Not To Toot My Own Horn, But I’ve Just Compiled A List Of 38 Of The Best Parenting Products You’ve Seen In A While

1. A sand removal bag filled with a talc-free and reef-friendly powder that'll help remove the sand that sticks to every inch of your little one (and you). Keep this on hand for the beach or even for after an afternoon of playing in the sandbox at your local park.
Shakalo is a San Diego-based small business started to figure out a way to help people, especially parents remove sand before leaving the beach. The soft fabric pouch allows the powder to remove the sand without scattering everywhere.
Promising review: "We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives! It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1x–2x a week. I even use it on my dogs paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of. I will definitely be buying the refill and another bag to have exclusively in the car." —Gabbs Uresti
2. A Tub Topper that attaches to the lip of the tub with suction cups to help protect parents on the outside from the constant splashes, while also working as a toy tray/play spot since the edge of the tub is not wide enough for car races.
Promising review: "Like you, when I first came across this, I was hesitant because of the price. It's a bit steep, I thought to myself. But then, after another night of bathtime with two towels on the ground to soak up the water my child had splashed all over, I took the plunge and bought it. And definitely worth it a million times over. My child LOVES the extra space for toys and I love the water staying in the tub. I definitely and highly suggest buying it. You won't be disappointed! Or your child!!" —Brianna
3. A storage bean bag perfect for filling up with the ~overflow~ of stuffed animals your child refuses to let you get rid of or the plethora of clothes piled high onto *the* chair in their room. They get to keep all their stuff with them, you get to see their floor again, and now they have a comfy place to hang out, win–win–win.
Promising review: "We had a space in my children's playroom that was bombarded with stuff animals. It was getting out of hand. I needed to find something for them. So I came across this and oh my goodness, what a life saver! It doubles as storage and a beanbag chair! We all absolutely love it!!! The material is pretty strong and the zipper works well. Highly recommend!" —Lauren Osborne
4. A smock bib for the messier kids who can't be kept clean with a traditional bib. This is designed to be worn like a shirt to keep your kiddo's shirt food-free instead of having to give 'em a full outfit change after mealtime. With adjustable sleeves and waterproof cuffs, you'll be able to breathe a sigh of relief before you hand your little one that big bowl of pasta with red sauce.
Promising review: "This bib has been a game changer in feeding time for my baby! Clean-up is so much easier (especially on yogurt days), and I don't have to wash clothes as much. The material is GREAT! I can see this lasting a long time. The price was great as well. I'll probably purchase another for travel or to send to daycare." —jlonay
5. And a 30-count of disposable, waterproof splash mats you can put under your kiddo's high chair to help make cleanup much easier after a mealtime full of them dropping at least half of their dinner on the floor.
Each sheet is 40"x47".
Promising review: "I always hated going out to eat because my baby would make such a mess on the ground. I always tried my best cleaning it up but I couldn't get all of it. This makes my life so much easier. Parenting is hard enough, give yourself a break. I always get compliments on it by staff." —Esmeralda
6. A portable, travel-friendly bottle drying rack so no matter where you go, your baby is always set with clean bottles when the next feeding needs to happen. Not only does it give you a place to dry a plethora of bottle parts, but it even comes with a cleaning brush and a travel bottle for your cleaner…everything you need in a lil' pouch, how convenient!!
Promising review: "This is WORTH IT. Whenever I pull this out on vacation or anywhere I'm traveling to, I get so many comments on this! I'm genuinely so glad I bought this. I know it's more pricey than some of the other travel drying racks out there, but this really is the best one. It's slim and sleek, there's not a lot of parts to it (I've heard that's usually the issue with some of the others), and it can be thrown in the dishwasher (top rack)! I love that I can take my own soap with me because my baby is sensitive, and the bottle brush is the perfect size. I clean all my pump parts and bottles with this and it's such a breeze. I absolutely recommend this!" —Sarah Roberson
7. A pack of inconspicuous corner guards you can use to baby-proof your furniture without having those ugly pads covering every inch of your house. Hopefully now if your toddler does bang into the coffee table they won't spend the next two hours sobbing cause this will shield them from most of the pain.
Application is super easy, just wipe the surface, apply three of the included adhesive stickers, place it on the corner, and hold it for 30 seconds.
Promising review: "Must-have. I love these. We just moved in with family, and they had a coffee table with super-sharp corners and I have a little one who pulls up on everything and is trying to walk. To say I was on edge is an understatement. My sister-in-law didn’t want an obnoxious baby-proof item around her house, but these were so discreet she didn’t even notice that I had installed them. They are so soft that my little one started gumming on them to soothe his gums, LOL. They were super easy to install, stuck on very well and with not much effort, and came with plenty so if I need them I’ll have them handy. Super satisfied! If you’re thinking about getting, then please do!" —Amazon Customer
8. A set of adjustable mesh "sea shell collecting" bags perfect for the lil collector of the fam who can never take a trip to the beach without bringing home a few special treasures. The mesh will help them dry off and (hopefully) shake off some of the sand so it doesn't go back into your hotel room.
Promising review: "I bought these for my kids to use on vacation where we'd be camping and doing lots of outdoor activities. They used them to collect rocks and other interesting finds. They held up well and several months later with use at home there are no rips or tears. The mesh was convenient when collecting rocks on the beach, and we wanted to hose everything down before bringing them inside. They have an adjustable strap and very easily fit all of my kids ranging from ages two to 10 (could fit older kids, too). I highly recommend!" —a_bennet
9. A nifty bite-size food cuber so you can easily make kiddo-size sandwiches, fruit, pancakes, burgers, or whatever else in seconds.
Funbites is a small biz you may have seen featured on Shark Tank. And this is top-shelf dishwasher-safe!
Promising review: "You know you’re a mom when you get excited about a food cutter! My daughter recently turned 1, and we needed to start packing a protein, grain, and two fruits/veggies. I was overwhelmed and not sure how my daughter was going to handle eating a sandwich, even though she has been eating ‘real’ food since she was 6-months-old. This is a game changer! It works perfectly, cutting her sandwich into the perfect size! Not only does it cut sandwiches perfectly, but I’ve also used it on slices of cheese to make them into bite sizes! I tell everyone about this tool and can’t wait to try it on something else!" —cdecker
10. A pack of sturdy, moisture-proof toddler shoe sticker helpers to help your kiddo remember which shoe goes on which foot. They'll know they picked the right one when they set the two together and put together a fairy, unicorn, or some other design. Mornings are about to always start off on the right ~foot.~
Erin Roberts Creative Co. is a small biz based in Pasadena, Maryland that specializes in stickers and stationery.
Promising review: "So far the stickers have stayed in my daughter’s shoes. We no longer have to leave the house with shoes on the wrong feet!" —sirena cheung
11. A Magic Tap automatic drink dispenser perfect for kiddos who have trouble lifting the heavy (and awkwardly shaped!) jugs for drinks. Now they can pour their own bevs without any fear of crying over spilled milk.
This requires two AA batteries. The dispenser should work on almost all noncarbonated beverages.
Promising review: "Super happy with this purchase. Our two little ones (5- and 3-year-old) can now easily fill their own drinks. We also purchased a dual cereal dispenser from Amazon, so now the kids can get their own breakfast cereal with milk!" —April M. Ramos
12. A game-changing FridaBaby medicine dispenser syringe to put an end to the struggle of trying to force medicine into your baby. It'll save you time and suffering since you won't have to try (and fail) many times, prolonging your poor kiddo's misery.
Promising review: "This thing is worth its weight in gold! A must have in my opinion because it makes life so much easier. We use it with gripe water or Tylenol. We bought it because she would cough and sputter because she wouldn't swallow well when given it in the cheek even in tiny amounts. It makes it a much faster process because all she has to do it suck like using a normal bottle or paci and she has never turned away because of taste either. It also happens to soothe like a regular paci afterward. Great buy." —Sullivan
