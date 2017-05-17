This Might Be The Most Insane Job In "Bachelorette" History

In Bachelor Nation, no job is too crazy to get you on the show. Wanna call yourself a pantsapreneur? GO FOR IT!
Does your LinkedIn profile say "Dog Lover"? SOUNDS LEGIT!
Well, I have some good news. The jobs on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette (which premieres on Monday) are NEXT LEVEL, much like this dramatic overhead shot:
First up, there's Lucas. His job is a whaboom. Yes, you read that correctly...
W-H-A-B-O-O-M. Whaboom. As in.... whaaaaa the fuck?
But I don't even think the WHABOOM is the craziest, because I'm sure it'll maybe make sense in context or something. The craziest job this season goes to Jonathan, who is a self-proclaimed TICKLE MONSTER.
Let's be real, he LOOKS like the kind of guy who identifies as a tickle monster.
TICKLE, TICKLE, MOTHERFUCKER.
Check out all of Rachel's guys before the big premiere here. (The rest of them have pretty normal jobs, TBH. SO BORING.)