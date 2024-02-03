27 Basic Fitness Products You Should Try If You Are Just Starting Out And Don’t Want To Join A Gym

1. A 10-in-1 exercise kit perfect if you feel completely lost when it comes to exercising and don't wanna have to research a ton of different products just to get started. The kit comes with an ab roller, a foam knee mat, two resistance bands, two push-up grip bars, two wrist wraps, an 8-shaped resistance band, a jump rope, and a guide book so you'll be ready to hit the ground running as soon as this hits your doorstep.
Promising review: "I was looking for an ab roller and saw this one that came with push-up bars and went with it. This wheel is wide and the handlebar is thick and comfortable to rest your hand on the bar while doing the exercise, and the wide wheel gives a good balance. Also, the knee pad is a bonus. This well-organized kit provides good equipment for beginners and routine users, it comes with a band that can be attached to the wheel which makes it easier to pull back. And the push-up bars are a great addition! I'm very happy with this purchase." —Abhishek Shah
2. A reversible yoga mat designed to help prevent your hands from sliding all around if they get sweaty. This is a great thing to have whether you want to do yoga or are just trying to set up an official space for all your floor exercises.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Genevieve Scarano says, "I work out at home a lot, so it's important for me to have an exercise mat that's cushy, sturdy, and easy to roll up and put away. I received this Gaiam yoga mat as a sample and really enjoy using it for yoga and Pilates! It's so comfortable to stand, sit, and lay down on, and I don't have to worry about sliding around, thanks to a grippy material. It's also fun to flip the sides (my mat above came with light blue and dark blue sides) — I've never had a yoga mat with this design before! And if you don't have a lot of space, no worries, because this mat rolls up to a compact size when you're done exercising."
3. Or an illustrated yoga mat if you're interested in actually learning the poses but have no idea where to start when someone says "warrior three!" Now instead of googling every different thing, you can just quickly glance down and see what position you're heading to next.
The mat is 24” wide x 68" long and 5 mm thick! It's made with a moisture-wicking material that'll keep sweat at bay and is great for hot yoga, too.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this and so does my 7-year-old! He and I enjoy doing the poses on the mat and it helps me figure out which is being referred to by name. It's a great thickness although I still use my kneeling pad for my old knees! Lol, this had no funny smells, was packages secure and arrived on time! As a beginner in the yoga world, this is perfect for staying on track and not feeling totally lost!! I would definitely buy again!" —NCgrowninPA
4. A door anchor that'll turn a closed door into a makeshift workout machine. Just loop in a long fabric resistance band and get started with tricep pushdowns, glute kickbacks, seated rows, and so much more. Basically, you can get a full body workout with just these two items!!
Bicah By Chloe is a woman-owned small biz specializing in creating useful and beautiful workout equipment! To use the door anchor, simply put the ball end between the door and the frame, loop a long band through, and close the door. You'll have an easy and secure piece of workout equipment ready for use.
5. A dumbbell set perfect if you're just starting out, cause you'll get three weights to experiment with while you learn how strong you are 💪🏻.
This set comes with 3-, 5-, and 8-pound weights.
Promising review: "This dumbbell set is great for anyone looking to do some home workouts. The neoprene coating is comfortable and easy to grip. They are also very durable — I dropped the 8-lb on the ground cause I tripped on my own feet, and there wasn't even a mark on it (unlike my floor). I also really like the hexagon shape since I don't have to worry about them rolling away between sets. I haven't noticed any uneven weight distribution or balance issues either. Even though I bought the 3-lb, 5-lb, and 8-lb set it would be easy and affordable to add more dumbbells that match in higher weights when I'm ready. The stand is a little flimsy so you have to be careful when grabbing or putting away a weight, but it's held up so far and does the job." —Rachel Fuji
6. A set of fabric hip resistance bands to add a little extra ~spice~ to your glute bridges or to help assist you while you attempt push-ups (which are SO hard for no reason). You can do alllll kinds of workouts for basically any muscle group with these, so def a good investment even if you don't want any other supplies.
Warrior Fit Soul is an Etsy shop based in New Jersey that offers a variety of fitness products.
Each band is a different resistance: pink peach is light, peach is medium, and strawberry is heavy.
Promising review: "I bought this set as well as the long resistance bands! Both great quality! Give this store a chance, the bands are so cute, they also come with a small bag so you can easily store them in your gym bag or just carry them around!" —Carmen
7. Adjustable Bala Bangles, which may not seem like much, but once you add these to your wrists or ankles you will *definitely* notice a difference. Each weighs either one or two pounds, and can give you a little extra ~oomph~ during your bodyweight exercises.
Just wrap them on your wrists or ankles for some added weight.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves these bangles and said: "I've bought, used, and then promptly forgotten about wrist/ankle weights before but I ADORE these. They're really nice looking (as you can see) and I've never had trouble with them coming off my wrists or ankles during HIIT workouts." Read more of her Bala Bangles review (it's #7).
8. Or a pair of adjustable ankle weights with five removable bags so you can easily add or subtract resistance based on the specific exercise. These offer you SO much versatility to use all the weight for your legs or only a bag or two on your arms when they just need a dang break.
Promising reviews: "Love that you can lower or increase weight by removing each weight — perfect for a beginner to strengthen up." —Virginia
"Wow, these really changed my workout! Much more comfortable and useful than the standard ankle weights you find. These are wider so they go more onto your calf. Rugged construction and versatile with modular weights. A must-have for anyone who bores easy and needs something to add an edge." —Saintvoodoo
9. An adjustable weighted fitness hoop, which combines working out with an old-school favorite activity. Reviewers love this as a core-strengthening workout. Plus who wouldn't want to have their exercise just be fitness hooping for a little while?!
The knots are all removable so you can adjust the size to fit your waist.
Promising review: "Like everyone else I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use. I'll admit it's difficult to start but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add to, and the weight is not too heavy or light." —Richard Enriquez
10. A no-slip leather medicine ball to add some spice you didn't know you needed to your ab routine.
Promising review: "The best medicine ball I've ever purchased! I've been using these balls at my gym for over a year. Every time we need to add more equipment I order these — there's no need to even look at other brands. Ball slams, core exercises, wall balls — you name it, this product will deliver. Over time you may notice sand leaking if you do a lot of ball slams with them, but it took several months and thousands of slams for me to ever notice leakage (which is to be expected with this construction). It is so versatile and the perfect size. This repeat customer would recommend these for any gym or home gym!" — Casey
11. Or a mini Pilates ball that can add stability or tonsss of extra shakes. Need some help with range of motion? Put this behind your back as a little support. But if you wanna work muscles you didn't even know you had, try sticking this between your legs while you do squats, or under your tailbone for some deep ab work.
Promising review: "I really love this Pilates ball. It's super easy to inflate and use straight out of the box. It comes with directions on the different ways you can use the ball, and I found this really helpful as this is a new way of exercising for me. My Pilates instructor suggested I purchase one, and I am glad I did." —kahuna Girl
12. A balance board to elevate your planks or work on your core stability. This gives the same vibes as a Bosu ball, but doesn't take up nearly as much space (not to mention it's wayyyy cheaper).
It is designed to support up to 265 lbs and has a non-slip surface for added grip.
Promising reviews: "I like this a lot. It's small enough to store easily and provides a challenge without being overly difficult for a beginner." —Amazon Customer
"Bought this on a whim but I've been using more than expected. It is very solid and supports my 230 lbs easily. The black part of the board has excellent grip and makes it easy to use. It ended up being a good purchase to motivate me to simply stand on this while I watch TV instead of sitting on the couch more at night. Good for balance and improving core strength." —John W.
