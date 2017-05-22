Celine Dion Brings Back The '90s With Iconic "My Heart Will Go On" Performance

We can all agree that "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion is the most iconic song from any movie in the history of the cinema, right?
Well, it's been 20 years since Titanic was released, and Queen Celine decided to grace us all with a live performance of the song that made us all ignore the fact that BOTH JACK AND ROSE COULD HAVE LIVED.
Queen Celine descended upon the Billboard Music Awards stage looking like a true angel on this Earth:
She stood still and sang that beautiful love ballad while clips from the movie played in the background.
She sang as a curtain of beads from the Limited Too (probably) engulfed her:
She cried and we all cried because it was SO. DAMN. EMOTIONAL.