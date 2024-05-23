Not To Toot My Own Horn, But I’ve Just Compiled A List Of 40 Of The Best Home Products You’ve Seen In A While

All you have to do to install is remove the cushions, unfold the support over the couch, put the cushions back on, and voila a refreshed sofa!

Promising review: "I purchased new couches about five years ago. They were comfortable for a couple of years, but over time, they started sagging to the point that I would sink when sitting on them. They were very uncomfortable and the cushions would not stay in place. We thought about purchasing new couches, but that was an expense I could not justify, especially since these couches are not old and are in otherwise decent condition. I decided to try this cushion support in hopes of stretching the life of the furniture. I have two identical couches, but purchased only one support to try it out before buying another. I am very happy to report that my couch is comfortable again! I no longer sink in or have to fight my way out! My couch feels almost like new. I cannot wait for my second support to arrive!" —Amazon Customer



Get it from Amazon for $25.49.