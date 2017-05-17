Sections

TVAndMovies

This Might Be The Most Insane Job In "Bachelorette" History

WTF is a "whaboom"?

Posted on
Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

In Bachelor Nation, no job is too crazy to get you on the show. Wanna call yourself a pantsapreneur? GO FOR IT!

ABC

Does your LinkedIn profile say "Dog Lover"? SOUNDS LEGIT!

ABC

Well, I have some good news. The jobs on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette (which premieres on Monday) are NEXT LEVEL, much like this dramatic overhead shot:

ABC

First up, there's Lucas. His job is a whaboom. Yes, you read that correctly...

ABC

W-H-A-B-O-O-M. Whaboom. As in.... whaaaaa the fuck?

New Line Cinema / Via tenor.co

I have no idea what a whaboom is. All Chris Harrison will say is, "It's hard to explain, but it's a lifestyle." YEAH OKAY CHRIS HARRISON.

But I don't even think the WHABOOM is the craziest, because I'm sure it'll maybe make sense in context or something. The craziest job this season goes to Jonathan, who is a self-proclaimed TICKLE MONSTER.

ABC

Let's be real, he LOOKS like the kind of guy who identifies as a tickle monster.

ABC

TICKLE, TICKLE, MOTHERFUCKER.

Egmont Publishing / Via gph.is

Check out all of Rachel's guys before the big premiere here. (The rest of them have pretty normal jobs, TBH. SO BORING.)

