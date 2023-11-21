36 Products From Amazon To Make Your Time In The Kitchen Easier, Better, And/Or Just More Delicious

This doesn't have to just be used for meat, you can use it to make candy, frying, and so much more!

Promising review: "I purchased this little thermometer a year and a half ago, and it is wonderful. I use it frequently. I started using it for baking/roasting chicken to ensure I was cooking it to the US recommended 165 degrees F. Suddenly my chicken was cooked perfectly and was tender and moist! I've expanded my use of it to pork and even grilled steaks. In the last few months, I've tried frying chicken. This little device lets me know reliably when my oil is at 360 degrees F, ideal for starting to fry. Once frying, I use it to monitor the oil temperature as well as the chicken temperature. This is an inexpensive thermometer, but I love it. It cleans easily and has been reliable over the time I've had it. I would recommend it, and I would buy it again." —Graham K. Glover

