 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

This Is What The "Victorious" Cast Looks Like Now

A grande-sized glow up!

Posted on
Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

Victoria Justice as Tori Vega

Nickelodeon
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Fun fact: You probably first remember Victoria from her appearance on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody or as Lola on Zoey 101, but her first role ever was a small part on an episode of Gilmore Girls.

Ariana Grande as Cat Valentine

Nickelodeon

Fun fact: You may not be familiar with what she's been up to since the show ended (jokes!) but did you know that her history with co-star Elizabeth Gillies goes way back to when they were on Broadway together in 13?! That's some ancient history!

Leon Thomas as Andre Harris

Nickelodeon
Instagram / Via instagram.com

Fun fact: Leon has had a successful acting and music career — you can literally see him on the big screen at this very moment in Detroit, which is in theaters now.

Elizabeth Gillies as Jade West

Nickelodeon
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE

Fun fact: Elizabeth just landed a major role on The CW's Dynasty — aka the new Gossip Girl, basically. So, you'll be seeing a looooot more of her very soon.

Matt Bennett as Robbie Shapiro

Nickelodeon
Instagram / Via instagram.com

Fun fact: Matt has landed roles on huge comedies like Fresh Off the Boat and The Big Bang Theory. He also did this monologue one time about fucking a demon, idk.

Avan Jogia as Beck Oliver

Nickelodeon
Giuseppe Cacace / AFP / Getty Images

Fun fact: Avan has been acting and modeling since his Nickelodeon days — he reportedly even auditioned to play Aladdin in Disney's upcoming live-action remake. He would have been an awesome choice, TBH, but they went another way.

Daniella Monet as Trina Vega

Nickelodeon
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Fun fact: Daniella has stayed in the Nickelodeon family, with some hosting gigs for their live events. When she's not acting (most recently on Baby Daddy) she's doing yoga and posting healthy lifestyle pics on Instagram.

Oh and BTW... they still love each other!

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @leonthomas

AWW!

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss