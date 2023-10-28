41 Products To Solve Those Beauty Problems You’re Sick Of Dealing With Every Day

1. A set of pimple patches that are not only effective but also satisfying. Just place one of these on your pimple, go to bed, and wake up to a drastically smaller pimple — and a satisfying patch full of all the gunk it pulled out.
Mighty Patch was created in 2017 by Hero Cosmetics which is a woman-owned and Asian-owned company, founded by current CEO Ju Rhyu. Hero Cosmetics now creates cleansers, toners, pimple patches, and more.
Promising review: "I love this product! I am an adult with acne. When new ones pop up, put one of these patches on at night and by the morning the pimple is gone. Poof! It even works to pull out cysts — but you need multiple days for those. I also have really sensitive skin and these don’t bother it one bit. I love these!!" —Rebekah W.
Get a 36-count from Amazon for $11.97.
2. A bottle of Bread hair oil to give your hair the moisture it's been craving without weighing it down. Now when you say you are going to the store for essentials, like bread, you'll be picking up what's really important — this silicone-free oil — and you won't even be lying about buying bread.
Bread hair oil is designed for curl types 3a-4c but can be used on any hair type that is in need of extra moisture. The oil can be used everyday as a styling oil or as a pre-wash hair treatment for damaged hair.
Bread Beauty Supply is a Black- and woman-owned small business based in Australia creating essential haircare products.
Promising review: "I will probably never stop using this oil. I love it that much. Seriously though, I have very, very, thick hair that gets frizzy like a lion's mane. I use this oil after I've heat styled my hair to tame the frizz, and I use it on second/third day hair. It's truly a magical hair oil! When applied after styling, I use a few drops drops (on thick, mid-back length hair) and the oil leaves my hair looking soft, shiny and sleek. For days in between washing, my frizz loves to pop back up, but with a few drops of the Bread Oil my hair looks fresh and so much more manageable. And it smells like gummy bears! The fragrance is fairly strong right after it comes out of the bottle, but once it's on your hair, it dissipates to a very faint, but still sweet, smell. I think the fragrance is the perfect amount, but be wary if you're someone who is sensitive to fragrance." —duckyy
Get it from Sephora for $14+ (available in three sizes).
3. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer which will help make sure that smoky eye (that you spent way longer on than you'd like to admit) actually lasts through the night instead of melting off your face as soon as you walk out the door.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
4. A beloved-by-the-internet detangling brush to get through any of those extra stubborn tangles *without* pulling out all your hair in the process.
Promising review: "I purchased this brush three weeks ago and have used it every day. I like the brush so much I ordered three more for my adult daughters. Not only is the brush gentle on my gray hair, but it also feels like I am giving myself a head massage. Also, I appreciate the wide hand base design. I have rheumatoid arthritis and it is not always easy to grip an ordinary hairbrush. Plus, the brush is easy to clean. It truly glides through my wet hair." —ANS
Get it from Amazon for $12.49+ (available in nine colors and two-packs).
5. A Denman styling brush that will help you form perfectly styled and defined curls while also detangling and reducing frizz — talk about a win–win–win–win.
Promising reviews: "I never would have believed I would go against everything I thought I knew about curls. As someone who has had a love/hate relationship with my hair, it had taken years to perfect my method of wide tooth comb in the shower and never would think to put a brush through my wet hair. After my curl expert hair stylist rocked my world by using this brush, I’ve converted! And my curls have never been more uniform, less frizzy, hold better the next day, etc. Go for it, curly one!" —Patricia
"I'm never going back to cheap brushes again.. Only Denman from now on. This brush does exactly what is advertised. I never knew how important it is to invest in a good quality brush until now and I'm very happy with my purchase." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.19+ (available in two colors).
For more info on how to use it, check out this instructional video!
6. A beard straightener designed to heat up in just 30 seconds so you can tame your curly mane without wasting any time. Never thought abut straightening your beard before? Try it once, the look will really ~grow~ on you.
It has three different heat settings to accommodate different beard thicknesses!
Promising review: "Of the three beard straighteners I have had, Arkam is by far the best. The cord rotates super easy and stays out of the way. It heats up in seconds which is much faster than the other two. The bristles are made better to prevent burning. As a matter of fact, the bristles are the only part that gets hot. My beard's sides are short while the bottom is long. The Arkam handles both lengths with ease and without burns." —JT Dimmitt
Get it from Amazon for $23.65+ (available in two versions).
7. A Kiss Instawave automatic curling iron for those of us who struggle with the skills to manage manually curling our hair. Maybe it's just me, but I somehow get all tangled up in my own arms trying to figure out which way to wrap my hair and how long to hold it there. Now all you have to do is push a button and the work is done for you — I think even I can manage that.
The curling iron has prongs along the sides that act as a comb to smooth and detangle the hair as it gets wrapped around and curled. The ceramic ionic barrel ensures you create smooth, voluminous curls that are frizz-free. There are two heat settings and it reaches up to 420º, and with an automatic shut-off after 90 minutes, you don't have to panic every time you leave the house trying to remember if you turned it off or not.
Promising review: "Here's the deal, I'm pretty much a tomboy, I don't know how to do my makeup, I have thick hair, but never knew how to do anything but straighten it, until a friend made me try her Kiss automatic curling iron. It legitimately works and it's the easiest thing to use! I've (briefly) tried other wands and burned myself over and over. I've never burned myself with this tool and I love that it makes it easy to curl away from your face on either side, with just a push of a button. I also like that it dings when it's done, so it takes some guess work out. If you want curls, but are intimidated by all the tools out there, you won't be disappointed with this styler." —Uskadelig
Get it from Amazon for $49.97.
8. Or a 42-pack of curling rods you can use on any length or texture hair, and you don't have to worry about getting all caught up in Velcro like with other curlers. With no heat, you won't cause any damage to your hair, and you can safely wear these while you sleep or while you are getting ready for the day. Just wrap your hair around the rods, fold them, and when you take them out you'll be in awe of how good your hair looks.
Promising review: "I LOOOOVE these curlers! My hair is super long and it never does anything but awkwardly bend because it’s super poker straight! I have to have curlers in overnight to get any curl to stick and these are super comfortable to sleep in! My curls were amazing!! Finally an adorable spiral curl! What’s even better is the second day they STILL looked beautiful! I cannot rant and rave enough about how Awesome these are!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
9. A bottle of Garnier Fructis leave-in conditioner that nourishes your hair and helps keeps it frizz-free even in 👏🏼 97 👏🏼 percent 👏🏼 humidity.
According to reviewers, this product works for straight, fine hair all the way to 4c curls.
Promising reviews: "Works great and I have thin, straight, and fine hair. This smooths it and doesn't make it sticky at all. Helps to give your hair that lil pep it needs. Smells great, but not a heavy smell." —Rachel Frensley
"I have long, naturally curly hair. The sort many people would 'kill' for, but only because they have no idea how much effort it takes to make it NOT look a hot mess. I've used this stuff for ages as an oil carrier (avocado, olive, grapeseed, coconut...) to comb through and it's done me well." —MjG
Get it from Amazon for $3.99.
10. A set of water-absorbent wristbands so you can stop dealing with soaking wet sleeves and puddles of water on your counter while you wash your face. These wristbands will stop the water in its tracks before it can make its way to your elbow and all over your bathroom.
Promising review: "Love these! Never been happier to wash my face in my life. I absolutely hate water running down my arms and these are perfect for this issue and have been! I’m also plus size and have had no issue putting these on. Love the colors too!" —Vivian
Get a four-pair set from Amazon for $8.98+ (available in 13 variations).
11. A tube of Essence's Lash Princess mascara because idk about you, but the thought of putting on fake lashes every day sounds like ~a lot~ of work, especially when products like this exist and can give you the same look with soo much less effort.
Promising review: "I have used every mascara on the planet (not literally but I have tried dozens) from the most expensive to the least. This little jewel is the best kept mascara secret ever! Lifts and separates lashes with no clumping, and did you see this price?? Trust me, this is a must have for any make-up collection. You absolutely can't go wrong with this!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.