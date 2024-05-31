Looking back on your career, from Produce 101 to I.O.I to now a soloist in your own right, what was most surprising to you about your journey?

Chung Ha: To be honest, I never expected to become a solo singer or end up where I am today. My fans know this story, but if Produce 101 hadn't worked out for me, I was ready to go back to my normal life — maybe even pick up studying again. The journey has been full of unexpected challenges and amazing moments, and it's thanks to all of my HAARTs that I am who I am today.