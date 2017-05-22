Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping NEW!
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
TVAndMovies

Celine Dion Brings Back The '90s With Iconic "My Heart Will Go On" Performance

I'LL NEVER LET GO.

Posted on
Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

We can all agree that "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion is the most iconic song from any movie in the history of the cinema, right?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures

Well, it's been 20 years since Titanic was released, and Queen Celine decided to grace us all with a live performance of the song that made us all ignore the fact that BOTH JACK AND ROSE COULD HAVE LIVED.

Whatever, totally not bitter.
Paramount Pictures

Whatever, totally not bitter.

Queen Celine descended upon the Billboard Music Awards stage looking like a true angel on this Earth:

Reminder: The Chainsmokers got to breathe the same air as this beautiful goddess.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Reminder: The Chainsmokers got to breathe the same air as this beautiful goddess.

She stood still and sang that beautiful love ballad while clips from the movie played in the background.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Pictures / Via ew.com

She sang as a curtain of beads from the Limited Too (probably) engulfed her:

Ethan Miller / Getty Images
RCA

She cried and we all cried because it was SO. DAMN. EMOTIONAL.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

I have no more words. Just watch it.

Absolutely stunning performance of
Titanic Lives On @TitanicLivesOn

Absolutely stunning performance of "My Heart Will Go On" from the one and only Celine Dion 💙

Reply Retweet Favorite

Thank you for this beautiful gift, Queen Celine.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies