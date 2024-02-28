Not To Toot My Own Horn, But I’ve Just Compiled A List Of 34 Of The Best Products You’ve Seen In A While

1. I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo so you can get rid of all that grease without having to waste money on aerosol products where like half of it just dissipates into the air.
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
Get it from Amazon for $18+ (available in six variations).
2. Cactus-shaped dryer balls, which are SO dang cute *and* incredibly helpful for making sure your clothes and bedsheets dry evenly and completely.
Reviewers say they actually catch (human and pet) hair, too!
Promising review: "These cute little waving saguaro cactus dryer balls are perfect. I’ve bought other dryer balls that dried and cracked after a month, these are over three month of heavy use and look as fresh as the day they were delivered on my doorstep. Great value and your clothes will dry faster as well as more efficiently because the saguaros tumble and separate your clothes for more efficiency. 🌵" —Christian B Staller
Get a set of four from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in six colors).
3. A plant-based jewelry cleaner and brush duo that'll let you wash your rings and bracelets while they are still on!! Just use the brush to apply some of the soap directly onto your jewelry while you wash your hands, rinse everything, and you'll be left with sparkling jewelry that took no effort or harsh chemicals. PS…this was on Oprah's fave things list, so you know it's good.
Shinery is a woman-owned and veteran-operated small business that sells a line of multitasking solutions that clean your jewelry while you wash your hands.
This kit includes the Radiance wash solution and a cleaning brush.
Promising review: "I was pretty skeptical about this product, but I did the simple hand wash, and not only was my diamond super sparkly, but my hands were also super smooth. It's my new 'must-buy' for girlfriends." —Chris Voelker
Get it from Amazon for $56.
4. A beginner-friendly round charcuterie board with a map showing you the best place to set everything to make the ultimate snack board. All your guests are gonna think you paid a professional hundreds of dollars to create this masterpiece.
Sophistiplate is a California-based small business creating dinnerware of all kinds.
The brand behind this board partnered with Meg Quinn, a food stylist who helped design the engraved visual guide. OH, and it's also one of Oprah's favorite things this year.
Get it from Amazon for $75.
5. A set of legging-organizing hangers perfect for any athleisure lovers whose drawers are bursting at the seams with leggings in every color imaginable. Each hanger can hold 10 pairs and makes it SO much easier to find the one you are looking for to complete your 'fit.
Check out a TikTok of the legging organizer hanger in action.
Promising review: "Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all easier." —Larry Seymour
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two colors and three pack sizes).
6. A skin spatula that can help remove blackheads and other gunk from your pores using high-frequency vibrations. This is something you see used during fancy spa facials, so obvi you should buy it and ~treat yourself~ at home.
This has three different functions (cleansing, lifting, and smoothing) and is best to use when your skin is still damp. It may also help your skincare absorb better since your pores won't be clogged!
Promising review: "I was a little skeptical about purchasing and even using this device but my cousin convinced me otherwise and I’m forever hooked. This spatula is making my skin look clear in a matter of two weeks and I’m grateful. The product itself actually works and does what it says it’s going to do. Will definitely recommend to all my friends and would repurchased if needed." —Giselle
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).
7. An interactive dancing cat toy because how can you look at these pictures and not laugh?! I mean seriously, I am going to immediately buy this for my cats in hopes of recreating anything like this. The toy is naturally springy so you barely have to move at all to create the *most* fun your cat has ever had.
Promising review: "I'm a new cat mom. I had seen this product recommended several times on Reddit. It was inexpensive, so I thought I'd try it. Princess loves it! It is one of her favorite toys. It's simple, just some cardboard bits on a wire, but very effective. It mimics the erratic way insects fly around, and she absolutely loves it! So far, it's been pretty durable, unlike some of her other toys. It's 100% recyclable and made sustainably. It's very reasonably priced. I have even bought some to give as Christmas gifts to other cats because it's been such fun! Definitely recommend!" —H.L.
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
8. A custom "Little Miss/Little Mr." sticker that allows you to fully express yourself and get wayyy more specific than the pre-made options…your friends better watch out!
Hailey Liz Designs is a Virginia-based Etsy shop that specializes in custom stickers.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this! Adorable, great quality and makes me smile." —yaelmsteiner
Get it from Hailey Liz Designs on Etsy for $5 (available in 16 characters and custom text).
9. A waterproof shower phone holder for those days where you just want to spend hours in the shower rinsing away any worries. Now you can take your phone in too and have total control over the music or videos you watch to distract yourself from the outside world.
This is designed to fit most smartphones, but some reviewers note that they have to remove their phone case to get it to fit (and shut) properly.
Promising review: "I love listening to music in the shower or sometimes also keep watching a show (you know...when you binge...). It's 100% waterproof. I dunno how it does it but it's also NOT fogging up inside. You can use the touch screen normally. Also I noticed the box amplifies the volume. After a million hot steamy showers that thang is still hanging on the wall nice and sturdy. Hasn't ever fallen. YOU HAVE TO GET IT!!!!" —Ariel Montana
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in six colors).
10. A microwave rapid cake maker because there is nothing food can't fix, especially dessert. This thing will help you create a delicious cake in only SIX minutes. I mean, the only thing better than cake is cake you can eat almost instantly.
Rapid Brands is a California-based small business that specializes in dishwasher-safe, microwaveable, BPA-free kitchen products.
This gadget just requires half a box of cake mix plus the mix-in ingredients. And since it's only half the cake mix, you know what that means…you can do it all again tomorrow!
This is a great option for dorms, studio apartments, and for safer, easier baking with kids.
Promising review: "I love this cake maker! It makes just the right size cake for our family of four. They’re not exactly like a cake fresh from the oven, but pretty darn close! My 12-year-old son loves to use it, so much so we make a cake on a weekly basis. Since each cake only requires a half a box of mix, we don’t have to store them for long. I think they taste much better than a mug cake and are almost as easy." —Clare
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
11. A rechargeable heated eye massager if you're anything like me and your idea of a pick-me-up is a relaxing trip to the spa. Enjoy the relaxing effects of a massage at home to help combat headaches, eye strain, and puffy eyes (plus it's way more affordable than trying to actually go to the spa).
This isn't your typical eye mask. The device is completely portable, has five massage modes, a 15-minute timer, and built in Bluetooth speakers so you have complete control of what you listen to while you relax and enjoy your heated massage.
Promising review: "I am literally in love with this mask. I am not sure if it's the pressure, the heat or the music, but I find myself constantly using it. It is so relaxing….Definitely one of the best gadgets I have ever bought." —Tracy Ruble
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in three colors).
12. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt so you can create that delicious flavor of movie theater popcorn, except this kind won't cost you an arm and a leg!!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves this: "Our family recently unearthed this because beloved To All The Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han mentioned that it was her secret to delicious popcorn, and it may have just wrecked me for other at-home popcorn for the rest of my life. It genuinely tastes just as salty and buttery and savory as fresh movie theater popcorn. I inhaled it so fast that every single one of my organs lit up in mild alarm."
Promising review: "I used to use Flavacol during my time working at an amusement park and popping popcorn for hungry guests, so I knew this was what the 'professionals' use. I am happy to report that using this does make your popcorn taste like it was just popped at a movie theater. I like to put a little bit of oil on my kernels, mix in some Flavacol, and then add it to the pot of oil on my stove top when it's hot enough (as opposed to sprinkling it on top of freshly popped corn, which I could see easily accidentally adding too much). It also means that I'm no longer loading up my popcorn with additional toppings like butter or plain salt. Yum!" —Kate R.
Get it from Amazon for $9.60+ (available in three flavors).
13. The "Ono Roller," which is the perfect fidget toy designed to help relieve stress and anxiety while encouraging focus. Come on, just look how mesmerizing it is....this is wayyy more soothing than a boring stress ball. Reviewers love that it's frictionless and noiseless.
Ono is a small business specializing in compact, work-friendly fidgets for focus and stress relief.
Promising review: "If you fidget a lot I really really recommend this. It doesn't get stuck, it's very loose, so easy to roll, it's sleek and doesn't draw attention, it's small and helps a lot. In my opinion, it's worth your money. It was made VERY well. Use it at school or work or really anywhere. Overall 11/10!!!" —Kathleen
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in ten colors, two metals, and in a junior size for kids and people with smaller hands).
14. Alleyoop's 4-in-1 pen so you can fix your eyeliner, lip liner, brows, and highlighter wherever you are and without having to bring along alllll those full-size products. Remember those fun pens you had growing up with four colors in one? Yeah, this is that, but with makeup. 🤯
Alleyoop is a woman-owned business that creates compact beauty products that typically have several functions.
Promising review: "This pen is amazing. I travel a lot for work, and it's so nice to just have to grab this rather than four different pieces of makeup. The fewer things I have to remember, the better!" —Rachel B.
Get it from Alleyoop $20 or from Amazon for $20 (available in three color combos).