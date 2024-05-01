10 Things I Miss Most About Hawaii As Someone Who Grew Up There

Hi, I'm Jen! I was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. I lived there for the first 18 years of my life, until I moved to Los Angeles for college, and then New York City for post-grad. Reflecting on it all, moving to the mainland was definitely a change of pace from what I was used to.
While I love living in the bustling city that is New York, there are definitely times I miss home. That being said, here are 10 things I miss most about the islands:
1.Poke is sold in grocery stores, and it's delicious.
2.People are generally very friendly.
3.It's warm all the time, even in the winter.
4.Beaches are oh so blue!
5.The dress code is always casual.
6.The rain is nearly always pleasant.
7.With the rain always comes a rainbow.
8.There are so many kinds of fruit available.
9.The state is a huge melting pot of cultures.
10.Everyone's always on island time.
