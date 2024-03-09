38 Beauty Products That Work So Well You’re Going To Be Mad At Yourself For Waiting This Long To Buy Them

1. A tea tree and peppermint Remedy Soap with a plethora of uses — it helps improve skin irritations (we're talking dry skin, acne, athlete's foot, ringworm, jock itch, and more!) helps reduce odors, and is just overall nourishing for everyday use. Dare I say we have found the holy grail of soaps?!
Learn more about the many uses of tea tree oil at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I purchased Remedy Soap for my tween daughter who was struggling with horrible armpit and foot odor. I tried everything to help her control this — men's deodorant, alcohol, lemon under her armpits, tea bags in her shoes, washing her clothes in vinegar etc. I was literally at my wits end by the time I came across this product on Amazon. After reading hundreds of positive reviews, I bought the soap with the hope that it would help significantly reduce her foot and armpit odor. To my amazement, it eliminated her odor completely!! She went through a whole day at school, including PE, and came home smelling as fresh as she did when she left that morning. That has NEVER happened this entire school year!! Needless to say, my husband and I are beyond pleased with our daughter's results. We now have the comfort of knowing that she won't have to continue suffering from the embarrassment of unnecessary body odor. I can't thank Honestie Naturals enough for this product. It has truly put a smile back on my family's faces." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.49+ (available in one- or two-pack).
2. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly and painlessly remove allllll your calluses. Reviewers praise this for dissolving dead skin in ~minutes~ so buckle up, your feet are about to be as smooth as a baby's bottom.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
3. Or a popular foot exfoliant peel that is both horrifying (!) and satisfying. After wearing the booties for an hour, you will watch layers of skin peel away (over the course of 6–11 days) from your feet to reveal a smoothness you haven't experienced since you learned to walk.
Check out a TikTok of the foot peel in action.
Promising review: "I placed this order after seeing it everywhere on TikTok... and boy am I glad I tried it! I was initially skeptical of trying anything on my feet...and let’s be honest the peeling feet pictures are not for the weak :)...but oddly extremely satisfying. I soaked my feet in the bag for an hour as instructed (super easy to use)...two weeks later, BOOM baby soft feet. It came with two soaking uses so I used the second on my sister. 10/10 would recommend!!" —Alma Elias
Get two pairs from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes, nine scents, and three quantities).
4. An E.l.f putty primer so you can feel confident that the makeup you just spent a lot of time on will actually stay in place all day. Plus this primer is designed to help reduce the appearance of your pores, so your skin will look extra ~smooth~ and hydrated.
Promising reviews: "I read reviews about this primer and at the price, I was a little skeptical. I threw my more expensive primer away as soon as I got this! Very nice coverage, just remember a little bit goes a long way!" —Byron
"I was skeptical but after trying this Poreless Putty my mind is forever changed! It shrunk my pores and made them seem like they were gone forever! Apply it and then apply foundation. It makes my skin feel great! No bad odor and doesn't make my skin oily! I will keep using this product!" —Christy
Get it from Amazon for $10.
5. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer, which will help make sure that smoky eye (that you spent way longer on than you'd like to admit) actually lasts through the night instead of melting off your face as soon as you walk out the door. Your friends are gonna be really jealous when y'all get off the dance floor and they see your perfect makeup compared to theirs that got a weeee bit melty.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
6. And a long-lasting makeup setting spray that'll protect all your hard work and prevent it from smudging or fading. 🙌🏼 Honestly the only explanation for this is that it is some magical potion.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby has this and says, "This is personally my absolute favorite setting spray. My skin is soooo so oily some days it looks like I rubbed Popeyes chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL 👏 DAY 👏. Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a baddie!! Nothing has ever worked this well for me, like, this spray really works harder than Kris Jenner, I kid you not. 10/10 recommend."
Promising review: "I had received a deluxe sample of this from Urban Decay and had been using it on the days where I had a yoga class from 7:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m. —which means my makeup was on my face for OVER 12 hours. My makeup always came out just fine after my class, even after sweating like a pig! I forgot to spray it on last week and what a mistake! I came out of my class looking like a drowned raccoon. I've since bought a full-size bottle. It doesn't bother my sensitive skin and I haven't seen issues with breakouts either (but I don't use it daily). It does seem to make my makeup look more polished, similar to if you set your makeup with a light spray of water. If you sweat when using it, somehow the makeup stays put and you just sweat. It's magical. I do think it can feel a little tight when first sprayed. I noticed that the first few times in particular, but not so much now and after a few minutes I don't notice it. Anyways, if you dance or exercise and can't wash your face beforehand, try this!" —latp
Get it from Sephora or Amazon for $17+ (available in two sizes).
7. A leave-in conditioning spray designed for 👏🏼 all 👏🏼 hair types. Just apply it after you wash your hair and watch the frizz, dryness, and damage d i s a p p e a r.
Promising review: "I got this in my Ipsy glam bag a few years ago and was mad when I ran out. I randomly saw this the other day and remembered how much I had loved it previously. This product is amazing!! My hair feels like pure silk! It’s sooo soft and smooth after using this. I’ve used so many other products, expensive ones, and nothing works as well as this! I highly recommend this!" —Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
8. Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm that'll remove every last speck of your makeup. (Yup, even waterproof mascara doesn't stand a chance!) It features Japanese pearl barley, which melts into your skin to hydrate while cleansing away impurities.
Juno & Co. is a small business focused on moving away from the traditional beauty market to sustainable and simplified formulas.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1,000/10 would recommend!!!" —Deetje Frederick
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
9. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set to create absolutely luscious lips for anyone who likes the look of lip fillers but not the price or commitment. You're probably gonna have to apologize to your friend who just got filler done before you discovered this product.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising reviews: "I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" —Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
10. A super glowy powder highlight that'll be the icing on the cake of your perfectly (~bippity-boppity~) beat face. Hey Cinderella, I think your fairy godmother visited last night and left a shimmering masterpiece. ✨
Promising review: "This highlighter is amazing! It is soft, works like magic, and very budget-friendly! You can tell the quality of the product by the texture and smoothness, and the ease with which it glides onto the skin! I'm a fan!" —Shweta Sinha
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
11. A Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver to create perfect beachy waves, no ocean required! It's so easy — just clamp it closed and repeat all the way down your hair.
Reviewers with various hair types says this tool is golden — thin straight hair, thick 4c hair, etc. A few people noted that it's even wig- and weave-safe! And FYI, this hair tool also reduces frizz and adds shine, too.
Promising reviews: "I AM OBSESSED. My friends recommended this product and I’m so glad I finally got one!!!! I feel like the waves look so natural. I have straight, fine hair that can barely hold a curl and I don’t even have to use hairspray to keep these waves, plus it adds lots of volume! Once you get the technique down it’s super quick and easy, takes me about 15 minutes or so! I can’t say enough good things about this product, so just get it!! —Lydia Delcourt
"I'm always skeptical on new hair tools, as I've been burned many times (pun intended). However, I kept seeing posts about how great this tool is, so I bought it. I love it! My hair is to my waist and very thick and naturally curly, and it worked very well. It took me about 15 minutes to waive all my hair. The tool is light and has a comfortable grip. I use the highest heat setting and hold it on my hair for five seconds on each portion of the section of hair I'm working on. The waves can hold for days...I highly recommend." —Ana V.
Get it from Amazon for $26.53+ (available in two colors).