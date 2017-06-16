Sections

TVAndMovies

The Disney Reference You May Have Missed In "Wonder Woman"

It's NOT a coincidence!

Jen Abidor
While you were watching Wonder Woman, you might have thought to yourself, "Damn, why does this beach scene look so familiar?"

Warner Brothers

It's probably because you were getting serious flashbacks to Disney's The Little Mermaid. In fact, the scene where Diana first finds Steve on the beach almost perfectly mirrors the scene where Ariel first saves Eric.

Wonder Woman xx The Little Mermaid. 💯
Captain @iamgeekingout

Wonder Woman xx The Little Mermaid. 💯

It's...

Warner Brothers/Disney / Via joleenalice.tumblr.com

Almost...

Warner Brothers/Disney / Via joleenalice.tumblr.com

Identical!

Warner Brothers/Disney / Via joleenalice.tumblr.com

It turns out, it's not a coincidence. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, producer Zack Snyder revealed that the Disney flick actually inspired Wonder Woman:

The story as I see it is The Little Mermaid, specifically Disney’s incarnation. This is a woman who has been raised in a very protective, sheltered life, she’s curious about what life is like outside and she wants to have her own experience. She wants to be where the people are.

YOU HEAR THAT? DIANA WANTS TO BE WHERE THE PEOPLE ARE...NOT WONDER THE SEA.

Warner Brothers / Via wonderwomanfilm.com

