36 Beauty Products So Good They Might Be Sprinkled With Fairy Godmother’s Magic

1. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer which will help make sure that smoky eye (that you spent way longer on than you'd like to admit) actually lasts through the night instead of melting off your face as soon as you walk out the door. Yes, even past when the clock strikes midnight.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
2. And a long-lasting makeup setting spray that'll protect all your hard work and prevent it from smudging or fading. 🙌🏼 Honestly the only explanation for this is that it is some magical potion.
BuzzFeed writer Jordan Grigsby has this and says, "This is personally my absolute favorite setting spray. My skin is soooo so oily some days it looks like I rubbed Popeyes chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL 👏 DAY 👏. Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a baddie!! Nothing has ever worked this well for me, like, this spray really works harder than Kris Jenner, I kid you not. 10/10 recommend."
Promising reviews: "I had received a deluxe sample of this from Urban Decay and had been using it on the days where I had a yoga class from 7:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m. —which means my makeup was on my face for OVER 12 hours. My makeup always came out just fine after my class, even after sweating like a pig! I forgot to spray it on last week and what a mistake! I came out of my class looking like a drowned raccoon. I've since bought a full-size bottle. It doesn't bother my sensitive skin and I haven't seen issues with breakouts either (but I don't use it daily). It does seem to make my makeup look more polished, similar to if you set your makeup with a light spray of water. If you sweat when using it, somehow the makeup stays put and you just sweat. It's magical. I do think it can feel a little tight when first sprayed. I noticed that the first few times in particular, but not so much now and after a few minutes I don't notice it. Anyways, if you dance or exercise and can't wash your face beforehand, try this!" —latp
3. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set to create absolutely luscious lips for anyone who likes the look of lip fillers but not the price or commitment. You're probably gonna have to apologize to your friend who just got filler done before you discovered this product.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
4. A deeply conditioning hair mask made with castor oil and biotin that'll help bring your hair back from dry and damaged to healthy and hydrated. Bonus: it'll help reduce shedding and breakage!
Thank God It's Natural is a Black woman-owned small biz based in Chicago, Illinois that specializes in hair products. This hair mask is designed for all hair types to help repair breakage, heat, and color damage.
Promising review: "My scalp felt invigorated after applying. I left the masque on overnight and when I rinsed the next morning my scalp felt refreshed and clean. I actually think this product also aided in elongating my curls. Hair looks hydrated as well! I plan to use every two weeks." —Dawn M.
5. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly and painlessly remove allllll your calluses. Reviewers praise this for dissolving dead skin in ~minutes~ so buckle up, your feet are about to be as smooth as a baby's bottom.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
6. Or, a popular foot exfoliant peel that is both horrifying (!) and satisfying. After wearing the booties for an hour, you will watch layers of skin peel away (over the course of five to seven days) from your feet to reveal incredible smoothness. You never know when Prince Charming is going to arrive and try putting a glass slipper on your foot...
Check out a TikTok of the foot peel in action.
With these foot mask "socks," you just slide them onto your feet, leave them on for an hour to let the gel soak into your feet, and you should start to see the dead skin peel away within 6–11 days. (With remarkably softer feet in two weeks!)
Promising review: "I placed this order after seeing it everywhere on TikTok... and boy am I glad I tried it! I was initially skeptical of trying anything on my feet.. and let’s be honest the peeling feet pictures are not for the weak :) .. but oddly extremely satisfying. I soaked my feet in the bag for an hour as instructed (super easy to use) ... two weeks later, BOOM baby soft feet. It came with two soaking uses so I used the second on my sister. 10/10 would recommend!!" —Alma Elias
7. An E.l.f putty primer so you can feel confident that the makeup you just spent a lot of time on will actually stay in place all day. Plus this primer is designed to help reduce the appearance of your pores, so your skin will look extra ~smooth~ and hydrated.
Promising review: "I was skeptical but after trying this poreless putty my mind is forever changed! It shrunk my pores and made them seem like they were gone forever! Apply it and then apply foundation. It makes my skin feel great! No bad odor and doesn't make my skin oily! I will keep using this product!" —Christy
8. A Denman styling brush that will help you form perfectly styled and defined curls while also detangling and reducing frizz — talk about a win–win–win–win.
Promising review: "I never would have believed I would go against everything I thought I knew about curls. As someone who has had a love/hate relationship with my hair, it had taken years to perfect my method of wide tooth comb in the shower and never would think to put a brush through my wet hair. After my curl expert hair stylist rocked my world by using this brush, I’ve converted! And my curls have never been more uniform, less frizzy, hold better the next day, etc. Go for it, curly one!" —Patricia
9. Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm that'll remove every last speck of your makeup. (Yup, even waterproof mascara doesn't stand a chance!) It features Japanese pearl barley, which melts into your skin to hydrate while cleansing away impurities.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1,000/10 would recommend!!!" —Deetje Frederick
10. A leave-in conditioning spray designed for 👏🏼 all 👏🏼 hair types. Just apply it after you wash your hair and watch the frizz, dryness, and damage d i s a p p e a r.
Briogeo is a Black-owned, woman-owned business that specializes in cruelty-free, gluten-free haircare products for all hair types.
Promising review: "I got this in my Ipsy glam bag a few years ago and was mad when I ran out. I randomly saw this the other day and remembered how much I had loved it previously. This product is amazing!! My hair feels like pure silk! It’s sooo soft and smooth after using this. I’ve used so many other products, expensive ones, and nothing works as well as this! I highly recommend this!" —Melissa
11. A bottle of Blume's meltdown acne oil that will help combat acne-prone skin while still keeping your face moisturized. Use it directly on your face or mix it in with your daily moisturizer and it'll help fight your skincare woes all day long. ✨ Don't worry, this is safe for sensitive skin *and* can be worn under your makeup.
Blume is a BIPOC-, woman-, and family-owned small biz based in Vancouver that makes cruelty-free, vegan, environmentally-friendly skincare in snazzy packaging.
Promising review: "Been using Meltdown for two weeks straight and I'm happy to say that it has done wonders for my skin. It has brightened up my complexion and kept my skin moisturized during these cold winter months. Don't skip out on this magic serum." —Linnea V.
12. A shimmer body oil designed to work on ALL skin tones because every one deserves to feel like they were sprinkled with fairy dust.
13. An outrageously popular Differin gel beloved by reviewers for helping get rid of existing acne *and* working to prevent new pimples from forming with its prescription-strength retinoid. Go ahead and order a couple of bottles, this is now a staple in your beauty routine.
Because of the prescription-strength retinoid, make sure to consult your dermatologist before introducing this into your skincare routine.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown has tried this out on her own skin! Here are her takeaways:
"1. One pea-sized application per day is all it takes.
2. It's just as effective over moisturizer as it would be if you applied it directly to your skin.
3. Apply it at night, and you MUST wear sunscreen every day when you use this!"
You can read her full review in this post "11 Products We Use, Love, And Swear By So Much, We Had To Share Them With You" at #6.
Promising review: "This product is a MAGIC ERASER on acne. This is the only product that works on my acne. It dried up my hormonal acne within one night! So I have mild hormonal acne due to menstrual cycle but after using this gel every night and following the directions in the package, it has really helped me get rid of acne and dark spots. This product did not break me out in initial use or even later. This one tube lasted me for a couple of months and a few days over. I love the results and I will buy another tube if my acne acts up again but for now I have clean and clear skin. Thanks Differin!" —KARTHICK RAVI
14. A Korean microdermabrasion mitt so you can finally ~effectively~ remove all the dead skin that has been building up on your body for...longer than we might like to admit. Is it gross? Maybe, but is it satisfying? Absolutely.
Promising reviews: "I love these mitts so much, I wish I found them sooner! For me, brushes and loofas don’t give me enough exfoliation and they fall apart and get gross too fast. These mitts are perfect. Also, they are way more cost effective and easier to use than a sugar scrub type product. I feel like these mitts will last a long time, and they’re easy to clean and have a loop so you can hang them to dry in your shower. I keep one at my place and one at my boyfriend's. They are a little rough so it’s not something you want to use more than twice per week, and use gentle motions in sensitive areas. My skin is so smooth after I use these and it’s helped me get rid of ingrown hairs on my bikini line. Just make sure to moisturize after using! I’m excited to use it for when I apply fake tan in the summer months." —Amazon Customer
"I'll be honest; I thought this would be another thing I saw on TikTok that was way overhyped. I have super dry skin and despite using lotions, oils, and gentle body washes. This thing is incredible. I don't think I've ever been this exfoliated in my life! Not a single flake or scaly patch in sight. 1000/10." —Ruth Bromberg
