back to top
Food

Only Someone Who Is Obsessed With Spice Has Eaten 18/24 Of These Foods

Think you can handle the heat?

Posted on
Jesse Szewczyk
Jesse Szewczyk
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Check off everything you've tried:
    Getty Images
    Check
    Salsa verde (green salsa)
    Via Getty Images
    Salsa verde (green salsa)
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Buffalo wings
    Via Getty Images
    Buffalo wings
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Sriracha
    Via Getty Images
    Sriracha
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Chinese dry pot
    Via BuzzFeed
    Chinese dry pot
    Via BuzzFeed
    Check
    Jalapeño poppers
    Via Getty Images
    Jalapeño poppers
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Nashville-style hot chicken
    Via Getty Images
    Nashville-style hot chicken
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Jerk chicken
    Via Getty Images
    Jerk chicken
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Kung Pao chicken
    Via Getty Images
    Kung Pao chicken
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Pork Vindaloo
    Via Getty Images
    Pork Vindaloo
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Panang curry
    Via Getty Images
    Panang curry
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Hot and sour soup
    Via Getty Images
    Hot and sour soup
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Buffalo chicken dip
    Via Getty Images
    Buffalo chicken dip
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Spicy chili oil
    Via Getty Images
    Spicy chili oil
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Tteokbokki (stir-fried rice cakes)
    Via Getty Images
    Tteokbokki (stir-fried rice cakes)
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Anything made with ghost peppers (salsa, chips, stews, etc.)
    Via Getty Images
    Anything made with ghost peppers (salsa, chips, stews, etc.)
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Flamin' Hot Cheetos
    Via Getty Images
    Flamin' Hot Cheetos
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Takis
    Via Getty Images
    Takis
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Tom yum soup
    Via Getty Images
    Tom yum soup
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Chili con carne
    Via Getty Images
    Chili con carne
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Harissa (chili pepper paste)
    Via Getty Images
    Harissa (chili pepper paste)
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Chipotle in adobo (or anything made with it)
    Via Getty Images
    Chipotle in adobo (or anything made with it)
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Wasabi
    Via Getty Images
    Wasabi
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Hot giardiniera (spicy pickled vegetables)
    Via Getty Images
    Hot giardiniera (spicy pickled vegetables)
    Via Getty Images
    Check
    Tabasco sauce
    Via Getty Images
    Tabasco sauce
    Via Getty Images
Advertisement

Connect With Food

Follow Us On Pinterest
Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.