This Gaping "Pretty Little Liars" Plot Hole Has Finally Been Resolved

So remember that time the Pretty Little Liars finale completely neglected to tell us the full story how the Wine Moms escaped the basement?
All we knew is that "Pam didn't drink for a year after that" and also that the Wine Moms kinda low-key loved their Wine Mom life in the Wine Mom basement.
Anyways, I. Marlene King finally made up an explanation about how the Wine Moms escaped and told Shay Mitchell on her Instagram story:
They were in there a long time, and they had to probably climb on top of each other. And then, since it was Pam who didn’t drink for a year, she probably had to take her clothes off and put oil on her and they slid her out of the window.