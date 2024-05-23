Not To Toot My Own Horn, But I’ve Just Compiled A List Of 40 Of The Best Home Products You’ve Seen In A While

1. A WD-40 pen that's wayyy more convenient than the typical spray so you can get those squeak-free doors in an easy-to-use, precise application pen. Not only does this quiet down those annoying hinges, but it also protects against corrosion, loosens rusted parts, and drives out moisture, just like the OG version.
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and the house toolbox." —BBP623
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
2. A ceiling fan carbon filter designed to turn your fan into an air purifier instead of a home for loads of dust buildup. These work by filtering the air with every spin to help remove pollen, pet dander, smoke, gasses, chemicals, and other allergens that are living in your house.
Promising review: "I wasn't sure what to expect when purchasing these, but now they are a staple in every room of our house. Within three days the air smelled more crisp and was easier to breathe in our home. So simple and effective!" —Haylee Marez
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
3. A pack of towel clips so your pet or kiddos can't walk by the oven and yank the towel off again. Like is it somehow a game to them?! Or perhaps even worse, you live alone and they still end up on the floor…hello? Is there a ghost in here?
4. A vacuum LED light you can attach to your current vacuum to see allll the hair, crumbs, and dust left behind even though it looked perfectly clean when you finished vacuuming under normal light. This thing will make you reevaluate if your home has ever been truly clean or if there have always been particles lurking right after your vacuum sesh.
This easily adheres to the left side of your vacuum with the provided adhesive. Just be sure to check that the side is flat and if it is this should work for you!
Promising review: "I love being able to see all the dog hair on the floor. Makes vacuuming so satisfying." —Andrea H.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two styles: battery-operated and rechargeable).
5. A water dispenser lever so you can get that deliciously crisp, filtered fridge water without having to put everything down to hold the cup with one hand while pushing the button with the other. Seriously, whoever invented this deserves an award. Something so simple can make a world of difference.
Packard 3D Designs is a Maryland-based small business run by mechanical engineer Austin Packard.
Note: this is compatible with many fridge brands including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, and Maytag, but it is not compatible with GE refrigerators.
Promising reviews: "Super helpful to my dad, who has issues with fine motor skills after a spinal cord injury!" —Brooke
"I no longer hate my fridge!!!! This water dispenser attachment fits absolutely perfectly, and now I don’t have to contort my body to fill up cups, bottles, and pitchers of water!!! Thank you SO much for such a high-quality product. Truly life-altering." —Christine C
Get it from Packard 3D Designs on Etsy for $25 (available in three colors and two attachment styles).
6. A Tub Topper that attaches to the lip of the tub with suction cups to help protect parents on the outside from the constant splashes, while also working as a toy tray/play spot since the edge of the tub is not wide enough for car races.
Promising review: "Like you, when I first came across this, I was hesitant because of the price. It's a bit steep, I thought to myself. But then, after another night of bathtime with two towels on the ground to soak up the water my child had splashed all over, I took the plunge and bought it. And definitely worth it a million times over. My child LOVES the extra space for toys and I love the water staying in the tub. I definitely and highly suggest buying it. You won't be disappointed! Or your child!!" —Brianna
Get it from Amazon for $59.95 (available in three colors).
7. Strong magnetic strips so you can make use of the vertical space in your fridge when the shelves are stuffed to the brim. Just peel the back, stick 'em to the top of the fridge, and you have a wickedly convenient place to store your bottles!
Promising review: "Of all the things I have bought that I didn't need, this is one of my favorites. Beer is hard to get out of the cardboard carrier in the top of my fridge. While just taking them out and sitting them on the shelf would have solved this problem as well, this solution is more fun. They float and technically it does make a tiny bit of extra space under the beer for small things like cheese or something." —AbbyValentine
Get two magnetic strips (holds a six-pack) from Amazon for $29.99.
8. A nine-piece airtight container set wayyy niftier than any containers you've ever had before. Most of 'em are hiding a secret superpower: there's a hidden magnetic leveler for flour, a terra cotta disc to keep your brown sugar fresh, a magnetic dusting spoon, a mini dusting screen, and one of the mid-size ones has a spout for easy pouring.
This nine-piece set includes five different-size containers with airtight lids. Grab some labels like the one in the picture here.
Promising review: "Sizes are all great for flour, sugar, powdered sugar, brown sugar, and sprinkles. Came with pre-made labels for the containers making marking them so much easier. The labels are generic with several that are blank for you to write on. Really pleased with the quality and how well they seal." —Ashley Ellis
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in two other set sizes).
9. Some cushion supports to refresh your squished-down seat so you can revitalize it instead of dreaming of the day you can get a whole new couch.
All you have to do to install is remove the cushions, unfold the support over the couch, put the cushions back on, and voila a refreshed sofa!
Promising review: "I purchased new couches about five years ago. They were comfortable for a couple of years, but over time, they started sagging to the point that I would sink when sitting on them. They were very uncomfortable and the cushions would not stay in place. We thought about purchasing new couches, but that was an expense I could not justify, especially since these couches are not old and are in otherwise decent condition. I decided to try this cushion support in hopes of stretching the life of the furniture. I have two identical couches, but purchased only one support to try it out before buying another. I am very happy to report that my couch is comfortable again! I no longer sink in or have to fight my way out! My couch feels almost like new. I cannot wait for my second support to arrive!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $25.49.
10. And a bag of polyester stuffing so you can give the back cushions the extra TLC they deserve. Not only are they not attractive when they're all smushed down, but man are they uncomfortable. And with any leftover stuffing, you can rejuvenate stuffed animals, throw pillows, bedding, and more. After all, there's no such thing as too much fluff!
Promising review: "Ok, so I had been looking into buying a new couch but I only wanted a nice leather one and they are SOOO EXPENSIVE. I decided to try and fix ours and I am SOO HAPPY with the results!! I bought two $52 boxes of poly fill (used 1 1/4 total, so I still have a lot left). I cut open each of the three sections of the inner cushions of each back cushion, re-stuffed them, and sewed them back up. It took me about a day and half. I want to get some furniture foam to plump up the seat cushions (but that is another project and significantly more money), but the end result is a HUGE improvement! The couch looks (and feels) a million times better! Wish I done this years ago! The first 'before' pic has a back cushion already stuffed because I didn’t think to take a pic until after I already stuffed a cushion. If you are thinking this won’t work (like I was), you are wrong. DO IT!!!!" —Geoff
Get a 32-oz. bag from Amazon for $10.19 (available in nine sizes).
11. An outlet shelf to rest your phone on when it needs a charge but the only available outlet is halfway up the wall and you are NOT interested in leaving your cell dangling in midair. Bonus, this requires no holes in your walls or leveling — just replace an outlet cover with it and *boom* instant storage.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this thing! I have much less clutter on my sink thanks to this. If there's anyone not sure if it will fit due to an object, all you need is 1.25 inches of space between the edge of your existing outlet plate and the piece of furniture. I have a GFCI with a standard wall plate." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors and multipacks)