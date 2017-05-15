Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
TVAndMovies

This Sharpay Theory Will Change Everything You Thought You Knew About "High School Musical"

SHARPAY DESERVED BETTER.

Posted on
Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

In the High School Musical franchise, there's one fact we're all just supposed to accept: Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez are the HEROES while Sharpay Evans is the VILLAIN. But what if we've been wrong the whole time???

Disney / Via thestanconfessions.tumblr.com

A Twitter user named @SHARPAYSAVICTIM wrote a very passionate thread explaining why Sharpay is, in fact, the victim of HSM, and it's honestly making me question everything I know.

IT'S BEEN A LONG TIME COMING BUT IT'S FINALLY HERE,WHY SHARPAY EVANS WAS THE REAL VICTIM OF HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC:A THREAD
Karim @SHARPAYSAVICTIM

IT'S BEEN A LONG TIME COMING BUT IT'S FINALLY HERE,WHY SHARPAY EVANS WAS THE REAL VICTIM OF HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC:A THREAD

Reply Retweet Favorite

You should DEFINITELY read the entire brilliant thread in all its glory, but here is the *evidence* broken down point by point.

1. Ryan and Sharpay are extremely talented and trained performers, while the only experience Troy and Gabriella have is singing a fake-ass song at karaoke.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney / Via m.popkey.co

2. When Sharpay tells Gabriella and Troy to sign up to audition for "supporting roles," that is seen as a bitchy move — but they have NEVER been in a musical before, so that is just a reasonable place to start.

Disney

3. Sharpay and Ryan turn Kelsi's super-boring and slow version of "What I've Been Looking For" into a LEGIT BOP.

Disney / Via highschoolmusicalconfessions.tumblr.com

4. Troy and Gabriella show up LATE to their audition, and Troy only really goes along with it because he wants to get into Gabriella's pants.

Disney

5. Sharpay asks Ms. Darbus to change the date of the callbacks because Troy and Gabriella should really get their PRIORITIES in order if they are going to be committed to theater.

Disney

6. They almost burn down the fucking school by overheating chemicals...

Disney

7. And THEN they show up late AGAIN to the final audition, dressed in the wrong clothing. Oh, and Gabriella totally freezes, proving she has no fucking business being the star of a musical.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney / Via gph.is

8. But suddenly theater is COOL because the hot JOCK guy is into it, even though people literally made fun of Sharpay for loving theater and making it her life's true passion.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney / Via mtv.com

9. After Sharpay's dreams are crushed, she decides to be the bigger person and tells Gabriella to break a leg (and Gabriella doesn't even know wtf BREAK A LEG means).

Disney

10. Troy wins his game, Gabriella wins her "nerd stuff," and they BOTH get the roles...and Sharpay literally ends up with absolutely nothing.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney / Via swimmergal11.tumblr.com

11. So the real message of the first movie is: "If you're popular and you do everything, you're gonna be great at it, but if you dedicate your entire life to something you'll be seen as a villain and now you're the bad person."

Disney

12. Also, Sharpay is supposed to be some kind of terrible person but all she did was theater stuff, while Troy and Gabriella's supposed friends LITERALLY tried to sabotage their relationship.

Disney

13. And (side note) Taylor is kinda low-key anti-feminist because she makes fun of cheerleaders for how they talk and act.

Disney

14. Let's move on to the second movie. Sharpay is just tryna chill at her family's resort and work on her talent show that she works really hard on every year.

Disney

15. She gives all of her classmates summer jobs and she's basically trying to get Troy a free college education.

Disney

16. So Troy is like perfectly content to USE Sharpay, and then Gabriella breaks up with him just because he's focusing on his future.

Disney

17. Troy bails on Sharpay and then her own BROTHER bails on her because he's been brainwashed into forcing her out of her own damn show.

Disney

18. She wins the star dazzle award, but doesn't act like a DIVA about it and gives her brother the trophy even though he BACKSTABBED HER.

Disney

19. And then everyone just parties in her resort and she's a good sport about it, proving she's a good person who doesn't hold grudges.

Disney

20. Now, let's move on to Sharpay in HSM 3. Sharpay has moved on from the events of films 1 and 2. She focuses on her dreams and post-graduation goals and she gets a bunch of crap for it.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

21. Troy and Gabriella convince everyone to be in this play even though they don't want to. And then Gabriella BAILS, which would be fine and all except she JUST broke up with Troy last movie for not hanging out with her.

BTW, this proves Sharpay was RIGHT to test their commitment to THEATER in the first movie by moving the callbacks.
Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

BTW, this proves Sharpay was RIGHT to test their commitment to THEATER in the first movie by moving the callbacks.

22. So, Sharpay's gonna step in, but her assistant Tiara tries to steal the role from her.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

23. But Sharpay delivers a FLAWLESS and GODLY performance — and then Troy and Gabriella finally show up to "save the day" after Sharpay did the work and they get all the glory even though they totally ghosted.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

24. Then Kelsi gets Sharpay's scholarship for writing TWO bad shows and Sharpay didn't get it even though she was in COUNTLESS MUSICALS.

Disney / Via disneyscreencaps.com

25. Luckily, Ashley Tisdale KNEW Sharpay deserved better and did Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure where she finally gets the spotlight she deserves.

Disney
Twitter: @SHARPAYSAVICTIM

Thank you AGAIN for bringing this important cause to light, @sharpayisavictim!

  1. So, are you convinced? Is Sharpay the victim?

    Yes, this changed EVERYTHING I believe in!
    Yes, but I've thought that FOR YEARS!
    No way, she's still the worst!

This Sharpay Theory Will Change Everything You Thought You Knew About "High School Musical"

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, are you convinced? Is Sharpay the victim?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes, this changed EVERYTHING I believe in!
  2.  
    vote votes
    Yes, but I've thought that FOR YEARS!
  3.  
    vote votes
    No way, she's still the worst!
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies