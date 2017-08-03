Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

This Gaping "Pretty Little Liars" Plot Hole Has Finally Been Resolved

JUSTICE FOR THE WINE MOMS.

Posted on
Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

So remember that time the Pretty Little Liars finale completely neglected to tell us the full story how the Wine Moms escaped the basement?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Freeform

All we knew is that "Pam didn't drink for a year after that" and also that the Wine Moms kinda low-key loved their Wine Mom life in the Wine Mom basement.

The wine moms 🍷 they are the best #winemoms #PLLEndGame
Hollymc love @shanadgt

The wine moms 🍷 they are the best #winemoms #PLLEndGame

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fuck, I love saying Wine Mom.

Anyways, I. Marlene King finally made up an explanation about how the Wine Moms escaped and told Shay Mitchell on her Instagram story:

They were in there a long time, and they had to probably climb on top of each other. And then, since it was Pam who didn’t drink for a year, she probably had to take her clothes off and put oil on her and they slid her out of the window.

And there you have it folks — the wine moms escaped with a little bit of nudity and oil, which is still extremely far from the craziest thing that happened on the show.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Freeform

Have I told you lately how much I miss you fucking with me on a weekly basis, I. Marlene King?!?!

Freeform

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss