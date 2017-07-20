Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
Food

This Chicken Meal Prep Plan Will Solve All Your Dinner Problems

Save time, money, and mess.

Posted on
Jesse Szewczyk
Jesse Szewczyk
BuzzFeed Staff
Devin Rogerino
Devin Rogerino
BuzzFeed Staff
Andrew Miller/BuzzFeed

Chicken breasts: the go-to dinner for families, meal-preppers, and everyone in between.

They're easy to make, fast-cooking, and the perfect dinner for parents and kids alike. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros. Pictures

They're easy to make, fast-cooking, and the perfect dinner for parents and kids alike.

They're also pretty inexpensive ― especially when you catch them on sale, or stock up on family packs.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Lionsgate Television

But the latter means you'll also have a ton of chicken on your hands, and sometimes you just can't cook and eat it fast enough.

The best way to solve that? Prep and store your chicken ahead of time. Here's a smart way that'll save you time, money, and mess during the week:

Devin Rogerino/BuzzFeed
Devin Rogerino/BuzzFeed

First, cut all your chicken into cubes:

Devin Rogerino/BuzzFeed

Then portion them into bags. For less mess, fold the top of the bag down so it stands up on its own:

We made 4 different recipes, so we had 4 different bags.
Devin Rogerino/BuzzFeed

We made 4 different recipes, so we had 4 different bags.

Add your marinades or ingredients to each bag — then close, and shake to coat:

Devin Rogerino/BuzzFeed
Devin Rogerino/BuzzFeed

To get you started, below you'll find ideas for jalapeño lime, creamy curry, classic bbq, and veggie stir fry.

Label everything, and store in the fridge for same or next-day cooking, or in the freezer for longer-term storage:

Devin Rogerino/BuzzFeed

When you're ready to cook and eat, just toss the prepped chicken on the stovetop or in the oven — and it'll be ready in no time:

Devin Rogerino/BuzzFeed
Devin Rogerino/BuzzFeed

Here are four freezer-friendly recipes to get you started:

1. Jalapeño Lime Chicken

JALAPEÑO LIME CHICKENServes 4INGREDIENTS2 cups diced boneless, skinless chicken breasts½ cup extra virgin olive oil2 tablespoons minced jalapeño¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro1 tablespoon minced garlic (about three cloves)½ teaspoon ground black pepper¾ teaspoon kosher saltThe juice of 1 limePlace ingredients in a bag and shake to combine. Store in fridge for up to two days or in the freezer for several months.
Devin Rogerino/BuzzFeed

JALAPEÑO LIME CHICKEN

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

2 cups diced boneless, skinless chicken breasts

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons minced jalapeño

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon minced garlic (about three cloves)

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

The juice of 1 lime

Place ingredients in a bag and shake to combine. Store in fridge for up to two days or in the freezer for several months.

Pile these into tortillas for taco night:

Cook it in a skillet over medium-high heat with 1 tablespoon of olive oil until cooked through, about 8 minutes. Serve in warm tortillas with pico de gallo and black beans. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Devin Rogerino/BuzzFeed

Cook it in a skillet over medium-high heat with 1 tablespoon of olive oil until cooked through, about 8 minutes. Serve in warm tortillas with pico de gallo and black beans.

2. Creamy Yogurt Curry Chicken

YOGURT CURRY MARINADEServes 4INGREDIENTS2 cups diced boneless, skinless chicken breasts1 ½ cups nonfat Greek yogurt2 teaspoons curry powder¾ teaspoon kosher saltPlace ingredients in a bag and shake to combine. Store in fridge for up to two days or in the freezer for several months.
Devin Rogerino/BuzzFeed

YOGURT CURRY MARINADE

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

2 cups diced boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 ½ cups nonfat Greek yogurt

2 teaspoons curry powder

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

Place ingredients in a bag and shake to combine. Store in fridge for up to two days or in the freezer for several months.

3. Classic Barbecue Chicken

BARBECUE CHICKENServes 4INGREDIENTS2 cups diced boneless, skinless chicken breasts1 cup barbecue saucePlace chicken and barbecue sauce in a bag and shake to combine. Store in fridge for up to two days or in the freezer for several months.
Devin Rogerino/BuzzFeed

BARBECUE CHICKEN

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

2 cups diced boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup barbecue sauce

Place chicken and barbecue sauce in a bag and shake to combine. Store in fridge for up to two days or in the freezer for several months.

Use foil dividers to cook two kinds at once — like curry for parents and bbq for picky kids — and to cut cleanup time.

Preheat oven to 350° F and divide a sheet tray in half using two pieces of tin foil. Place barbecue chicken on one side and curry chicken on the other. Bake until chicken is cooked and sauce is thickened, about 15 minutes. Serve barbecue chicken on a toasted bun for kids, and the curry chicken over rice for adults. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Devin Rogerino/BuzzFeed

Preheat oven to 350° F and divide a sheet tray in half using two pieces of tin foil. Place barbecue chicken on one side and curry chicken on the other. Bake until chicken is cooked and sauce is thickened, about 15 minutes. Serve barbecue chicken on a toasted bun for kids, and the curry chicken over rice for adults.

4. Chicken & Veggie Stir-Fry

CHICKEN STIR-FRYServes 4INGREDIENTS2 cups diced boneless, skinless chicken breasts½ cup thinly sliced red onion1 cup sliced yellow bell pepper1 cup sliced red bell pepper1 cup carrot, peeled and sliced1 cup broccoli florets½ cup stir-fry saucePlace ingredients in a bag (alternating to distribute evenly) and shake to coat with sauce. Store in the fridge for up to two days or in the freezer for several months.
Devin Rogerino/BuzzFeed

CHICKEN STIR-FRY

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

2 cups diced boneless, skinless chicken breasts

½ cup thinly sliced red onion

1 cup sliced yellow bell pepper

1 cup sliced red bell pepper

1 cup carrot, peeled and sliced

1 cup broccoli florets

½ cup stir-fry sauce

Place ingredients in a bag (alternating to distribute evenly) and shake to coat with sauce. Store in the fridge for up to two days or in the freezer for several months.

Serve it over rice or fresh greens:

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over high heat and add contents of bag. Cook, stirring constantly, until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes. Serve over white rice and garnish with chopped cilantro. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Devin Rogerino/BuzzFeed

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over high heat and add contents of bag. Cook, stirring constantly, until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender, about 8 minutes. Serve over white rice and garnish with chopped cilantro.

Grab a bag and get cooking!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Screen Gems

Watch the full how-to here:

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Food

Follow Us On Pinterest