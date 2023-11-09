68 Beauty Products That Work So Well, It's Almost Ridiculous

1. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer which will help make sure that smoky eye (that you spent way longer on than you'd like to admit) actually lasts through the night instead of melting off your face as soon as you walk out the door.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
2. A tea tree and peppermint remedy soap with a plethora of uses — it helps improve skin irritations (we're talking dry skin, skin infections, acne, athlete's foot, nourishes skin, ringworm, jock itch, and more!) helps reduce odors, and is just overall nourishing for everyday use. Dare I say we have found the holy grail of soaps?!
Promising review: "I purchased Remedy Soap for my 'tween' daughter who was struggling with horrible armpit and foot odor. I tried everything to help her control this — men's deodorant, alcohol, lemon under her armpits, tea bags in her shoes, washing her clothes in vinegar etc. I was literally at my wits end by the time I came across this product on Amazon. After reading hundreds of positive reviews, I bought the soap with the hope that it would help significantly reduce her foot and armpit odor. To my amazement, it eliminated her odor completely!! She went through a whole day at school, including PE, and came home smelling as fresh as she did when she left that morning. That has NEVER happened this entire school year!! Needless to say, my husband and I are beyond pleased with our daughter's results. We now have the comfort of knowing that she won't have to continue suffering from the embarrassment of unnecessary body odor. I can't thank Honestie Naturals enough for this product. It has truly put a smile back on my family's faces." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in one- or two-pack).
3. A beloved-by-the-internet detangling brush to get through any of those extra stubborn tangles *without* pulling out all your hair in the process.
Promising review: "I purchased this brush three weeks ago and have used it every day. I like the brush so much I ordered three more for my adult daughters. Not only is the brush gentle on my gray hair, but it also feels like I am giving myself a head massage. Also, I appreciate the wide hand base design. I have rheumatoid arthritis and it is not always easy to grip an ordinary hairbrush. Plus, the brush is easy to clean. It truly glides through my wet hair." —ANS
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 10 colors and two-packs).
4. A powerful snail repair cream that may sound a bit off-putting, but it'll help brighten dull skin, fade discoloration, and add plumpness. It uses snail mucin extract and is rich in hyaluronic acid (hydrates) and glycolic acid (stimulates collagen production).
Promising review: "I'm 55-years-old and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely notice an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles! Plus, the customer service is great. I had questions when I first received the product and got a follow-up response immediately. I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" —sbakey
Get it from Amazon for $20.
5. Essence Cosmetics Princess False Lash Effect Mascara because idk about you, but the thought of putting on fake lashes every day sounds like ~a lot~ of work, especially when products like this exist and can give you the same look with soo much less effort.
6. Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment infused with collagen and protein to help restore your hair. Reviewers are even saying it's comparable to Olaplex (and less than one-third of the price)!
Promising review: "As soon as I put it on my hair it was amazing! It practically detangles itself. Will buy again. ♡" —bibi
Get it from Amazon for $7.12.
7. Teeth whitening pens to help you achieve those pearly whites you've always wanted. Simply spend 30 seconds a day brushing these on your teeth and then go about the rest of your life instead of worrying about having those sticky strips sitting on your teeth or a bulky light in your mouth.
You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I started using this product less than two weeks ago and can already tell a difference. A friend even commented on a picture of mine asking what app I used to make my teeth appear whiter!😆 I even missed a few days of use when we were traveling. Easy to use and results are noticeable within a short period of time! Will buy this again when I need more! Great price and great product!!" —Andrea6117
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
8. A cutie octopus-shaped blackhead remover that can fit into all the weird crevices on your face to help exfoliate away anything that you can't reach with any of your other tools (or tbh fingernails). Plus, look how stinking cute this is, why wouldn't you want to have this little guy be part of your beauty routine??
9. SKIN1004 Zombie Pack Face Masks, which may be a little frightening at first — in 10 minutes it tightens your face and makes you look like a literal zombie, hence the name — but the results are absolutely worth it. Once you wash it off you will reveal firmer skin and reduced appearance of pores and wrinkles.
10. Bio-Oil with sooo many potential uses — fading scars, soothing cracked skin, moisturizing without clogging your pores — try it out and you may just discover the next big thing to put it on. Once your friends find out about this it's gonna be like the sisterhood of the traveling oil!!
"OK, so I've never used my bottle of Bio-Oil to specifically treat my rosacea. Yet, I've used it to moisturize my skin in the dead of winter or target super dry elbows and knees. This is gonna be your new fave multi-purpose skincare product. (Psst, a lil' goes a long way.)" —Elizabeth Lilly
Promising review: "I just love the smell of the oil. I mostly buy it because of the smell. I also have a scar from a cyst removal about six years ago that has gotten so much smaller after using this oil on it. Would buy again" —joey
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11. A callus removing gel so you can quickly and painlessly remove allllll your calluses. Reviewers praise this for dissolving dead skin in ~minutes~ so buckle up, your feet are about to be as smooth as a baby's bottom.
Promising review: "I am so glad I came across this product. So easy to use, and works so fast! I had thick, hard, cracked, dry ugly heels. I used this product and WOW! Clean, smooth like new feet! I have never used anything like this. Always grinding, sanding, soaking, treating my heels. Don’t waste your time. All that does not even come close to my results. I do recommend using gloves. If you have an open crack on your heel it may burn a little. I finally rid myself of embarrassing heels. A product that does what it says, and says what it does. Truly amazing. I highly recommend it." —LAVA LOVER
Get it from Amazon for $11.75.
12. Plus a Mr. Pumice Ultimate Pumi Bar with two sides: the rougher side to help fight off the calluses, and the softer side to smooth out the areas.
"I bought this after putting it in countless stories (like this one!) and, folks, the reviewers are right. This thing is LEGIT." —Elizabeth Lilly
Promising review: "At the shop where I get pedicures I noted that they use these. The dark purple side is perfect for keeping my heels smooth. I live in the desert and go barefoot often so I need something for my feet, but other products didn't seem to be very effective. I use this with a callus gel every so often and this seems to work better than all the other 'pumice' bars, etc. This isn't pumice though, but I never liked the hard pumice stones and they didn't seem to do much anyway." —Desert Rose
Get it from Amazon for $4.18.
13. Or a popular foot exfoliant peel that is both horrifying (!) and satisfying. After wearing the booties for an hour, you will watch layers of skin peel away (over the course of five to seven days) from your feet to reveal a smoothness you haven't experienced since you learned to walk.
With these foot mask "socks," you just slide them onto your feet, leave them on for an hour to let the gel soak into your feet, and you should start to see the dead skin peel away within 6–11 days. (With remarkably softer feet in two weeks!)
Promising review: "I placed this order after seeing it everywhere on TikTok... and boy am I glad I tried it! I was initially skeptical of trying anything on my feet.. and let’s be honest the peeling feet pictures are not for the weak :) .. but oddly extremely satisfying. I soaked my feet in the bag for an hour as instructed (super easy to use) ... two weeks later, BOOM baby soft feet. It came with two soaking uses so I used the second on my sister. 10/10 would recommend!!" —Alma Elias
Get two pairs from Amazon for $10.92+ (available in two sizes, 11 scents and four quantities).