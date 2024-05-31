You transitioned from the medical field into music. Can you chat about what that was like?

Thủy: My parents were cautiously supportive. I think they thought I was moving to LA to still pursue medicine.

BuzzFeed: Was it difficult for you to adjust?

Thủy: It was actually a lot of fun for me. I love being the underdog and proving that I can accomplish anything I set my mind to.

BuzzFeed: What made you decide to finally take the risk and go for it?

Thủy: I knew I wasn’t getting any younger, and I didn’t want to die not doing something I truly loved.