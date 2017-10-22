27 Bizarre TV Plots From Your Childhood That Are Pretty Fucked Up

Freeform

"All of Pretty Little Liars. Mainly the fact that the show (which has a teenage audience) glamorized and romanticized a student-teacher relationship during which the teacher knew who the student was and how old she was before he met her because he was STALKING her and her underage friends to write a book about a 'dead' teenage girl who he ALSO dated. Ezra was a predator, but the show never ever depicted him as such and actually had Aria and Ezra end up together. Yuck. Stalking and statutory rape isn't romantic."

—sharvaris

"Pedo teacher Ezra Fitz preying on his student Aria and becoming her husband later. Like, we were supposed to be ok with this relationship. After it was revealed he KNEW of her and her age before they got together. Nah. No thanks."

—starrynight88