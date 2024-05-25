40 Affordable Items That’ll Upgrade Your Home And Make Guests Think You Spent Wayyy More Than You Did

1. A Katzco Furniture Repair Kit so you can hide any wear and tear without having to fully replace the items. This kit comes with six wood markers and six wax sticks to match any shade of wood.
The markers come in colors maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black, and there is also a wax stick sharpener included.
Promising review: "I bought a solid wood 'build it yourself' china cabinet. The pieces had the holes drilled in the wrong place, so after assembling it correctly, I used the crayons in this kit to fill in all the little screw holes that were left. And then I used the stain marker in the same color to fix all the little scratches. It took five minutes and it you don’t notice the imperfections unless you know where to look. I’m satisfied with that! I’ll use this later on the scratches in my hardwood floor, I’m sure. A very useful kit to have around!" —Leslie P.
Get the set from Amazon for $9.99.
2. Or a touchup paint pen designed to be refillable so you can use the exact color paint to seamlessly fill in any dents or dings, without making a whole new project for yourself.
It comes with a syringe so you can easily fill the pens without a mess.
Promising review: "I had these in my cart forever but the price seemed a bit high for what they are. Finally, on an impulse I pulled the trigger and bought them. I'm now kicking myself for not doing it sooner. These are fantastic!!! They make small fixes a breeze, especially when two paint colors butt up next to each other at a corner. The brush fibers are great and smoothly put the paint in the exact spot. I had even tried buying artists' brushes for touchups in the past but they never worked well and I no longer need to pull out the whole can to do one tiny touch up. I have these locked and loaded with every paint color in my house and am ready to go." —AAG338
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.79+ (also available in a five-pack).
3. Some peel-and-stick subway tile backsplash to give any room a ~trendy~ backdrop that doesn't require actually figuring out how to remove the old tiles and install new ones. Since this is a temporary solution, you don't have to feel guilty about wanting to switch it up down the road, either.
Promising review: "For anyone questioning whether they can successfully install this...I am here to tell you, YOU CAN DO IT. I didn't measure a single thing. It has the perfect amount of stickiness and it's very forgiving. Very happy. Awesome product. My husband was shocked with how amazing this product it looks!" —Haley Mastri
Get a 10-pack of 12x12 panels from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in eight styles).
4. A chandelier so you can swap out your boring old lights with a unique one. This small change can really make a huge difference in the aesthetics of your home, without having to put forth a ton of effort (or money).
Promising review: "OMG I LOVE THIS CHANDELIER! I just keep staring at it and loving it even more! We put it in our entryway! Installation wasn't bad at all. My only complaint would be peeling those little clear stickers off each rod that said 'max 60 v' but I am not complaining. This light rocks! Oh yeah it's super bright too which we love!" —Carolyn
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in five light quantities and four finishes).
5. A grout pen to freshen up your stained or discolored grout because sometimes no matter how much you scrub it never seems to go back to its original state. Plus this pen is mold-resistant and covers up to 150 feet of grout area, so you can feel confident in your ability to complete this DIY project.
Promising review: "I have 12-inch white tile in my whole house that is 20 years old. Even though I have kept it looking nice, the grout still was getting dark. I cleaned the grout and let it dry good 'til the next day then used the grout pen. It looks like it is brand-new. One thing that I found out was that if the tip of the pen starts to look worn you can just pull it out and turn it over — it is the same tip on both ends. It will take some time to do the whole house but it looks so great that I will just do a section at a time 'til I finish. One other thing that I did was run my finger down the grout line after I apply the grout pen then wipe down the tile line with a paper towel so no other cleanup was necessary." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available with a narrow or wide tip).
6. A set of Alexa and Google Home voice-controlled LED lights you can easily apply with the built-in adhesive and let there be light! And by that I mean 16 million color options worth of light. Yes, ~million.~
Promising review: "We love our new strip lights so much that I decided to buy a second set. The first one was installed above the kitchen cabinets where we placed some artwork and vases. The second set was placed under the kitchen island top. Grandkids love speaking to Alexa to change the colors of the lights. Set up was extremely easy and it works with the Alexa app." —junin07
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four lengths).
7. A set of soap dispensers to decant your shower products into to give your bathroom an upgraded ~spa~ vibe.
Promising review: "I purchased these to use as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash dispensers. I wanted our shower to look like a spa! They are great quality and many people I know have copied our idea, so they are a hit! Very high quality, the plunger part is always the most important part. These are metal and not plastic, something which seems to be hard to find when looking for dispensers." —Rebecca Morea
Get set of two from Amazon for $15.99.
8. A peel-and-stick vintage-inspired floral wallpaper that truly anyone can hang to give an instant transformation to any room. Bonus, since it is peel-and-stick, no worries if you get sick of it in a couple of years, just peel it off and find another pattern that suits your new style.
Koko Art is a Miami-based small biz specializing in murals, decals, and wallpaper.
Promising review: "Amazing quality! It was a two-person job for me, but well worth it! Completely changed the vibe of my apartment!" —Holly Mayo
Get it from Koko Art on Etsy for $55.50+ (available in two sizes and four materials).
9. A tub of chalked paint so you can *feel* like you got a completely new piece just by adding a new coat of paint. The one-coat coverage and easy application will let you transform pretty much any item in your house into a unique, vintage-looking article.
Promising review: "I currently rent, and couldn't stand looking at these cabinets that have been painted 20 different times. So I decided to spice them up. And this product is downright awesome. I bought the aged color, to give it an antique look. I wasn't sure the stain would stick just because it had a gloss finish and how many times they were painted before, but no problem!! The color is amazing and looks like I have new cabinets!" —Jennifer Carr
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in 15 colors and multi-packs).