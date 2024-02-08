Skip To Content
    40 Affordable Things To Make Your Bedroom Even *Better* In 2024

    Nobody said you have to spend an arm and a leg to revamp your room, and the mattress topper under $100 really proves that point.

    Jessica Hall
    by Jessica Hall

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A throw, just in case you've decided 2024 is the year of naps or if you just wanna add a cutie pop of color to your bed. The pom-pom detailing around the edges is chef's kiss 👩🏼‍🍳😘.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So this was a total impulse buy, but I’m sooo glad I bought it! Literally no dislikes. I bought the mustard yellow in the 60x80 and it’s the greatest thing everrrr. So pretty and comfortable. I’m obsessed. 🥰 I will definitely be purchasing as a gift for family and friends in the future." —Kassandra Emerson

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four sizes and 21 colors).

    2. A ridiculously popular set of breathable bedsheets that'll help keep you cool. Because sometimes the air conditioning and fan aren't enough to stop you from waking up in a puddle of sweat. The ~vast~ array of colors is just the cherry on top.

    White bed sheets on a bed with matching pillows
    Amazon

    This comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases (except the twin size, which only comes with one pillowcase).

    Promising review: "I am a very hot sleeper, therefore I am very picky about my sheets. These sheets are very comfortable and do not make me hot. They are soft and very comfortable. Also, the company is great to work with! Excellent customer service! When my sheets arrived, there was a small problem with the fitted sheet so I emailed them (the sheets came with a flier with their contact info) and they sent me another fitted sheet right away. They said they are a family-owned business and really want the customer to have a great experience. I was impressed with that level of service especially in this day and age! Bottom line: great sheets, excellent customer service and great price! Do not hesitate to buy!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in seven sizes and 45 colors/patterns).

    3. Plus a set of Bed Bands designed to prevent you from waking up in the middle of the night frustrated that the fitted sheet isn't staying ~fitted~ to the mattress...AGAIN.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I sleep on a loft bed, so installing the mattress cover so it completely stays put is a difficult task. After having to fiddle and adjust it at least once a week, I was starting to tear my hair out (and I don't have much to begin with). These worked GREAT!! The mattress cover stays firm, wrinkle-free, and I haven't had to readjust it since. If you have a loft bed I can't recommend this enough!!!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a set from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four pack sizes, three colors, and two versions).

    4. A sleek, rotating digital alarm clock so you can ditch your boring old clock and swap it out for this multifunctional one. It's equipped with a dimming mode (with three levels of brightness) and a dual USB port so you can charge your phone.

    the alarm clock on a reviewer&#x27;s nightstand
    amazon.com

    Psst — you can check out the TikTok featuring the mirrored digital alarm clock to see it in action! Reviewers also mention that the alarm sound is effective without sounding harsh and that it goes into ~Night Mode~ to prevent brightness from disturbing your sleep.

    Promising review: "Love love love this clock...sleek and definitely a statement piece. Alarm is subtle it will definitely wake you up however it will not scare the bejesus out of you. Love the extra ports on the side to charge other things with it." —Meika B.

    Get it from Amazon for $18.93+ (available in six colors).

    5. A set of off-white sheer curtains, which will add a little extra privacy to your sanctuary without having to take the plunge into full curtains that will leave you with no natural light. Get these and have the best of both worlds.

    Reviewer&#x27;s full length living room windows covered with white embroidered sheer curtains that let the light in
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These curtains were everything I didn't know I needed! I used two panels in my living room on my French patio doors and they provide a little privacy, but allow so much sunshine in the room. So beautiful and make the space look really elegant! I loved them so much that I bought a second set for my dining room windows too :) For the price point....SO WORTH IT! Elegant and airy!" —Celest Rayanne

    Get them from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in seven sizes and seven colors).

    6. A teensy cereal-and-milk-themed candle that might be tempting to eat, but you'll have to just settle for staring at it and enjoying the delicious smell (which you can customize from a variety of scents from cinnamon to rose to chocolate).

    A small milk jar-shaped glass candle with wax rainbow &quot;cereal&quot; pieces on the top to look like Fruit Loops
    Bluewine Studio/Etsy

    Bluewine Studio is a California-based, sister-owned Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in handmade candles and air fresheners.

    Promising review: "WOW. Literally the cutest candle ever!!!!! I'm obsessed. Looks exactly like the pictures and even came with a little bag of extra 'Fruit Loops.' Sooooo adorable I definitely recommend buying and it would make a great gift! Oh yeah. It also smells amazing. My only issue is that it's so pretty that I never want to use it!!!" —daisy

    Get it from Bluewine Studio on Etsy for $17.24 (originally $22.99; available in two designs and 14 scents).

    7. A bunch of teensy macaron boxes perfect for storing small jewelry or medicine or other trinkets when you don't wanna lose them but also don't wanna sacrifice the adorable aesthetic of your room.

    Tiny macaron boxes holding pills and jewelry
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' play sets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $5.99.

    8. An eye-catching moon phase garland designed to look like the stages of the moon are floating on your wall.

    A gold garland strung above a bed with moons in waxing and waning phases strung along it
    Amazon

    Base Roots is a small biz creating adorable home decor pieces.

    Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the grey/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." —jhsgf

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in four versions).

    9. Plus a set of pastel glow-in-the-dark stars so you can peacefully doze off counting the stars and creating your own constellations. 💫

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "'Great glow, beautiful colors like sprinkles!' This comment is my 9-year-old's reaction to the glow-in-the-dark stars, and it was a good price and very easy to install. It also sticks very well and I highly recommend this if you want to give your room a 'gleaming glow.' My daughter's room is really dark so these stars look great. We are enjoying them." —Kindle Customer

    Get a set from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in eight colors).

    10. A The Office door sign, which will let anyone who enters your room know it is *also* your office and it is acceptable to barge in screaming "Michael!"

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love The Office and love having a piece of it in my home office. Great little sign. Good quality and adhesion is strong. Highly recommend!!" —Beth D.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.19.

    11. A lush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set so comfortable you may stay in bed all day. With one side faux fur and the other velvet, you'll be able to switch it up depending on your mood and still always be comfortable and cozy. Added bonus, reviewers' cats seem to looooove these, so if you don't buy one for yourself, you should def get one for your kitty.

    the off white faux fur duvet set on a bed
    Amazon

    One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet. The twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.

    Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this ... do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK

    Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin–king and 34 colors).

    12. A pretty pastel mug warmer to keep your coffee warm next to your bed for the hour(s) it takes for you to finally get up. Nothing is more upsetting than trying to warm yourself up with a hot drink and having it be lukewarm at best.

    A pink mug warmer on a desk with a mug onf coffee on it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was skeptical about a warmer that could keep my coffee hot without cooking it to a nasty mess. This is that warmer. It keeps my coffee hot without turning it to tar (I tend to drink half and forget it for a while). I use a variety of coffee mugs and all do ok. If I leave it too long, it turns off so no safety hazard. It's great!" —Lynn Alexander

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven colors).

    13. A vintage-inspired storage ottoman that is not only attractive but also super functional. This versatile little guy can swap from an ottoman into a hardtop side table AND even has room for storage inside!!

    Amazon, Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than ten minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."

    Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t be bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).

    14. A modern mirror display to add a little ~whimsy~ to your room and seven new places you can fix your makeup in.

    Reviewer shows mirror circle display above their dresser with a tiny plant pot and shimmery disco decoration
    amazon.com

    The set includes mirrors in three sizes. Each mirror includes a small hook on the back for installation, but a lot of reviewers mentioned they just used Command strips to install.

    Promising review: "I just moved to a new place and was really struggling with what to put on the walls. I found these in a BuzzFeed post and thought, 'Sure, let’s give it a try.' They were cheap enough that if they didn’t work out I wouldn’t be mad about the money spent. They ended up looking great though! They really helped pull together some of the wall space I had no clue what to do with. They add a bit of contemporary style, without feeling like I have to dedicate all the decor in my house to that style. Plus, they help brighten up the room. I have one set up in my living room and another in my bedroom. I might buy a third set to help add to both previous sets as these walls are huge, but so far I’m loving it. I don’t know about the adhesive part. I put them in with nails." —Jennifer

    Get a set of seven from Amazon for $17.74.

    15. A foolproof glass tumbler you can leave on your bedside table so you're always prepared for that 3 a.m. jolt awake when you feel like you haven't had a sip of water in daysss. The lid is also designed to help minimize leakage so you won't have to worry about accidentally drowning yourself in ice cold water…talk about a rude wake-up call.

    reviewer&#x27;s glass water bottle with measurements on the side and a bamboo lid with a straw plus white protective sleeve on the bottom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My friend had this tumbler and I ordered right when I saw it. I always sleep with a drink by my bed and this is the perfect size. The lid means I don’t spill it when sleepy and uncoordinated. The many color choices allowed me to get one that matches my curtains and bedspread. Huge fan of this guy." —Mary Kate

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes, two-packs, and 27 colors).

    16. A waterproof, stain-resistant faux-marble adhesive that'll automatically upgrade your desk or vanity without having to buy a whole new piece. And the beauty of this film is it's easily removable if you change your mind down the road.

    Faux white and granite covering a white desk
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I took a chance and bought this originally as a 'Band-Aid fix' to re-finish a desk. I had looked in stores in the contact paper aisles, but all of them were just that...paper. THIS item is actually a thin sheet of vinyl (?) with adhesive, and I ended up liking it so much I bought more and re-finished my kitchen countertop with it as well! Highly recommended if you want to change the look of your counters but you don't have the money for a full remodel just yet. It can be cleaned with dish soap and water just like a real countertop." —Z

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in six sizes).

    17. A woven seagrass basket you can add a lil plant or succulent to and create the perfect accent for your dresser or nightstand. Or if you don't have a green thumb, you can use this as a cute holder-of-junk-that-doesnt-have-a-home basket.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am really happy with this basket! It's exactly what I was looking for! I absolutely love the way my fiddle-leaf fig looks and fit in it! My pot is a 10 inches so I ordered the large basket. It was a little snug going in but it fits perfectly! The basket seems to be well made and sturdy. I definitely recommend it and will most likely order more!" —Jennifer M

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).

    18. A plush memory foam mattress topper so you can transform your mattress without having to actually get a new one. Get ready for a comfy oasis — this topper helps distribute your weight across the mattress to reduce pressure on your joints, aka you're less likely to toss and turn trying to get comfortable.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "No more sleepless nights. I was starting to suffer from insomnia because I have a slightly old box spring mattress. I started waking up with extreme neck and back pain. Since I’m on a tight budget I couldn’t just go buy a new bed. So I found this and thought I’d give it a try. So far it’s been three days and I have not woken up in the middle of the night and it feels amazing." —Yarixa

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in 2- or 3-inch depth, with or without a topper, and in nine standard bed sizes).

    19. A floating hidden bookshelf for book lovers who may be running out of space on their other shelves OR if you're just looking for a way to show off your faves that also just so happens to make it look like they're magically floating on the wall.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Also, the weight capacity on these is legit. Even the smaller ones hold up to 15 pounds, to the point where reviewers were balancing textbooks on them. And as you can see above, this doesn't have to just be for books — you can use them to showcase shoes or any other trinkets you have.

    Promising review: "If you are running out of space for your books, get these bad boys right away. They are incredibly strong, can hold several heavy books, and give your bedroom an incredible look." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (available in two sizes individually or as a set of three and in silver and white).

    20. A set of satin pillowcases designed with your delicate skin and hair in mind. These will have you waking up refreshed and ~almost~ as put together as basically any character in a movie during those *I woke up like this* scenes.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was originally looking for silk pillowcases, but decided to give these a try because they were a better price. I am not disappointed! I have seen a noticeable difference in my hair in the mornings and overall they are so smooth and comfortable to sleep on. I’ve washed them several times and haven’t seen a difference in the quality. I would buy again." —Kate

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five sizes and 37 colors).

    21. A set of corduroy pillow covers that'll add a little ~spice~ to the pillows you've had for years but don't love the design of anymore. There are also SO many colors if you're someone who likes to change the decor of your room seasonally.

    pink corduroy pillow covers on two pillows
    Amazon

    If you need the inserts, grab them here. And you can easily take these off and throw them in the wash if they need to be cleaned!

    Promising review: "These pillow covers exceeded my expectations. I needed to cover up some older and worn decorative pillows, so I chose solid corduroy to accent my home colors. The cool thing about these covers is that, along with fitting well, the fabric is super soft! Most decorative pillow covers tend to be scratchy; we ACTUALLY use our pillows for naps, so this is great! The coverings easily slipped over my pillows, and the zipper closing worked with ease. The color was just as shown (blue). I will definitely order these again." —zbergteacher

    Get a set of two covers from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 35 colors and nine sizes).

    22. A hard stock "Shades Of Legs" print, which is an adorable, minimalist, and inclusive piece that would make the perfect focal point on your bookshelf or gallery wall.

    A minimalist drawing of legs layered over each other in different skin tones
    Lovely Earthlings/Etsy

    The frame isn't included with the print, but you can grab one here!

    Lovely Earthlings is a Kentucky-based, Black woman-owned Etsy shop established in 2011 that specializes in art prints, tote bags, and greeting cards.

    Promising review: "These prints are gorgeous and such a good deal for high quality. I can’t wait to frame them! They are also perfect for gifting and would be a beautiful touch to any home. I got three prints and already want more." —Alison

    Get it from Lovely Earthlings on Etsy for $25+ (available in four sizes).

    23. A set of fairy lights that'll add a little sprinkle of ✨magic dust✨ to your room.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    They come with eight different light modes, including a *twinkle* mode, with a controller attached to the lights so you can easily switch between them.

    Promising review: "Love the ease of these lights! I bought two sets for two different bedrooms for my daughters and they ABSOLUTELY love them! They are easy to hang up over the curtains. I love that I don’t have to worry about trying to string together several strands of Christmas lights that are way too long and super heavy over the curtain rod. The LED lights are very lightweight so they don’t put any extra weight on my curtain rods. Also, we love the different light modes that it can do. My girls love the warm glow that it gives to their bedrooms. The first thing my almost-teenage daughter said was, 'My room looks like a Pinterest room!' So overall, it was a WIN-WIN! Definitely worth the money!" —MyMomShopsAtGoodwill

    Get them from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 10 colors and three quantities).

    24. A leaf-shaped trinket dish so you can have one catchall for your jewelry since you're now mature enough to realize tossing your rings on your dresser isn't the best way to store them.

    Small trinket dish shaped like a leaf
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Very cute! I bought it for a friend for her birthday and she loved it. It's very aesthetically pleasing and nice to the touch, but definitely will break if you drop it, so keep it in a safe area. It's the perfect size to display your special jewelry. It's very nicely made, and is perfect for someone who loves that natural aesthetic." —Lisa

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    25. An adorably portable, Alexa-compatible mini retro speaker because I mean, just look at how cute it is! But also, now you can have a dance party or take a hands-free phone call.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It’s so cute! I got it in flamingo pink, which my little one loves. It’s a shiny glossy finish — beautifully and elegantly made! It’s compact, small and portable. Very pleasant and satisfying shape aesthetically! Large power-on, volume, and pairing up buttons on the right underside and adorable blue indicator light on the left. It’s easy to pair with a phone and a laptop by Bluetooth. The sound is incredible for such a small device! Plus the built-in mic is great for using at home or in the car. It’s very convenient to charge by using a micro usb. I’m pleased with my purchase and would recommend to my friends." —Amazon customer

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors).

    26. A woven basket to upgrade the dingy plastic bin you've been using for years. These are perfect for storing pet or kid toys, throw blankets, dirty laundry, or any other clutter you desperately want to pick up off the floor.

    two toned beige and brown soft laundry hamper with handles
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This basket has been wonderful so far. I had a few blankets taking up space in my closet and so I purchased this in hopes of making some space for other things. It's definitely doing its job. It's currently holding two queen-sized fleece blankets, a queen-sized weighted blanket, and two pillows. Super spacious! It did come folded up but if you follow the instructions that come with the basket, it will easily get some shape and hold onto it without it flopping over." —CCLP

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in nine colors).

    27. A wall decal perfect if you wanna add some pizazz to your room without investing the time or money to paint the whole thing. And the best part? You can easily remove these if you decide you wanna reposition them or get rid of 'em all together.

    green wall decal mimicking vines descending down a wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I LOVE how beautiful these are, like hand-painted beads on my little one's closet doors. They look great on a soft sage green background. There's a tiny bit of texture in the paint which you can see through the decal at the right angle, but most often guests assume I painted them myself! The smoother the surface the better, but I would definitely buy these again." —Alexis

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99

    28. A set of trendy tiered organizing cubes, which are a much more affordable and versatile way to store all your stuff than a regular shelf. Not to mention the shape is customizable to best fit your space.

    Reviewer&#x27;s clear box-shaped storage shelving tiered with two boxes, then three, then four
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Lightweight, sturdy, and svelte. Great to combine with boxes with open tops. Requires a decent amount of force to fully attach the joints to the metal panels. Once fully assembled with joints entirely engaged, the structure is VERY satisfyingly sturdy. Can easily lift the entire empty structure and feels rigid. Highly recommend for minimalistic modular organizer shelf." —Reviewer Person

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two set sizes and six colors).

    29. A set of minimalist hooks so you can easily display accessories or plants while also adding some extra storage for jackets and hats.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am chronically cold and have a bunch of very nice knit cardigans. I usually end up leaving them laying over chair backs or recliners and cluttering things up, so I bought these to have a good place to hang them. The thick wood prevents stretching damage from the weight of the sweaters, and not using a hook prevents damage and holes in the knit. Definitely worth the upgrade." —Lynn M

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.69 (available in two colors).

    30. A four-piece sock and underwear organizer set since drawers are truly known for turning into absolute horror-filled black holes when you desperately need to find that one matching sock. These dividers will turn your drawers into a dream with sections for bras, socks, and underwear.

    reviewer showing underwear and sock organizer in their dresser drawer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! At this price for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" —Elizabeth L. Blackwell

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $10.68+ (available in seven colors).

    31. An insulated soundproofing strip to help keep those annoying sounds from your neighbor out of your precious sanctuary. It'll also help keep your AC or heat in instead of having it escape through small gaps. If you've been wondering why your energy bill is so high, it may be time to grab this and seal any drafty windows or doors.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Product works really well! I needed a quick fix to my home office situation, I live in an apartment in Manhattan and never noticed how much sound comes in and out, until I had to be on conference calls working from home! This little tape made a big difference, took me a couple of minutes to install." —Sandra Hernandez

    Get it from Amazon for $8.57+ (available in two lengths and four colors).

    32. An over-the-door hanging purse organizer that also just so happens to rotate 360 degrees so you don't have to worry about forgetting that one purse you had to hang on the back since you ran out of room on the front.

    the hanger holding around 15 purses from the back of a closet door
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This has been a lifesaver for me! My purses are no longer all over the floor in my closet. They all fit nicely on here. I love this so much. The packaging was nice and everything came in perfect condition. I have about 10 purses on it right now and it's really nice and strong. It fits on my door perfectly but you do have to push on the door a bit in order for it to fully close and open. However, that is not a problem for me at all. It's very easy for me to see all my purses now and my closet is no longer a mess. From other reviews I've seen, I know this can definitely hold a lot of weight and way more bags then I have on it. I love the way it looks!" —Jennifer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (also available in a set of two). 

    33. A set of clear organizers because you would ~never~ see an influencer open a drawer and have it just be an open void for random stuff. Everything must have a place! With these small bins, you too can have an organized drawer that you can actually find stuff in.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The six-piece set comes with containers in three sizes.

    Promising review: "I love these stacking storage organizers. They fit perfectly in the bathroom drawers, even if you stack them. I use the smaller ones for holding cotton makeup pads and other smaller cosmetic items. I store fingernail polish and items I don't use every day in the larger square containers that fit on the bottom. The long ones are used in the top drawer for toothpaste, hairbrushes, tubes of smaller first aid items, moisture eye drops, etc. I liked them so well, I ordered a second set and threw away the thin, funky plastic organizers I had used for years. These are much classier." —JW

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $14.99+ (also available in a set of 18).

    34. A catty-corner shelf perfect for adding some extra storage in your bedroom (or living room, bathroom, kitchen, or anywhere else you could use some shelves). It's great for books, plants, shoes, frames, or whatever else you've had crammed on your dresser for months.

    A small white corner shelving unit with three shelves holding plants and frames
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is so perfect for my needs. I have a small bedroom, but needed shelving for my plant and journals. It is very light and super easy to put together. Perfect for me and inexpensive. I got the large one." —monet

    Get it from Amazon for $12.88+ (available in three sizes and two colors).

    35. A blank acrylic dry-erase board so your long to-do list that has been staring at you for…longer than you'd like to admit…can become something beautiful on the wall instead of scribbled down on a piece of scrap paper that you keep misplacing.

    Square transparent whiteboard with four gold knobs installed on a wall
    1801 & Co/Etsy

    1801 & Co. is a Minnesota-based Etsy shop established in 2016 that specializes in family wall calendars, chore charts, wedding signs, and more.

    Promising review: "I love it! I got it so fast after ordering and it’s perfect. I love the sleek design for my small home office space. I can’t function at work without a dry erase board but couldn’t find any that would look nice in my office space, which is in the corner of my master bedroom! Having functional office space but not LOOK like office in the bedroom is challenging but this acrylic board is PERFECT. The black pen that comes with it is very nice fine tip and erases without a trace." —Dawn Powell

    Get it from 1801 & Co. on Etsy for $13.46+ (originally $17.95+; available in a variety of thicknesses and sizes as well as three hardware colors).

    36. A set of velvet closet hangers that will turn your disheveled closet into a perfectly cohesive one that's worthy of your fave boutique.

    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I bought about 60 of these six years ago just to streamline the ~aesthetic~ of my closet, and I have now carried them with me through three closets and two big moves and can't imagine using any other kind of hanger. The velvet locks all my shirts and coats in place so I never have to worry about finding them bunched up at the bottom of my closet whenever I jostle them looking for something to wear, and they have been a *godsend* for reducing the space taken up in my closet. I also just love how sleek and organized they make my closet look. A few reviewers mentioned the velvet coming off on their clothes, but I've never had an issue with the beige ones."

    Get a set of 30 from Amazon for $19.88+ (available in 10 colors and four pack sizes).

    37. A bedside caddy if you don't have room for a full-size side table but also don't want to have all your stuff in a pile on the floor.

    A gray fabric caddy tucked under a mattress with pockets holding a phone, remotes, glasses, and a laptop
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is JUST WHAT I NEEDED! My nightstand was cluttered and the first thing you see. This is perfect because I put my various remotes, tablet, and books I’m reading right within reach. I might upgrade to the one with more pockets so I can put my reading glasses and earbuds in it as well and give this one to my husband." —Jermone Francis

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in six styles). 

    38. A floral tapestry to add a little something extra to your walls. It's especially great for renters who aren't allowed to paint or make permanent changes. Taylor Swift may have a blank space, but you sure don't anymore!

    Pink and white floral medallion tapestry hanging above a bed with a pink comforter
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this tapestry! It inspired the new color scheme for my bedroom. It really helped dress up my apartment wall since I can’t paint them." —Crystina Herrera

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).  

    39. An eye-catching hanging shelf that'll support your ever-growing collection of plants and picture frames while also saving your precious floor space (which is already significantly smaller than you want — *ahem* — need).

    A hanging shelf filled with a tiny plant and gold sculptures on a wall
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This product is really cute. It’s a decent size and when you hang it up and put cute little things on it like plants, which is what my theme is for my room. It looks great!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two styles).

    40. A leaning ladder, which not only serves as a cute decor piece but also a great place to throw extra blankets, coats, or clothes that are in that awkward not-clean-enough-to-put-away but also not-dirty-enough-for-the-hamper stage.

    A white leaning ladder against a wall with scarves, pants, and a purse hanging from it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The first time I saw this for dirty-not-dirty clothes (you know, the jeans you're going to wear again but want to make sure you *eventually* wash) I was like 'That. Is. Genius.' Apparently everyone on Instagram and blogs and the internetverse thinks so too, but frankly it works well and is better than transferring clothes between bed and chair over and over again. This was so easy to put together that even I didn't mess it up." —Kim Dee

    Get it from Amazon for $66 (available in two colors)

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.