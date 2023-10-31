37 Beauty Products For Anyone Whose Whole FYP Is Just Get Ready With Me Videos

Check these out on TikTok here!

Mighty Patch was created in 2017 by Hero Cosmetics which is a woman-owned and Asian-owned company, founded by current CEO Ju Rhyu. Hero Cosmetics now creates cleansers, toners, pimple patches, and more.



Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde says: "I've used this specific brand for years now and have found them to be the best at reducing the size and redness of breakouts! Whenever I notice a zit popping up, I put one of these one right before bed, and it stays put all night, even when I toss and turn a lot. By morning, it's much less noticeable and is practically nonexistent when I cover the zit with makeup. It's such a great practically zero-effort way to treat blemishes!"

Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara Galloway

Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.