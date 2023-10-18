34 Beauty Products That Work So Well You’re Going To Be Mad At Yourself For Waiting This Long To Buy Them

1. A tea tree and peppermint remedy soap with a plethora of uses — it helps improve skin irritations (we're talking dry skin, skin infections, acne, athlete's foot, nourishes skin, ringworm, jock itch, and more!) helps reduce odors, and is just overall nourishing for everyday use. Dare I say we have found the holy grail of soaps?!
Learn more about the many uses of tea tree oil at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I purchased Remedy Soap for my 'tween' daughter who was struggling with horrible armpit and foot odor. I tried everything to help her control this — men's deodorant, alcohol, lemon under her armpits, tea bags in her shoes, washing her clothes in vinegar etc. I was literally at my wits end by the time I came across this product on Amazon. After reading hundreds of positive reviews, I bought the soap with the hope that it would help significantly reduce her foot and armpit odor. To my amazement, it eliminated her odor completely!! She went through a whole day at school, including PE, and came home smelling as fresh as she did when she left that morning. That has NEVER happened this entire school year!! Needless to say, my husband and I are beyond pleased with our daughter's results. We now have the comfort of knowing that she won't have to continue suffering from the embarrassment of unnecessary body odor. I can't thank Honestie Naturals enough for this product. It has truly put a smile back on my family's faces." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in one- or two-pack).
2. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly and painlessly remove allllll your calluses. Reviewers praise this for dissolving dead skin in ~minutes~ so buckle up, your feet are about to be as smooth as a baby's bottom.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
3. Or, a popular foot exfoliant peel that is both horrifying (!) and satisfying. After wearing the booties for an hour, you will watch layers of skin peel away (over the course of five to seven days) from your feet to reveal a smoothness you haven't experienced since you learned to walk.
Check out a TikTok of the foot peel in action.
With these foot mask "socks," you just slide them onto your feet, leave them on for an hour to let the gel soak into your feet, and you should start to see the dead skin peel away within 6–11 days. (With remarkably softer feet in two weeks!)
Promising review: "I placed this order after seeing it everywhere on TikTok... and boy am I glad I tried it! I was initially skeptical of trying anything on my feet.. and let’s be honest the peeling feet pictures are not for the weak :) .. but oddly extremely satisfying. I soaked my feet in the bag for an hour as instructed (super easy to use) ... two weeks later, BOOM baby soft feet. It came with two soaking uses so I used the second on my sister. 10/10 would recommend!!" —Alma Elias
Get two pairs from Amazon for $13.49+ (available in two sizes, 12 scents and four quantities).
4. An E.l.f putty primer so you can feel confident that the makeup you just spent a lot of time on will actually stay in place all day. Plus this primer is designed to help reduce the appearance of your pores, so your skin will look extra ~smooth~ and hydrated.
Promising reviews: "I read reviews about this primer and at the price, I was a little skeptical. I threw my more expensive primer away as soon as I got this! Very nice coverage, just remember a little bit goes a long way!" —Byron
"I was skeptical but after trying this poreless putty my mind is forever changed! It shrunk my pores and made them seem like they were gone forever! Apply it and then apply foundation. It makes my skin feel great! No bad odor and doesn't make my skin oily! I will keep using this product!" —Christy
Get it from Amazon for $9.50.
5. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer which will help make sure that smoky eye (that you spent way longer on than you'd like to admit) actually lasts through the night instead of melting off your face as soon as you walk out the door. Your friends are gonna be really jealous when y'all get off the dance floor and they see your perfect makeup compared to theirs that got a weeee bit melty.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
6. And a long-lasting makeup setting spray that'll protect all your hard work and prevent it from smudging or fading. 🙌🏼 Honestly the only explanation for this is that it is some magical potion.
BuzzFeed writer Jordan Grigsby has this and says, "This is personally my absolute favorite setting spray. My skin is soooo so oily some days it looks like I rubbed Popeyes chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL 👏 DAY 👏. Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a baddie!! Nothing has ever worked this well for me, like, this spray really works harder than Kris Jenner, I kid you not. 10/10 recommend."
Promising reviews: "I had received a deluxe sample of this from Urban Decay and had been using it on the days where I had a yoga class from 7:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m. —which means my makeup was on my face for OVER 12 hours. My makeup always came out just fine after my class, even after sweating like a pig! I forgot to spray it on last week and what a mistake! I came out of my class looking like a drowned raccoon. I've since bought a full-size bottle. It doesn't bother my sensitive skin and I haven't seen issues with breakouts either (but I don't use it daily). It does seem to make my makeup look more polished, similar to if you set your makeup with a light spray of water. If you sweat when using it, somehow the makeup stays put and you just sweat. It's magical. I do think it can feel a little tight when first sprayed. I noticed that the first few times in particular, but not so much now and after a few minutes I don't notice it. Anyways, if you dance or exercise and can't wash your face beforehand, try this!" —latp
Get it from Sephora for $16+ (available in two sizes).
7. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set to create absolutely luscious lips for anyone who likes the look of lip fillers but not the price or commitment. You're probably gonna have to apologize to your friend who just got filler done before you discovered this product.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising reviews: "I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" —Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
8. A Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver to create perfect beachy waves, no ocean required! It's so easy — just clamp it closed and repeat all the way down your hair.
Reviewers with various hair types says this tool is golden — thin straight hair, thick 4c hair, etc. A few people noted that it's even wig- and weave-safe! And FYI, this hair tool also reduces frizz and adds shine, too.
Promising reviews: "I AM OBSESSED. My friends recommended this product and I’m so glad I finally got one!!!!... I feel like the waves look so natural. I have straight, fine hair that can barely hold a curl and I don’t even have to use hairspray to keep these waves, plus it adds lots of volume! Once you get the technique down it’s super quick and easy, takes me about 15 minutes or so! I can’t say enough good things about this product, so just get it!! —Lydia Delcourt
"I'm always skeptical on new hair tools, as I've been burned many times (pun intended). However, I kept seeing posts about how great this tool is, so I bought it. I love it! My hair is to my waist and very thick and naturally curly, and it worked very well. it took me about 15 minutes to waive all my hair. The tool is light and has a comfortable grip. I use the highest heat setting and hold it on my hair for five seconds on each portion of the section of hair I'm working on. The waves can hold for days...I highly recommend." —Ana V.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors).
9. Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm that'll remove every last speck of your makeup. (Yup, even waterproof mascara doesn't stand a chance!) It features Japanese pearl barley, which melts into your skin to hydrate while cleansing away impurities.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1,000/10 would recommend!!!" —Deetje Frederick
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A leave-in conditioning spray designed for 👏🏼 all 👏🏼 hair types. Just apply it after you wash your hair and watch the frizz, dryness, and damage d i s a p p e a r.
Briogeo is a Black-owned, woman-owned business that specializes in cruelty-free, gluten-free haircare products for all hair types.
Promising review: "I got this in my Ipsy glam bag a few years ago and was mad when I ran out. I randomly saw this the other day and remembered how much I had loved it previously. This product is amazing!! My hair feels like pure silk! It’s sooo soft and smooth after using this. I’ve used so many other products, expensive ones, and nothing works as well as this! I highly recommend this!" —Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $25.
11. A roll-on waxing kit because why would you pay for services at an overpriced salon when you can easily do it at home?! Hellooooo smooth legs. (And goodbye razors!)
The kit includes a 40W high-power roll on wax warmer, two boxes of wax (honey and lavender scented), six packs of calming oil wipes, and 100 nonwoven wax strips. AND! Don't feel any pressure to wax your body hair if that's not your style. You do you, boo!
Promising review: "I’ve spent TONS of money and time going to spas and nail salons trying to find the perfect wax. After doing some research, I came across this bad boy and let me tell you, I am NEVER going back! It’s so easy to use, and also so convenient. They send enough product to thoroughly try everything out. I also love that they send two scents, so you can find which one you love the most. The wax strips are sturdy enough to undergo the pressure you apply before pulling it off, as well as the actual pull. They get everything underneath and you can even use a single strip multiple times. No need to fly through the pack of strips anymore, when you can reuse the single strip a few times! HIGHLY RECOMMEND if you’re always busy, and on the go, or just wanting some extra self-care in the comfort of your home. 💕" —Alisa Garza
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
12. An outrageously popular Differin gel beloved by reviewers for helping get rid of existing acne *and* working to prevent new pimples from forming with its prescription-strength retinoid. Go ahead and order a couple of bottles, this is now a staple in your beauty routine.
Because of the prescription-strength retinoid, make sure to consult your dermatologist before introducing this into your skincare routine.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown has tried this out on her own skin! Here are her takeaways:
"1. One pea-sized application per day is all it takes.
2. It's just as effective over moisturizer as it would be if you applied it directly to your skin.
3. Apply it at night, and you MUST wear sunscreen every day when you use this!"
You can read her full review in this post "11 Products We Use, Love, And Swear By So Much, We Had To Share Them With You" at #6.
Promising reviews: "Magic in a tiny tube. Has lasted over a month so far and my 30-year-old skin is clear for the first time in my life. Nothing else has worked, and I've tried it all. I wish I could give this ten stars." —LC
"This product is a MAGIC ERASER on acne. This is the only product that works on my acne. It dried up my hormonal acne within one night! So I have mild hormonal acne due to menstrual cycle but after using this gel every night and following the directions in the package, it has really helped me get rid of acne and dark spots. This product did not break me out in initial use or even later. This one tube lasted me for a couple of months and a few days over. I love the results and I will buy another tube if my acne acts up again but for now I have clean and clear skin. Thanks Differin!" —KARTHICK RAVI
Get it from Amazon for $14.96+ (available in two styles and four sizes).
13. A Revlon One-Step dryer that will give you a salon-like blowout in the comfort of your own home. No more juggling a blow-dryer and a hair brush — this tool combines them and will make your life soooo much easier.
P.S. Revlon also has a One-Step Styler specifically for curly hair for only $28.95! It has over 40,000 5-star ratings and is just as loved as this original One-Step dryer.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this product. I haven’t had to use a blow dryer or straightener since getting this. It is so easy to use and cuts my time in half. My hair is thinning as I age and this gives me much more body to my hair. Wish I got one of these years ago." —Kelly Carreiro
"Omg! It really works on natural 4c hair!! This thing is amazing and what I have been needing for a long time! I was skeptical and thought only worked on people that already had good hair. So not true!!! I’m so impressed! It’s sturdy and heavy. The hot gets really hot and the cool it really cool! To get the results I achieved, I washed and towel blotted my hair. Added a little castor oil and dried using a rolling motion. My hair was completely dry in about 15 minutes! It’s so nice and fluffy and has so much body! Oh yeah I have to mention that when drying and using the rolling motion, the cord turns along with it so you don’t have to worry about it curling and knotting up! I hope it lasts a while because this is my go-to now!!" —Ree Ree
Get it from Amazon for $41.49+ (available in three colors).
14. A Korean microdermabrasion mitt so you can finally ~effectively~ remove all the dead skin that has been building up on your body for...longer than we might like to admit. Is it gross? Maybe, but is it satisfying? Absolutely.
Watch one TikToker use it to remove their self-tanner build-up here!
Promising reviews: "I love these mitts so much, I wish I found them sooner! For me, brushes and loofas don’t give me enough exfoliation and they fall apart and get gross too fast. These mitts are perfect. Also, they are way more cost effective and easier to use than a sugar scrub type product. I feel like these mitts will last a long time, and they’re easy to clean and have a loop so you can hang them to dry in your shower. I keep one at my place and one at my boyfriend's. They are a little rough so it’s not something you want to use more than twice per week, and use gentle motions in sensitive areas. My skin is so smooth after I use these and it’s helped me get rid of ingrown hairs on my bikini line. Just make sure to moisturize after using! I’m excited to use it for when I apply fake tan in the summer months." —Amazon Customer
"I'll be honest; I thought this would be another thing I saw on TikTok that was way overhyped. I have super dry skin and despite using lotions, oils, and gentle body washes. This thing is incredible. I don't think I've ever been this exfoliated in my life! Not a single flake or scaly patch in sight. 1000/10." —Ruth Bromberg
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in one- or two-pack).