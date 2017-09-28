 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

There Might Be A "Hocus Pocus" Remake And People Aren't Happy About It

"We want a sequel not a freaking remake!"

Posted on
Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

It's officially fall — a season which I also like to call Hocus Pocus season.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney / Via madhaberdasher.tumblr.com

Fans of the Sanderson sisters have been patiently waiting for a sequel to the 1993 cult classic — and stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have all said they'd be on board to get the sisters back together again.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney

So this morning — another glorious morning — when Deadline shared some news about a Hocus Pocus TV movie in the works at Disney Channel, I was thrilled, elated, overjoyed... until I looked a little bit closer:

The new Hocus Pocus iteration will have a new cast and a new director. Ortega, who has directed Disney Channel’s two biggest TV movie franchises, High School Musical and Descendants, is not involved.

A new cast?! And a new director?! WHYYYYYYYY?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney

I wasn't the only one. The PEOPLE OF TWITTER started voicing their demands for a sequel instead of a remake:

WE WANT A HOCUS POCUS SEQUEL NOT A FREAKING REMAKE
Noel Diem @NoelDiem

WE WANT A HOCUS POCUS SEQUEL NOT A FREAKING REMAKE

Reply Retweet Favorite
Hang on, they're doing a Hocus Pocus REMAKE not sequel?
Liam Hughes @liamo_dh

Hang on, they're doing a Hocus Pocus REMAKE not sequel?

Reply Retweet Favorite
We. Don't. Want. A. Remake. We. 👏🏽Want.👏🏽 A. 👏🏽Sequel. 👏🏽 K, thanks! 🤗 @BetteMidler #HocusPocus https://t.co/JEeqmEQ5CC
Sierra Peak @SierraMonetPeak

We. Don't. Want. A. Remake. We. 👏🏽Want.👏🏽 A. 👏🏽Sequel. 👏🏽 K, thanks! 🤗 @BetteMidler #HocusPocus https://t.co/JEeqmEQ5CC

Reply Retweet Favorite

They wondered, why mess with such a great thing?!

I am suddenly distraught over the news that Disney Channel is remaking Hocus Pocus omg why touch PERFECTION
Meg Omecene @megomecene

I am suddenly distraught over the news that Disney Channel is remaking Hocus Pocus omg why touch PERFECTION

Reply Retweet Favorite
Apparently Disney is remaking Hocus Pocus.... NOPE.
Natalia @natis_colon

Apparently Disney is remaking Hocus Pocus.... NOPE.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I'm sorry? #HocusPocus is getting a remake? Why mess with perfection? @DisneyChannel, you're flying too close to th… https://t.co/p9TSJpFMCC
💀Christine Burens💀 @TheRealStytch

I'm sorry? #HocusPocus is getting a remake? Why mess with perfection? @DisneyChannel, you're flying too close to th… https://t.co/p9TSJpFMCC

Reply Retweet Favorite
I wish I had 280 characters (a thing that nobody asked for) to rage about the remake of Hocus Pocus (a thing that nobody asked for).
AnnoyingActorFriend @Actor_Friend

I wish I had 280 characters (a thing that nobody asked for) to rage about the remake of Hocus Pocus (a thing that nobody asked for).

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some decided to quit life!

I QUIT!!!!!! (life!)
lauren yap @itslaurenyap

I QUIT!!!!!! (life!)

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others decided to go back to bed indefinitely until they could wake up in a world without this remake!

good morning, found out they are apparently remaking hocus pocus so i am going back to bed until that project is cancelled
Mags @maggiecarucci

good morning, found out they are apparently remaking hocus pocus so i am going back to bed until that project is cancelled

Reply Retweet Favorite

People immediately sprung into action...

Can someone start a protest at Disney headquarters that we want the original Hocus Pocus cast #HocusPocus @BetteMidler
Eddie @EddieGrayy

Can someone start a protest at Disney headquarters that we want the original Hocus Pocus cast #HocusPocus @BetteMidler

Reply Retweet Favorite

...and reminded us all just how well things go when you mess with the classics:

The #hocuspocus Disney remake will go over as well as the ABC version of Dirty Dancing. #why #plsdont
Meagan Moseley @MeaganMo12

The #hocuspocus Disney remake will go over as well as the ABC version of Dirty Dancing. #why #plsdont

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some are just thrilled that there will FINALLY be a place to watch Hocus Pocus on television because it's such a rare commodity:

FINALLY a way to watch Hocus Pocus on TV on Disney Channel https://t.co/SmVhpPVWOG
Marc @MarcSnetiker

FINALLY a way to watch Hocus Pocus on TV on Disney Channel https://t.co/SmVhpPVWOG

Reply Retweet Favorite

But for the most part, this sums up the general *sentiment* on Twitter:

Whose dumb ass idea was it to remake Hocus Pocus??
Liv🌞 @21OliviaRose

Whose dumb ass idea was it to remake Hocus Pocus??

Reply Retweet Favorite

  2. What do you think of a "Hocus Pocus" remake?

    I'M MAD! GIVE ME THE ORIGINAL SANDERSONS OR GIVE ME DEATH!
    I mean, it's going to be terrible but I'm obviously going to watch it.
    Wow, I'm so excited! This is going to be great!
    AMUCK, AMUCK, AMUCK!

There Might Be A "Hocus Pocus" Remake And People Aren't Happy About It

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
What do you think of a "Hocus Pocus" remake?
  1.  
    vote votes
    I'M MAD! GIVE ME THE ORIGINAL SANDERSONS OR GIVE ME DEATH!
  2.  
    vote votes
    I mean, it's going to be terrible but I'm obviously going to watch it.
  3.  
    vote votes
    Wow, I'm so excited! This is going to be great!
  4.  
    vote votes
    AMUCK, AMUCK, AMUCK!
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss