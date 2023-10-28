41 Products To Solve Those Beauty Problems You’re Sick Of Dealing With Every Day

Bread hair oil is designed for curl types 3a-4c but can be used on any hair type that is in need of extra moisture. The oil can be used everyday as a styling oil or as a pre-wash hair treatment for damaged hair.

Bread Beauty Supply is a Black- and woman-owned small business based in Australia creating essential haircare products.

Promising review: "I will probably never stop using this oil. I love it that much. Seriously though, I have very, very, thick hair that gets frizzy like a lion's mane. I use this oil after I've heat styled my hair to tame the frizz, and I use it on second/third day hair. It's truly a magical hair oil! When applied after styling, I use a few drops drops (on thick, mid-back length hair) and the oil leaves my hair looking soft, shiny and sleek. For days in between washing, my frizz loves to pop back up, but with a few drops of the Bread Oil my hair looks fresh and so much more manageable. And it smells like gummy bears! The fragrance is fairly strong right after it comes out of the bottle, but once it's on your hair, it dissipates to a very faint, but still sweet, smell. I think the fragrance is the perfect amount, but be wary if you're someone who is sensitive to fragrance." —duckyy

Get it from Sephora for $14+ (available in three sizes).

