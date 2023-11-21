36 Products From Amazon To Make Your Time In The Kitchen Easier, Better, And/Or Just More Delicious

1. A pan and grill scraper to help you easily scrape away leftover food bits on your cast iron pans so you don't have to spend what feels like forever trying to scrub it away. And the grill scraper is perfect for getting into those ridges that are otherwise super hard to clean.
These scrapers are dishwasher safe.
Promising review: "I've had several cast iron pans for a while. I love them but they're a pain to clean so I don't use them often even though I love cooking with them...Especially my ridged grill pan. It cooks great but it's a beast to clean. This product is a game-changer! I have literally been using a cast iron every night since buying this cuz they're so easy to clean now!" —Danni Gozdal
Price: $7.93
2. A snap-on pasta strainer so you don't have to worry about dirtying another dish or making room in your sink that's already overflowing.
Promising review: "I've owned this for about six months, and I couldn't imagine cooking without it. I hate strainers. They are bulky and fill up the dishwasher, I'm lazy, whatever. This strainer is a lifesaver. Clip it on your pan, strain, and voila! And it is so easy to clean. A little hot water and it's good to go for the next round. I highly recommend this gadget — it will retire your current strainer." —Viola Evens
Price: $13.99+ (available in five colors)
3. A versatile stainless-steel scraper and chopper that is sure to become the most used item in your kitchen. It has a sharp enough edge to cut, it's flat enough to scrape things off your cutting board (or shape frosting on a cake!), and has measurements on the edge so you can make sure you're getting perfectly even slices.
Promising review: "This Oxo Good grips scraper is perfect. The handle is perfectly shaped to fit your hand well and comfortably. I also like the handle has a rubber, nonslip feel. The blade is also perfect and has a nicely tapered edge. There are no worries here about any bent or sticking up edges that might scratch my countertop. Also, I like the etched in ruler on the blade as well. I've tried a few other scrapers, and you would be doing yourself a disservice by going with anything other than this one by Oxo Good Grips." —MADPWR
Price: $11.99
4. A pair of extra-long silicone oven mitts to provide your arms a little extra protection while you take the cake out. And who hasn't come a liiiiittle too close to hitting their arm against the [HOT] rack in the oven?!
Promising review: "These have by far been the best oven gloves that I have owned. They are slightly longer than traditional ones, and so protect your arm when reaching into the oven. I do a lot of baking, and with previous mitts, I have always been able to feel some heat through them. But not these! These mitts are great! And they have great grip, and because they are not bulky, they are easy to hold onto things without the fear of dropping (an issue I had with past mitts). I love these and recommend them to fellow bakers all the time." —Rebecca Bradley
Price: $16.25+ (available in two lengths and 12 colors)
5. A rotating tray perfect to use in your kitchen, bathroom, office, or anywhere that you need more storage. It'll help maximize space by letting you actually store stuff all the way in the back because you can just spin to access it instead of losing half your spice collection into the dark abyss.
Promising reviews: "I bought these to replace one I thought was broken. It wasn't, but I'm still keeping these. They are perfect in bathroom, kitchen, bedroom, garage- you name it. Keeps things grouped together in a small space without items getting lost in the shuffle." —Tahirah
"I have several of these and they rotate smoothly. They make the deep corner in corner cabinets more accessible and convenient. Also good for high shelves that short people can't reach into the back of." —N. Lumsden
Price: $7.36+ (available in 17 options)
6. A manual can opener for any traditionalists who don't wanna mess around with electric versions that need batteries and are often more trouble than they're worth. And there's a built-in bottle opener so you can complete your meal with one of those fancy Cokes in a glass bottle.
Promising review: "We stopped using electric openers a few years ago. Couldn't find one that would last more than a year or two, they are not like the older ones from the 60s and 70s. I purchased several manual openers, some were okay, and some were junk. I read the reviews for the Oxo good grip opener so I bought one. I have one I purchased in 2019, it still works as good as when I bought it. My 90-year-old mom loves it with her arthritic hands, the knob and grips are very comfortable, and it's so easy to clean. Sometimes you find a product that withstands the test of time, this is one of them. If it does wear out, I would buy another one in a minute." —Amazon Customer
Price: $16.86
7. A jalapeno corer to quickly and easily rid your pepper of those seeds that no one actually wants to eat.
Promising review: "Where has this thing been all my life?? Omg, it makes making poppers so fast! And they look great! It even works on the small sweet peppers too. Use this thing to seed your peppers. Then place your filling into a pastry bag or even a Ziploc bag with the tip snipped off. Fill your peppers, and it makes it go so fast! Love love it! I’ve ordered one for my FIL too, as he also loves making poppers!!" —QueenRegina
Price: $9
8. A bagel guillotine so you can get perfectly sliced bagels every time instead of having the bottom half be three-quarters of the bagel and getting skimped on the top.
Promising review: "I had been cutting bagels with a knife, and decided that I wanted to get a bagel cutter that was safer than using a knife. This unit was rated highly, and I can see why. It is very high quality, I assume it will last for years, and it cuts bagels very well. It's a little challenging cleaning the blade because it is not fully exposed, likely for safety purposes. But I am very happy with this cutter, it is everything I hoped it would be and maybe a little more." —Amazon Customer
Price: $19.62+ (available in four colors)
9. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker that ~magically~ turns frozen fruit into a delicious, creamy sorbet. So, order this and then start stocking up on all your favorite fruits.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made-up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Price: $34.17
10. A digital thermometer to give you a precise and FAST temperature reading so you don't have to worry about cutting your chicken open like three times only to never be fully confident that it's actually cooked all the way.
This doesn't have to just be used for meat, you can use it to make candy, frying, and so much more!
Promising review: "I purchased this little thermometer a year and a half ago, and it is wonderful. I use it frequently. I started using it for baking/roasting chicken to ensure I was cooking it to the US recommended 165 degrees F. Suddenly my chicken was cooked perfectly and was tender and moist! I've expanded my use of it to pork and even grilled steaks. In the last few months, I've tried frying chicken. This little device lets me know reliably when my oil is at 360 degrees F, ideal for starting to fry. Once frying, I use it to monitor the oil temperature as well as the chicken temperature. This is an inexpensive thermometer, but I love it. It cleans easily and has been reliable over the time I've had it. I would recommend it, and I would buy it again." —Graham K. Glover
Price: $13.99+ (available in two colors)
11. 100 disposable piping bags so you can decorate cookies and cakes to your heart's content without dreading the clean-up at the end. Seriously cleaning piping bags is the WORST. Plus these are made not to burst so you don't have to worry about your gorgeous design being ruined by a giant glob of frosting.
Promising review: "These are great mid-size piping bags. They don't have an annoying seam on them like some brands, and they don't have that sticky feeling that some piping bags have on the outside. I've never had any of these pop a seam or anything, they do the job. I've bought these several times and I'm sure I'll buy them again." —Allyssa Allor
Price: $8.49+ (available in three sizes and two versions)
12. An angled measuring cup that holds up to two cups and makes measuring *so* much easier with the angled surface. You can see how much you're pouring from the top instead of awkwardly bending down to try to get level with it.
Promising review: "Exactly what I needed. The angled measurements are the best. No more holding it up to see how much is in there. Super lightweight. The large grip handle is perfect for those days when my arthritis acts up. Can't use it in the microwave due it being made out of plastic but I've got a four-cup Pyrex for that. I totally recommend this measuring cup." —David Horner
Price: $10.95 (also available in a one- or four-cup)
13. An apple corer and cutter to make slices perfect for kids to snack on so they don't have to gnaw through the apple. Plus this saves you a lot of time, cutting into 16 even slices in the amount of time it would take you to cut two pieces with a regular knife.
*And it's dishwasher safe for super easy clean up!
Promising reviews: "I hate cutting apples but my kids LOVE apples. This makes my life so much easier!" —Lindsay
"I love this product! We eat a lot of apples and this makes my life easier and the thin slices are perfect for my kids! Easy to use and clean!" —Jamie O.
Price: $14.99+ (available in four colors)
14. And a 3-in-1 avocado slicer that cuts it open, takes the pit out, and creates perfectly even slices for the most gorgeous avocado toast.
Promising reviews: "Amazzzinggg! Had cut my finger about a month ago and ended up in the ER. Bought this and I have not heard any incidents since and this has made my life way easier!! Wish I would have bought this earlier." —Gemini Torres
"This is a perfect little tool! I was skeptical about the ability of the plastic knife to cut through a tough avocado skin, but it does so easily. Same with the pit remover, since it's much smaller in diameter than the average avocado pit, but you just push down on the pit while twisting and it works like a charm. And the scooper/slicer makes removing the flesh in perfect slices so easy! Leave it to Oxo; maker of the best kitchen gadgets!" —Nancy K. Farlow
Price: $9.99
15. A hand-powered chopper so you can stop risking your fingers and crying every time you need to chop up onions for your recipes. Bonus, you may be able to finally get your kids interested in cooking cause this is basically like playing with a fun wind up toy.
Promising review: "This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions... until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10–15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion...I think the capacity is three cups. There's tons of other uses to this as well...you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." —Valjulia
Price: $15.79+ (available in three colors)