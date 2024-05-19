Teachers Share Shocking Parent-Teacher Night Moments And WOW, My Jaw Is On The Floor

6. "I was a high school teacher to a pair of siblings and their father came in for family conferences. The kids were great students and very respectful and kind. I mentioned something about how the father and his wife had been doing a very good job at raising their children. The father said 'Well, it's just me now. My wife left us.' I got the sense that it was rather recent. The kids were also pretty forthcoming in general, and had not said anything about a divorce or other change in the family. Later in the conversation, the dad said he would like to take me out to dinner to thank me for all I'd done for his kids. Just him and me.

"I dodged the invitation because it seemed awkward & borderline inappropriate...I texted my teacher friend group immediately after he left my room:



Me: OMG, I think Mr. [Parent] just asked me out?!

Art teacher: OMG he definitely did, because he asked me out earlier this evening!"

—tronchin