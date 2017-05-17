Sections

This "SpongeBob" Theory Might Ruin Your Whole Damn Childhood

CRINGING FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE.

Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

Are you ready, kids? This is about to mess up your whole damn day.

Nickelodeon / Via gph.is

So, you know Mr. Krabs and Pearl right?

Nickelodeon

Well, one of the biggest unsolved SpongeBob mysteries has been about Pearl's parentage.

Nickelodeon / Via tumblr.com

Did Mr. Krabs adopt Pearl as his whale baby? Is she his stepdaughter? Is she his biological daughter? WHAT'S THE DEAL?

Nickelodeon

There's a theory going around that's about to ruin your childhood as you know it. While the origin appears to be this Reddit thread, it's had a resurgence on Twitter this week. You ready for it?

Mr. Krabs isn't Pearls real dad, he's her SUGAR DADDY! Why do you think she only calls him
jordan sadler @jordansadlerrr

Mr. Krabs isn't Pearls real dad, he's her SUGAR DADDY! Why do you think she only calls him "daddy" & all she ever wants is money to shop

Wait...whaaaat?

Nickelodeon

All together now: EWWWWWWWW.

Nickelodeon

But also, HMMMMMMMM? Could it be...true? There's no denying Mr. Krabs has plenty of cash to spare:

Nickelodeon

And Pearl definitely really likes both spending money and asking Mr. Krabs for it...

Nickelodeon

People on Twitter are very *mixed* about whether or not this theory is actually plausible. Some have pointed out that Mr. Krabs uses the word "daughter" on the show...

@jordansadlerrr From the episode
Brandon @Veil_SSB

@jordansadlerrr From the episode "tutor sauce" on the spongebob wiki

But that might not really mean anything...

@Veil_SSB @jordansadlerrr To be fair that's still not definitive evidence. In some sugar baby relationships they us… https://t.co/lKti9BJahm
🐝Norman🐝 @Chuck_Normis

@Veil_SSB @jordansadlerrr To be fair that's still not definitive evidence. In some sugar baby relationships they us… https://t.co/lKti9BJahm

Others point out that Nickelodeon doesn't shy away from dirty jokes:

@Veil_SSB @Chuck_Normis @jordansadlerrr Spongebob has all kinds of crude jokes though it's not like they can outrig… https://t.co/BVP8DhVNYh
.•°• VC •°•. @gobthoIemew

@Veil_SSB @Chuck_Normis @jordansadlerrr Spongebob has all kinds of crude jokes though it's not like they can outrig… https://t.co/BVP8DhVNYh

But then again, there is this *slightly* damning evidence...

@jordansadlerrr ok i hear you but...
berry soto @sunsetbae

@jordansadlerrr ok i hear you but...

Still, it all really makes you wonder...

Nickelodeon

  1. So, is Mr. Krabs actually Pearl's sugar daddy?

    OMG YES.
    NO THAT IS GROSS WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU?
    It's a Nickelodeon joke that's not explicit but still kindaaa true.

This "SpongeBob" Theory Might Ruin Your Whole Damn Childhood

