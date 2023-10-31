37 Beauty Products For Anyone Whose Whole FYP Is Just Get Ready With Me Videos

1. A box of Mighty Patch blemish patches that are not only effective but also satisfying. Just place one of these on your pimple, go to bed, and wake up to a drastically smaller pimple — and a satisfying patch full of all the gunk it pulled out.
Check these out on TikTok here!
Mighty Patch was created in 2017 by Hero Cosmetics which is a woman-owned and Asian-owned company, founded by current CEO Ju Rhyu. Hero Cosmetics now creates cleansers, toners, pimple patches, and more.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde says: "I've used this specific brand for years now and have found them to be the best at reducing the size and redness of breakouts! Whenever I notice a zit popping up, I put one of these one right before bed, and it stays put all night, even when I toss and turn a lot. By morning, it's much less noticeable and is practically nonexistent when I cover the zit with makeup. It's such a great practically zero-effort way to treat blemishes!"
Promising review: "I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara Galloway
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
2. An Onset soap eyebrow kit so you can achieve thicker-appearing brows ~effortlessly~ that are not only fluffed up, but will actually stay in place all day!
Promising review: "Saw this on TikTok and after looking around where I live for some clear soap and coming up short I decided to try these out. They are a great value for the price. Super easy to use and give a great effect on the brows." —Linds
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (also available in a two-pack and with gel).
3. A Denman Hair Brush that will help you form perfectly styled and defined curls while also detangling and reducing frizz — talk about a win–win–win–win.
Check out an instructional TikTok here!
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me do it. I never knew I had 3A curls until I used this brush. It evenly spreads product throughout the hair and clumps up your curls. It’s just an amazing brush!" —mariela
"I never would have believed I would go against everything I thought I knew about curls. As someone who has had a love/hate relationship with my hair, it had taken years to perfect my method of wide tooth comb in the shower and never would think to put a brush through my wet hair. After my curl expert hair stylist rocked my world by using this brush, I’ve converted! And my curls have never been more uniform, less frizzy, hold better the next day, etc. Go for it, curly one!" —Patricia
Get it from Amazon for $15.81+ (available in three styles and seven colors).
4. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen to help you achieve those pearly whites you've always wanted. Simply spend 30 seconds a day brushing these on your teeth and then go about the rest of your life instead of worrying about having those sticky strips sitting on your teeth or the bulky light in your mouth.
Promising reviews: "I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok craze about it but after trying it out, it really does work. I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes!" —Victoria B.
"I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.95+ (also available in a four-pack).
5. A bottle of Tower 28's SunnyDays Tinted Sunscreen Foundation that is the ultimate multitasking product — protect your skin with SPF 30 *and* even out your complexion. Save time by cutting down on alllll the layers of product you apply.
Tower 28 is a small biz whose founder, Amy Liu, has struggled with eczema for years. The brand specializes in products for sensitive skin, and everything is also vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "Needed a new tinted moisturizer and heard great things about this via TikTok. I got the shade PCH and blends in so nicely into my skin. My typical shade is fenty 290 or 10/11 but I am pretty pale so PCH is perfect! Not orange! I have oily skin and this wears very nicely throughout the day with powder. No issues other than one of my concealers not working well with it but no big deal! It does cling to dry patches – for me it's around my nose. Overall definitely plan on repurchasing this when I'm done with it." —ericapzs
Get it from Sephora for $32 (available in 17 shades).
6. A six-piece set of high-performance matte lipsticks so you can have ~options~ and still pay less than what you'd pay for *one* color of another brand. Don't worry, just because they're inexpensive doesn't mean they are cheap, reviewers are saying they perform just as well as those more expensive brands.
Watch one TikToker's review here!
Promising review: "What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta. Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out, no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
Get a six-piece set from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three color combos).
7. A Crease Piece creation kit to help you effortlessly create a cut crease (which is basically just adding contrast to your eyeshadow look). It may sound complicated, but with this little guy it's not — just hold it up to your eye, swipe on your eyeshadow, and you'll end up looking like Patrick Ta did your makeup for you!
Crease Piece is a woman-owned small business founded by Brittney Foley after she went viral for using a spoon to create a cut crease. Since a spoon doesn't work for every eye shape, she decided to create the Crease Piece, which has three different-shaped sets that work for more people.
Check out a TikTok of the Crease Piece in action!
Promising review: "I've only tried it once so far, the wing crease, but it worked great!! As with anything, there is a learning curve and requires a bit of practice to perfect it. But, overall, it is quite easy to use! I can't wait to try it out with other looks, colors, and styles! I'm happy with my purchase." —Melina Wagner
Get it from Crease Piece for $24.99.
8. An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover that can fit into all the weird crevices on your face to help exfoliate away anything that you can't reach with any of your other tools (or tbh fingernails). Plus, look how stinking cute this is, why wouldn't you want to have this little guy be part of your beauty routine??
See it in action on TikTok here!
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok, and it works great so far." —MarMar Manuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
9. A bottle of Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer because you don't have the energy for a full face of foundation every single day. This concealer will help cover up big pimples, redness, or dark circles without weighing you down.
Watch one TikToker apply it here!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord says: "TBH, at the start of the pandemic I started using this myself (although this is former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo's lovely human face above), and I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like 'OKAY, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS' before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers. 11/10 subscribe."
Promising review: "Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." —Liela Lee
Check out BuzzFeed's full Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer review for more deets.
Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 16 shades).
10. A set of dermaplaning razors so you can gently remove the peach fuzz on your cheeks or pesky eyebrow hairs that you simply cannot catch with your tweezers.
It'll also make your skin feel softer because it exfoliates as it shaves!
Promising reviews: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
"Literally the best thing I've ever bought on Amazon! I've been doing dermaplaning for 10+ years and this is the first time in my life I actually didn't cut myself. The razors are incredibly sharp but smooth on the skin and to do my whole face took 10 times less time than before while using different brands. I just regret I didn't find these sooner and I was torturing and cutting myself in the past with cheaper brands. Do not hesitate, you will be amazed as much as I am." —Veronica
Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.84+ (also available in a nine-pack).
11. A bottle of L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water because why use anything else if you could achieve moisture, shine, and silkiness in EIGHT SECONDS?! I mean come on, that seems too good to be true, but the over 30,000 5-star ratings prove that this might just be real life magic.
It's recommended to use this product on the ends of your hair (be careful to avoid your scalp) two to three times per week on wet hair after you shampoo. You should use one dose if you have fine to medium textured hair, two to three if you have thick to curly textured hair and add one extra dose if you have long hair.
Promising reviews: "Yes, I actually saw this product reviewed on TikTok and had to try it. It is amazing stuff, OMGOSH!!! I have already purchased my second bottle. I have a lot of hair, and it gets tangled easily this stuff made it soft and easy to brush after the first use. PLEASE be careful not to get it on your scalp it does start to feel warm almost like when you have had your hair color on too long, I just use it more towards the ends. Overall great stuff." —Jennifer Borchers
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would've thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
12. A jar of E.l.f.'s Poreless Putty Primer so you can feel confident that the makeup you just spent a lot of time on will actually stay in place all day. Plus this primer is designed to help reduce the appearance of your pores, so your skin will look extra ~smooth~ and hydrated.
Check it out in action on TikTok here!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Brooks Crim
Get it from Amazon for $9.50.
13. A bottle of Youthforia's BYO Blush which is basically magical — it reacts to the pH of your skin, giving you a customized flushed look to highlight your ~natural~ and unique beauty.
Watch one TikToker rave about it here!
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that are perfectly safe for your skin if you sleep with it on!
Promising review: "First of all, it's everything. E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G. This is extremely compatible with the glass skin look: It's super dewy but has massive staying power. I put this on at 4 p.m., I woke up at 6 a.m., and it's still on! I originally planned to only wear this on no makeup days as I was worried that, as an oil product, it may lift my makeup underneath. I can say now with confidence it doesn't mess with my base at all. It doesn't feel heavy, is easy to blend, and makes my skin look plump. I've been complimented on my skin, rather than my makeup, with this product on. I generally don't believe in hype, but I see why someone would be excited about this product — there's simply nothing like it, and it does a fantastic job. Looking forward to Youthforia future products!" —Lalita
Get it from Amazon or Youthforia for $36.