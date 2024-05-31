  • APAHM 2024 badge

Vietnamese American Singer-Songwriter Thủy Is Paving The Way For Southeast Asian Artists

"Jump into the fear. I promise that opportunities will line up for you when you take that risk and bet on yourself."

Jessica Bui
by Jessica Bui

BuzzFeed Staff

It's no secret that in recent years, we've seen an increase in popularity of Asian musicians in popular music.

And while K-pop may be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Asian artists, there's a wide variety of talented musicians who are waiting to be discovered by the masses.

One of these artists is Thủy, a Vietnamese American singer-songwriter from the Bay Area. Inspired by early 2000s pop and R&B idols like Britney Spears, Brandy, and Mariah Carey, Thủy grew up surrounded by music and began singing at the age of 5. By 9 years old, she knew she wanted to be a pop star.

Thúy with long, straight hair wears a sleeveless top with a bold circular pattern, posing against a plain background
Edgar Daniel

With few idols to look up to who looked like her, Thủy traded her musical hopes for a career in medicine — but after visiting a recording studio, her eyes were opened to what a career in music could look like. She finally took the leap of faith to pursue her dreams.

Thủy started gaining mass popularity during the summer of 2023 after a sped-up version of her song "Girls Like Me Don't Cry" went viral on TikTok. Since then, she has been booked and busy.

So, BuzzFeed sat down with Thủy to chat about her journey, how her identity has shaped her experience, and what's to come.

Can you give a brief introduction to those who may be meeting you for the first time?

A woman stands against a plain background, wearing a sleeveless, patterned top with open red pants
Edgar Daniel

Thủy: First off, hi! I have been making music for about 10 years, and in the beginning of my career, I was juggling music and practicing in the medical field at the same time. I definitely am more than just a musician — I’m super passionate about telling my story so that other people who may feel like it’s too late start to feel inspired. I want people to feel that it’s okay to change careers multiple times before you finally find your true calling. 

You’re a Vietnamese American artist. How do you feel that your culture and heritage has shaped your experience?

What was your experience like growing up?

Last month, you made history as the first Vietnamese American artist to perform at Coachella. How does it feel knowing that you’ve broken ground for other artists?

Thủy: I don’t say it a lot, but I am very proud of myself. I’m proud of myself for never giving up on my dreams despite wanting to give up many times. I hope that people see themselves in me and that this opens up more doors for us all. 

It feels like we can’t discuss the Asian American experience without talking about beauty standards. What was your experience with what seems like unattainable beauty standards?

How did you build confidence in yourself?

How does it feel knowing you are inspiring young girls everywhere to be comfortable in their own skin?

A woman poses against a white background, wearing a sleeveless top with a graphic design and a short, ruffled skirt
Edgar Daniel

Thủy: It feels great. I think we are given one body, and even though it took me a long time to finally accept and love myself, people need to see other body types in order to love themselves. I’m happy that people can look to me and find that they can see their body type being represented. 

What advice would you give your younger self?

Thủy: Never let anyone tell you your dreams are too crazy. Don’t ever let that fire die.

You reached global recognition with "Girls Like Me Don’t Cry" last year. Can you speak more about the meaning behind the song and what your inspiration was?

Thủy: When I made the song, I knew it was a special one. I almost didn’t make the song because I didn’t want to go to the studio that day. I was at such a low that day, but I’m so happy I pushed myself to go and pour my feelings into the song. It’s about embracing the vulnerable side of yourself and just telling yourself that it’s okay to cry. There’s such a strength in that, I think. 

You transitioned from the medical field into music. Can you chat about what that was like?

Thủy: My parents were cautiously supportive. I think they thought I was moving to LA to still pursue medicine.

BuzzFeed: Was it difficult for you to adjust?

Thủy: It was actually a lot of fun for me. I love being the underdog and proving that I can accomplish anything I set my mind to. 

BuzzFeed: What made you decide to finally take the risk and go for it? 

Thủy: I knew I wasn’t getting any younger, and I didn’t want to die not doing something I truly loved.

What would you tell fans who are struggling to take the leap and follow their dreams?

You’ve collaborated with other Asian artists like RINI and P-Lo in past songs. Who would be your next dream collab?

Thủy: There's so many talented artists out there, but for me, the dream collab would be Kehlani, SZA, or Britney Spears. 

We'd love to get to know more about you! What is a song/artist you’ve been playing on repeat lately?

Thủy: Lately, I've been listening to "Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish a lot.

Name your top 3 favorites right now — it can be anything!

Thúy poses against a plain backdrop, with long hair, a bracelet, and holding a clear bracelet near her face
Edgar Daniel

Thủy: Hot yoga, hair color, blush!

In your opinion, which Vietnamese dish is S-tier (aka the best of the best)?

Bowl of Vietnamese pho with beef, bone marrow, and herbs on a metal table next to a plate of noodles and fresh vegetables
SamuelBrownNG / Getty Images

Thủy: Bún bò Huế! It's a rich and spicy soup with deep layers of flavor and lots of meat.

And finally, share a message with your fans!

Thủy: Thank you for always showing up for me! I promise I will keep showing up for you.

Check out Thủy's latest single "Hair Down" and follow her on IG, X, TikTok, and YouTube to stay up to date with her!

View this video on YouTube
Thủy

