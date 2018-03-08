Poetry: "Everything Is Restored" And "Death Of A Child"

Now the boy is placed in his crib, now he is slipping into the silvery minnows of dreams, a disorder of shine, particles of motion flickering beneath the surface. Harm will come. It’s the kind of knowledge that ruptures and won’t repair—an ocean that keeps on breaking. The day moves with the gradual logic of drowning. Evening fills the house. Oh, where are you? Where are you going? The mother folds up the ocean and shuts it in a cupboard.

He swallows the last spoonful of prunes, their soft rapture in his mouth. Then the jar is washed under play of light, then the boy’s mouth is wiped with a cloth. He squalls for a moment, then stops. Everything is restored. Chime of spoon in the sink. The boy is lifted out of his seat, legs swimming in the slow element. A small seal. The kitchen ebbs and flows, sleek afternoon sunshine.

1

This is how a child dies:

His breath

curdles. His hands

soften, apricots

heavy on their branches.



I can’t explain it.

I can’t explain it.

On the walk back to the car

even the stones in the yards

are burning. Far overhead

in the dead orchard of space

a star explodes

and then collapses

into a black door.

This is the afterlife, but

I’m not dead. I’m just

here in this field.

2

It made a boy-shaped hole

and filled—



the way a crushed hand fills

suddenly up

with new pain,

or a well put down

taps the liquid silt.

The center pours

toward the surface.

Now the hand is given

to the earth.

The mouth draws up

clay

and drinks.

3

There’s something uneasy in the field.

A wake. A ripple in the cloth.

We see the green corn moving

but not the thing that moves it.

The atoms of our bodies turn

bright gold and silky. Aimed

at death, we live. We keep on

doing this. Night unfolds helplessly

into day. Beyond the field are more

fields and through them, too—

this current. What is it? Where

is it going? Did you see it? Can you

catch it? Can you kill it? Can you hold

it still? Can you hold it still forever?

4

The conductor’s baton hovers

for a moment in the alert

silence (a silence that leans forward

saying Now…! Now…!) and then it drops

into the chasm.

Sound enters the bodies

of all the people simultaneously,

calling them to feel together

an unconcealed fear, a cup over-

flowing, a sense of absolute love

vibrating in the dark passages—

the long-ago cry of pain

and the crack of light

coming in through the bars.