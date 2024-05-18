I Did Two Summers Of Elementary School In Tokyo. Here's How It Differed From The States

During the summers of 2008 and 2009, I attended a public elementary school in a Tokyo suburb. As an American, it was one of the coolest experiences of my life.
For some context, I grew up in Hawaii, but I'd frequently visit my grandparents in Tokyo during the summers. For whatever reason, when I was in third grade, my mom enrolled me as a student at the local elementary school near my grandma's house. Funny enough, this was actually the same elementary school that she attended as a kid.
Looking back on it, I'm not exactly sure how this was all allowed. I vaguely remember my mom taking me to the school district office one day and signing a bunch of papers. I also held a Japanese passport and established my grandma's house as a place of residency, so that probably helped.
I spoke a little bit of Japanese with my family so I was able to talk to my classmates and understand most things, but I definitely remember feeling out of place at times.
But somehow, with my intermediate-level Japanese comprehension and my mighty 4-foot-something-stature, I managed to survive, and I even had a lot of fun. School life in Japan is a completely different world compared to the US, and it's all so interesting to reflect on. Here are 15 of the major differences I noticed:
1.The school year started in April and ended in March.
2.It was pretty common for students to have the same classmates and teacher for two years at a time.
3.Everyone was required to wear the same backpacks.
4.Everyone walked to and from school without their parents.
5.Students ate lunch in their classrooms and helped serve meals.
6.The lunch was extremely delicious.
Here's another example of lunch: salad with miso dressing, toast with tuna, mayo, and corn, vegetable soup, and a carton of milk.
7.Everyone was required to wear gym uniforms during P.E.
8.There was a pool, and everyone had to have their names sewn onto their uniforms.
9.You weren't allowed to bring snacks or toys to school.
10.Sometimes, there was school on Saturdays.
11.There was a song that played on loud speakers every evening, and it meant it was time to go home.
12.Students had to clean their classrooms every day.
13.There were big communal sinks everywhere.
14.There were extracurricular clubs that everyone took part in after school.
15.And finally, everyone was required to change into their indoor shoes upon entering the school.