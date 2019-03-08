12 Practical Tips For Cooking Fish At Home

Cooking fish can be intimidating. It's not a cheap protein, so you really don't want to mess it up — we get it!
So we rounded up 12 helpful tips for cooking fish at home — from how to properly store it to how to get the crispiest skin ever — so you can feel more confident. You got this!
1. Make sure you're buying the freshest fish...
2. And feel free to ask your fishmonger to remove the pin bones for you.
3. Don't be afraid of frozen fish. It's usually cheaper and the quality is often the same.
4. Once you get home, make sure you're storing it properly.
5. If you're new to cooking fish, try searching for fish en papillote recipes — aka recipes that cook the fish in parchment paper packets...
6. Keep in mind that fish cannot be marinated for very long.
7. Invest in a fish spatula to avoid accidentally ripping your fish.
8. If you're pan-searing your fish (aka cooking it on the stove), make sure to pat it completely dry before adding it to the pan.
9. If you're keeping the skin on, make sure you properly prep it so it gets nice and crispy...
10. And coat it in Wondra flour (aka instant flour) for extra insurance that your skin will turn out nice and golden.
11. If you're grilling your fish, brush it with mayonnaise to prevent it from sticking to the grates.
12. Once you feel comfortable cooking fillets, try cooking a whole fish. It's a lot easier than it sounds.
