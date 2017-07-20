This Chicken Meal Prep Plan Will Solve All Your Dinner Problems

Chicken breasts: the go-to dinner for families, meal-preppers, and everyone in between.
They're also pretty inexpensive ― especially when you catch them on sale, or stock up on family packs.
But the latter means you'll also have a ton of chicken on your hands, and sometimes you just can't cook and eat it fast enough.
The best way to solve that? Prep and store your chicken ahead of time. Here's a smart way that'll save you time, money, and mess during the week:
First, cut all your chicken into cubes:
Then portion them into bags. For less mess, fold the top of the bag down so it stands up on its own:
Add your marinades or ingredients to each bag — then close, and shake to coat:
To get you started, below you'll find ideas for jalapeño lime, creamy curry, classic bbq, and veggie stir fry.