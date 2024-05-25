40 Affordable Items That’ll Upgrade Your Home And Make Guests Think You Spent Wayyy More Than You Did

The markers come in colors maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black, and there is also a wax stick sharpener included.



Promising review: "I bought a solid wood 'build it yourself' china cabinet. The pieces had the holes drilled in the wrong place, so after assembling it correctly, I used the crayons in this kit to fill in all the little screw holes that were left. And then I used the stain marker in the same color to fix all the little scratches. It took five minutes and it you don’t notice the imperfections unless you know where to look. I’m satisfied with that! I’ll use this later on the scratches in my hardwood floor, I’m sure. A very useful kit to have around!" —Leslie P.



Get the set from Amazon for $9.99.

