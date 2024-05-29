Tell Me Outdated Slang Terms Your Parents Still Use

Community·Posted 1 minute agoTell Me Outdated Slang Terms Your Parents Still UseGroovy.by Jeremy HayesBuzzFeed ContributorLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Parents have been embarrassing their children since the dawn of time. Sometimes, the age gap between parent and child is so wide, that parents will say something that sounds like another language. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Paramount Pictures / giphy.com I want to know from the BuzzFeed Community, what slang your parents still use that is totally outdated. For example, it could be an out of style word that they use constantly like "rad." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF 20th Century Fox / giphy.com Maybe they use slang that just doesn't fit with the times anymore, like, "wazzzuppp!" Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Dimension Films / giphy.com Or perhaps they use outdated phrases so old that it makes you roll your eyes like, "you're on thin ice, pal!" Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF HBO / giphy.com Whatever the slang, tell me about it and your reaction to hearing it. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed post! If you prefer to stay anonymous, fill out this Google form here.