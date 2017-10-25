Twitter Asked People To "Millennial A Movie" And I Literally Can't Even With The Answers

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy This morning, @HashtagRoundup asked people to #MillennialAMovie, and as per usual the results were fucking hilarious and honestly just way too real. Tag Femmes @TagFemmes Let's play #MillennialAMovie with @TagFemmes! @HelenMaryMe @robyndwoskin Part of @HashtagRoundup! 01:29 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Here are some of the best ones: Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Share On facebook Share On facebook Share 1. Blair Mitch Project @MitchellBader Star Wars: A New Hope, Who Dis? #MillennialAMovie 01:31 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite ADVERTISEMENT 2. Rishabh Sharma @im_srishabh21 Beauty And The Bae #MillennialAMovie 01:29 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. sarah gourdon 🎃 @sarahhyland87 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fireball #MillennialAMovie 02:58 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. sarah gourdon 🎃 @sarahhyland87 Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Anxiety b/c I can barely afford my crappy studio apartment, bills, food & healthcare #MillennialAMovie 02:58 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. Terrence sky Johnson @skyterrence89 #MillennialAMovie planet of the Apps 02:58 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. Nathan Baine @bainenathan Spotify Knows What You Listened To Last Summer. #MillennialAMovie 02:57 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite ADVERTISEMENT 7. Andrew Padovano @Ap_mecca93 Dude, Where’s My Uber? #MillennialAMovie 02:55 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. B @oreooo_b Can't afford a Home Alone #MillennialAMovie 02:54 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. steve orwig @bigsteve8921 #MillennialAMovie How to loose a guy in 10 days. *Lose. Damn auto correct 02:53 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. Emily Scare Hubbell @EmilieLetranger You've Got Kale #millennialamovie 02:53 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. David Prock @DavidProck The Trigger Movie #MillennialAMovie 02:51 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite ADVERTISEMENT 12. shanon thomas @shanaynayt To Kill a Gorilla: The Harambe Story #MillennialAMovie 02:49 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. Michael Vine @MichaelGVine Meme Girls #MillennialAMovie 01:31 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. Cgtv🎃 @Cgtv0 Dude, Where's My Fidget Spinner #MillennialAMovie 01:30 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. Hel-oween 🎃 @HelenMaryMe #MillennialAMovie Me, My Selfie and Irene 01:30 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. Hel-oween 🎃 @HelenMaryMe #MillennialAMovie Sixteen Kindles 01:29 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite ADVERTISEMENT 17. Greg Boyea @HollywoodBooyah Social Madea #MillennialAMovie 01:30 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. Robyn Your 🍭🍬🍫 @robyndwoskin Tindergarten Cop #MillennialAMovie 01:29 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 19. Rich @ricosuave60 #MillennialAMovie Despicable GoFundMe 03:24 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 20. TruthInHappenstance @djlwalks When Harry Swiped Left on Sally #MillennialAMovie 03:21 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 21. Andrew Carroll @acarroll413 Eat, Pray, Netflix & Chill #MillennialAMovie 03:21 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite ADVERTISEMENT 22. 🎃Hickman Bell 🦇 @HickmanBell5 #millennialamovie Bedknobs and Selfie Sticks 03:16 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 23. Abby Lanum @abbylanum Alexa, Where's My Car? #MillennialAMovie 03:15 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 24. FEAR-al Urkel @twitsnotnice Back to the Future is Female #MillennialAMovie 03:15 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 25. Erin Berin @ThatsMrLady2You A Weekend at Bernie or Bust #MillennialAMovie 03:07 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 26. Jared Culpepper @jaredallas Divine Secrets of the Yas Queen! Sisterhood #MillennialAMovie 03:06 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 27. Caitlin Tremblay @ctrembz American Side Hustle #MillennialAMovie 03:06 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 28. OhNoSheTwitnt @OhNoSheTwitnt Batmansplain v Supermansplain #MillennialAMovie 02:19 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 29. Michael Skellington @quickbear Planet of the Vapes #MillennialAMovie 01:29 PM - 25 Oct 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Promoted by News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Comments