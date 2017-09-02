This Is What The "Victorious" Cast Looks Like Now

Victoria Justice as Tori Vega
Fun fact: You probably first remember Victoria from her appearance on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody or as Lola on Zoey 101, but her first role ever was a small part on an episode of Gilmore Girls.
Ariana Grande as Cat Valentine
Fun fact: You may not be familiar with what she's been up to since the show ended (jokes!) but did you know that her history with co-star Elizabeth Gillies goes way back to when they were on Broadway together in 13?! That's some ancient history!
Leon Thomas as Andre Harris
Fun fact: Leon has had a successful acting and music career — you can literally see him on the big screen at this very moment in Detroit, which is in theaters now.
Elizabeth Gillies as Jade West
Fun fact: Elizabeth just landed a major role on The CW's Dynasty — aka the new Gossip Girl, basically. So, you'll be seeing a looooot more of her very soon.
Matt Bennett as Robbie Shapiro
Fun fact: Matt has landed roles on huge comedies like Fresh Off the Boat and The Big Bang Theory. He also did this monologue one time about fucking a demon, idk.
Avan Jogia as Beck Oliver
Fun fact: Avan has been acting and modeling since his Nickelodeon days — he reportedly even auditioned to play Aladdin in Disney's upcoming live-action remake. He would have been an awesome choice, TBH, but they went another way.
Daniella Monet as Trina Vega
Fun fact: Daniella has stayed in the Nickelodeon family, with some hosting gigs for their live events. When she's not acting (most recently on Baby Daddy) she's doing yoga and posting healthy lifestyle pics on Instagram.