. Now you can carry 'em with you and always see their precious face knowing they are patiently waiting for you to return home.
North Legends is a small business based in Québec, Canada that sells accessories with hand-drawn images on them.
Promising review: "I’m so happy with my purchase!! It looks so good and just like my dog. I can’t imagine ever getting another case!" —Hannahloves8
Get it from North Legends on Etsy for $55.69+ (available with up to six pets on it and for a variety of iPhone, Galaxy, and Note models).
2. A retro gaming device-inspired case, which could only be made cooler if you could actually play games on it. But hey, the squishable face with floating glitter is pretty dang mesmerizing.
Promising review: "It's definitely cute and gets a surprising amount of attention, but the best part is that it is very functional at actually protecting the phone. It fits well and the case's material has so far provided good protection from small drops. For the price, you really can't go wrong if you aren't super hard on phones." —Christy P.
Get it from Amazon for $9.98 (available in two colors, for iPhones 6–15 Pro Max, and four other designs).
3. A cloud-covered holographic case compatible with wireless charging *and* made with a falling buffer around the edges so you can feel confident that your phone is safe even if it falls out of your hand.
Promising review: "With this being so inexpensive, I was expecting it to be of very cheap material. That is not the 'case' (sorry, I like puns). I have dropped my phone often because I am clumsy and this has held up great! Also was expecting the holographic effect to be exaggerated in the photos, but it really does look like that IRL. The back of the case has a few battle scrapes from dropping it, but I much rather the case have a couple of surface scrapes than for my phone to have that." —Talia
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available for iPhones 11–15 Pro Max).
4. A galactic butterfly case made for Samsung Galaxy phones, which really just makes sense considering the butterflies are out in space. Poetic, am I right?! This is a great option for all my ~clumsy~ folks because there are bumpers on the corners to protect your phone even more when you drop it.
This case supports wireless charging and has a raised edge around the camera and front screen for added protection.
Promising review: "I just bought a Samsung S24 Ultra and needed a case fast. I owned this case for my S10 and it wore beautifully until my new purchase. I love the rubber bumpers and protective raised sides of the case on the front and on the camera. Easy secure grip for me as well. It's beautiful and functional. I'm happy I found this type of case again. A fraction of the price and in my opinion just as safe as the expensive Otter brand." —Yummygummybears
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available for Galaxy S21–S24 Ultra and five other designs).
5. An un~bear~ably cute phone case adorned with gummy bears that look so real you may be tempted to try to snack on 'em.
Obviously this isn't going to work with wireless charging because of the 3D bears, so keep that in mind!
Promising review: "I have never gotten more compliments on a phone case! It's very durable so far and is so cute — every time someone sees the back of my phone they compliment it and it's so fun and cute. Highly recommend!" —Haley Schoenfeld
Get it from Amazon for $7.88+ (available for iPhones 6–15 Pro Max).
6. A custom embossed case made of high-quality vegan leather that you can put your initials on and seem oh so bougie. Seriously, no one is gonna believe you got this for under $20.
Youth Collection is a small biz based in Hong Kong creating cute and customizable tech accessories.
Note: this is a personalized item so be sure to specify what you want embossed on the case and which position you prefer.
Promising review: "I can’t recommend this case enough!! It came way quicker than I expected (about a week) and it was perfectly packaged. The case is such amazing quality and perfect for a gift!! 100/100 recommend!!" —Vanessa Grimsley
Get it from Youth Collection on Etsy for $11.83+ (available for iPhones 7–15 Pro Max and a variety of case and letter colors).
7. A 3D retro-inspired phone case perfect if you want all the functionality of an updated phone but still wanna feel like you're living in the '90s.
Keep in mind this isn't going to be compatible with wireless charging given how thick the case is.
Promising review: "I have much more expensive phone cases, but I use this almost exclusively. I get complimented on it every day at least two to three times if not more. The only downside to some is the size, but I like that it’s bigger and I think easier to hold. So easy to take it off in the car to put my phone on the magnetic holder. And pops back on just as easy." —Lauren Cerulli
Get it from Amazon for $8.98+ (available for iPhones 6–15 Pro Max and 19 other designs).
8. An embroidered floral case so stinkin' cute, you'll never wanna take it off. All your ~buds~ are gonna beg to know where you got it so they can get one, too.
Be You Be Unique is a small business in Canada creating gorgeous phone cases.
Promising review: "Super cute phone case! it’s very unique and the case is of great quality :)" —exahmcan
Get it from Be You Be Unique on Etsy for $20.91+ (originally $24.60; available for iPhones 11–15 Pro Max and two flower designs).
9. A teddy bear case verryyyyy similar to the one Ariana Grande used to sport circa 2015. Not only is this freakin' adorable, but with all the extra material, you'll know your phone is safe inside cause teddy will absorb most of the shock.
10. A dripping smiles case compatible with Google Pixel phones and made with a raised edge around the camera and front screen to add another layer of protection for those fragile areas. The makers are so confident in their case, they dare you to drop it and say it can withstand 1,000 drops. So if you drop your phone, like, daily, this is the case for you.
It supports wireless charging.
Promising review: "I debated on this phone case for several weeks. I really liked the way it looked, but from past experiences, I knew that looks did not mean a quality and protective case. I've had to return some because of way too slippery, not enough protection, or the phone not even fitting. But I decided to chance it considering the free return if not satisfied. I am very glad I did. It is not slippery, protects my phone, fits perfectly, and looks really good. It is now my favorite case (I like to have several so that I can change it up once in a while). Go ahead and try one — there are so many styles to choose from. You won't regret it." —Jean C.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available for Pixels 7–8 Pro and in 40 other designs).
11. A mirror case with 3D hearts, which is quite the multitasker. It'll protect your phone, accessorize any outfit, and be the perfect place to check your makeup or make sure you don't have any food stuck in your teeth.
Wireless charging won't work with this because of the 3D hearts, so keep that in mind in case that's a dealbreaker for you. This case has little bumpers around the corners to add more protection.
Promising review: "The cutest case ever, thanks to TikTok!!!! The hearts are 3D so it take a little while for you to get used to. But this case is basically a mirror. It’s plastic but honestly, I find it to be very protective." —Desiree Rogers
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available for iPhones 11–15 Pro Max).