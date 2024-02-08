40 Affordable Things To Make Your Bedroom Even *Better* In 2024

1. A throw, just in case you've decided 2024 is the year of naps or if you just wanna add a cutie pop of color to your bed. The pom-pom detailing around the edges is chef's kiss 👩🏼🍳😘.
2. A ridiculously popular set of breathable bedsheets that'll help keep you cool. Because sometimes the air conditioning and fan aren't enough to stop you from waking up in a puddle of sweat. The ~vast~ array of colors is just the cherry on top.
3. Plus a set of Bed Bands designed to prevent you from waking up in the middle of the night frustrated that the fitted sheet isn't staying ~fitted~ to the mattress...AGAIN.
4. A sleek, rotating digital alarm clock so you can ditch your boring old clock and swap it out for this multifunctional one. It's equipped with a dimming mode (with three levels of brightness) and a dual USB port so you can charge your phone.
5. A set of off-white sheer curtains, which will add a little extra privacy to your sanctuary without having to take the plunge into full curtains that will leave you with no natural light. Get these and have the best of both worlds.
6. A teensy cereal-and-milk-themed candle that might be tempting to eat, but you'll have to just settle for staring at it and enjoying the delicious smell (which you can customize from a variety of scents from cinnamon to rose to chocolate).
7. A bunch of teensy macaron boxes perfect for storing small jewelry or medicine or other trinkets when you don't wanna lose them but also don't wanna sacrifice the adorable aesthetic of your room.
8. An eye-catching moon phase garland designed to look like the stages of the moon are floating on your wall.
9. Plus a set of pastel glow-in-the-dark stars so you can peacefully doze off counting the stars and creating your own constellations. 💫
10. A The Office door sign, which will let anyone who enters your room know it is *also* your office and it is acceptable to barge in screaming "Michael!"
11. A lush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set so comfortable you may stay in bed all day. With one side faux fur and the other velvet, you'll be able to switch it up depending on your mood and still always be comfortable and cozy. Added bonus, reviewers' cats seem to looooove these, so if you don't buy one for yourself, you should def get one for your kitty.
12. A pretty pastel mug warmer to keep your coffee warm next to your bed for the hour(s) it takes for you to finally get up. Nothing is more upsetting than trying to warm yourself up with a hot drink and having it be lukewarm at best.
13. A vintage-inspired storage ottoman that is not only attractive but also super functional. This versatile little guy can swap from an ottoman into a hardtop side table AND even has room for storage inside!!
14. A modern mirror display to add a little ~whimsy~ to your room and seven new places you can fix your makeup in.
15. A foolproof glass tumbler you can leave on your bedside table so you're always prepared for that 3 a.m. jolt awake when you feel like you haven't had a sip of water in daysss. The lid is also designed to help minimize leakage so you won't have to worry about accidentally drowning yourself in ice cold water…talk about a rude wake-up call.
16. A waterproof, stain-resistant faux-marble adhesive that'll automatically upgrade your desk or vanity without having to buy a whole new piece. And the beauty of this film is it's easily removable if you change your mind down the road.
17. A woven seagrass basket you can add a lil plant or succulent to and create the perfect accent for your dresser or nightstand. Or if you don't have a green thumb, you can use this as a cute holder-of-junk-that-doesnt-have-a-home basket.
18. A plush memory foam mattress topper so you can transform your mattress without having to actually get a new one. Get ready for a comfy oasis — this topper helps distribute your weight across the mattress to reduce pressure on your joints, aka you're less likely to toss and turn trying to get comfortable.
19. A floating hidden bookshelf for book lovers who may be running out of space on their other shelves OR if you're just looking for a way to show off your faves that also just so happens to make it look like they're magically floating on the wall.
20. A set of satin pillowcases designed with your delicate skin and hair in mind. These will have you waking up refreshed and ~almost~ as put together as basically any character in a movie during those *I woke up like this* scenes.
21. A set of corduroy pillow covers that'll add a little ~spice~ to the pillows you've had for years but don't love the design of anymore. There are also SO many colors if you're someone who likes to change the decor of your room seasonally.
22. A hard stock "Shades Of Legs" print, which is an adorable, minimalist, and inclusive piece that would make the perfect focal point on your bookshelf or gallery wall.
The frame isn't included with the print, but you can grab one here!
Lovely Earthlings is a Kentucky-based, Black woman-owned Etsy shop established in 2011 that specializes in art prints, tote bags, and greeting cards.
Promising review: "These prints are gorgeous and such a good deal for high quality. I can’t wait to frame them! They are also perfect for gifting and would be a beautiful touch to any home. I got three prints and already want more." —Alison
Get it from Lovely Earthlings on Etsy for $25+ (available in four sizes).
24. A leaf-shaped trinket dish so you can have one catchall for your jewelry since you're now mature enough to realize tossing your rings on your dresser isn't the best way to store them.
25. An adorably portable, Alexa-compatible mini retro speaker because I mean, just look at how cute it is! But also, now you can have a dance party or take a hands-free phone call.
26. A woven basket to upgrade the dingy plastic bin you've been using for years. These are perfect for storing pet or kid toys, throw blankets, dirty laundry, or any other clutter you desperately want to pick up off the floor.
27. A wall decal perfect if you wanna add some pizazz to your room without investing the time or money to paint the whole thing. And the best part? You can easily remove these if you decide you wanna reposition them or get rid of 'em all together.
28. A set of trendy tiered organizing cubes, which are a much more affordable and versatile way to store all your stuff than a regular shelf. Not to mention the shape is customizable to best fit your space.
29. A set of minimalist hooks so you can easily display accessories or plants while also adding some extra storage for jackets and hats.
30. A four-piece sock and underwear organizer set since drawers are truly known for turning into absolute horror-filled black holes when you desperately need to find that one matching sock. These dividers will turn your drawers into a dream with sections for bras, socks, and underwear.
31. An insulated soundproofing strip to help keep those annoying sounds from your neighbor out of your precious sanctuary. It'll also help keep your AC or heat in instead of having it escape through small gaps. If you've been wondering why your energy bill is so high, it may be time to grab this and seal any drafty windows or doors.
32. An over-the-door hanging purse organizer that also just so happens to rotate 360 degrees so you don't have to worry about forgetting that one purse you had to hang on the back since you ran out of room on the front.
33. A set of clear organizers because you would ~never~ see an influencer open a drawer and have it just be an open void for random stuff. Everything must have a place! With these small bins, you too can have an organized drawer that you can actually find stuff in.
34. A catty-corner shelf perfect for adding some extra storage in your bedroom (or living room, bathroom, kitchen, or anywhere else you could use some shelves). It's great for books, plants, shoes, frames, or whatever else you've had crammed on your dresser for months.
35. A blank acrylic dry-erase board so your long to-do list that has been staring at you for…longer than you'd like to admit…can become something beautiful on the wall instead of scribbled down on a piece of scrap paper that you keep misplacing.
36. A set of velvet closet hangers that will turn your disheveled closet into a perfectly cohesive one that's worthy of your fave boutique.
37. A bedside caddy if you don't have room for a full-size side table but also don't want to have all your stuff in a pile on the floor.
38. A floral tapestry to add a little something extra to your walls. It's especially great for renters who aren't allowed to paint or make permanent changes. Taylor Swift may have a blank space, but you sure don't anymore!
39. An eye-catching hanging shelf that'll support your ever-growing collection of plants and picture frames while also saving your precious floor space (which is already significantly smaller than you want — *ahem* — need).
40. A leaning ladder, which not only serves as a cute decor piece but also a great place to throw extra blankets, coats, or clothes that are in that awkward not-clean-enough-to-put-away but also not-dirty-enough-for-the-hamper stage.
