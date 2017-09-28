There Might Be A "Hocus Pocus" Remake And People Aren't Happy About It

It's officially fall — a season which I also like to call Hocus Pocus season.
Fans of the Sanderson sisters have been patiently waiting for a sequel to the 1993 cult classic — and stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have all said they'd be on board to get the sisters back together again.
So this morning — another glorious morning — when Deadline shared some news about a Hocus Pocus TV movie in the works at Disney Channel, I was thrilled, elated, overjoyed... until I looked a little bit closer:
The new Hocus Pocus iteration will have a new cast and a new director. Ortega, who has directed Disney Channel’s two biggest TV movie franchises, High School Musical and Descendants, is not involved.
A new cast?! And a new director?! WHYYYYYYYY?
I wasn't the only one. The PEOPLE OF TWITTER started voicing their demands for a sequel instead of a remake:
They wondered, why mess with such a great thing?!
Some decided to quit life!
Others decided to go back to bed indefinitely until they could wake up in a world without this remake!
People immediately sprung into action...
...and reminded us all just how well things go when you mess with the classics:
Some are just thrilled that there will FINALLY be a place to watch Hocus Pocus on television because it's such a rare commodity:
But for the most part, this sums up the general *sentiment* on Twitter:
-
-
What do you think of a "Hocus Pocus" remake?I'M MAD! GIVE ME THE ORIGINAL SANDERSONS OR GIVE ME DEATH!I mean, it's going to be terrible but I'm obviously going to watch it.Wow, I'm so excited! This is going to be great!AMUCK, AMUCK, AMUCK!
