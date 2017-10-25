 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Trending
TVAndMovies

Twitter Asked People To "Millennial A Movie" And I Literally Can't Even With The Answers

"Can't Afford a Home Alone."

Posted on
Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

This morning, @HashtagRoundup asked people to #MillennialAMovie, and as per usual the results were fucking hilarious and honestly just way too real.

Let's play #MillennialAMovie with @TagFemmes! @HelenMaryMe @robyndwoskin Part of @HashtagRoundup!
Tag Femmes @TagFemmes

Let's play #MillennialAMovie with @TagFemmes! @HelenMaryMe @robyndwoskin Part of @HashtagRoundup!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Here are some of the best ones:

1.

Star Wars: A New Hope, Who Dis? #MillennialAMovie
Blair Mitch Project @MitchellBader

Star Wars: A New Hope, Who Dis? #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

2.

Beauty And The Bae #MillennialAMovie
Rishabh Sharma @im_srishabh21

Beauty And The Bae #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fireball #MillennialAMovie
sarah gourdon 🎃 @sarahhyland87

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fireball #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Anxiety b/c I can barely afford my crappy studio apartment, bills, food &amp; healthcare #MillennialAMovie
sarah gourdon 🎃 @sarahhyland87

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Anxiety b/c I can barely afford my crappy studio apartment, bills, food &amp; healthcare #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

#MillennialAMovie planet of the Apps
Terrence sky Johnson @skyterrence89

#MillennialAMovie planet of the Apps

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

Spotify Knows What You Listened To Last Summer. #MillennialAMovie
Nathan Baine @bainenathan

Spotify Knows What You Listened To Last Summer. #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

7.

Dude, Where’s My Uber? #MillennialAMovie
Andrew Padovano @Ap_mecca93

Dude, Where’s My Uber? #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

Can't afford a Home Alone #MillennialAMovie
B @oreooo_b

Can't afford a Home Alone #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

#MillennialAMovie How to loose a guy in 10 days. *Lose. Damn auto correct
steve orwig @bigsteve8921

#MillennialAMovie How to loose a guy in 10 days. *Lose. Damn auto correct

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

You've Got Kale #millennialamovie
Emily Scare Hubbell @EmilieLetranger

You've Got Kale #millennialamovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

The Trigger Movie #MillennialAMovie
David Prock @DavidProck

The Trigger Movie #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

12.

To Kill a Gorilla: The Harambe Story #MillennialAMovie
shanon thomas @shanaynayt

To Kill a Gorilla: The Harambe Story #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

Meme Girls #MillennialAMovie
Michael Vine @MichaelGVine

Meme Girls #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

Dude, Where's My Fidget Spinner #MillennialAMovie
Cgtv🎃 @Cgtv0

Dude, Where's My Fidget Spinner #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

#MillennialAMovie Me, My Selfie and Irene
Hel-oween 🎃 @HelenMaryMe

#MillennialAMovie Me, My Selfie and Irene

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

#MillennialAMovie Sixteen Kindles
Hel-oween 🎃 @HelenMaryMe

#MillennialAMovie Sixteen Kindles

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

17.

Social Madea #MillennialAMovie
Greg Boyea @HollywoodBooyah

Social Madea #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

18.

Tindergarten Cop #MillennialAMovie
Robyn Your 🍭🍬🍫 @robyndwoskin

Tindergarten Cop #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

19.

#MillennialAMovie Despicable GoFundMe
Rich @ricosuave60

#MillennialAMovie Despicable GoFundMe

Reply Retweet Favorite

20.

When Harry Swiped Left on Sally #MillennialAMovie
TruthInHappenstance @djlwalks

When Harry Swiped Left on Sally #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

21.

Eat, Pray, Netflix &amp; Chill #MillennialAMovie
Andrew Carroll @acarroll413

Eat, Pray, Netflix &amp; Chill #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

22.

#millennialamovie Bedknobs and Selfie Sticks
🎃Hickman Bell 🦇 @HickmanBell5

#millennialamovie Bedknobs and Selfie Sticks

Reply Retweet Favorite

23.

Alexa, Where's My Car? #MillennialAMovie
Abby Lanum @abbylanum

Alexa, Where's My Car? #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

24.

Back to the Future is Female #MillennialAMovie
FEAR-al Urkel @twitsnotnice

Back to the Future is Female #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

25.

A Weekend at Bernie or Bust #MillennialAMovie
Erin Berin @ThatsMrLady2You

A Weekend at Bernie or Bust #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

26.

Divine Secrets of the Yas Queen! Sisterhood #MillennialAMovie
Jared Culpepper @jaredallas

Divine Secrets of the Yas Queen! Sisterhood #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

27.

American Side Hustle #MillennialAMovie
Caitlin Tremblay @ctrembz

American Side Hustle #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

28.

Batmansplain v Supermansplain #MillennialAMovie
OhNoSheTwitnt @OhNoSheTwitnt

Batmansplain v Supermansplain #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

29.

Planet of the Vapes #MillennialAMovie
Michael Skellington @quickbear

Planet of the Vapes #MillennialAMovie

Reply Retweet Favorite

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With TVAndMovies

ADVERTISEMENT

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss