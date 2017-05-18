Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping NEW!
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World
TVAndMovies

Rachel Lindsay Is Engaged So I Guess We Don't Have To Watch "The Bachelorette" This Season

Just kidding, never quitting.

Posted on
Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

Remember back in the day when you had to wait until the end of the season to find out if there was a proposal at the end of The Bachelorette?

ABC

Not anymore, friends! In a conference call with several reporters, Rachel Lindsay revealed that she found her happily ever after...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

"I am very much so in love and very much so engaged. I am getting my happy ending!"

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Summary: SHE. IS. VERY. MUCH. SO. ENGAGED. VERY. MUCH. SO.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

So, there you go. Rachel found love in a hopeless place and I guess I don't really need to watch The Bachelorette this season anymore. Except then I'd miss all the limo entrances, tears, man fights, and whabooms, so WHO THE FUCK AM I KIDDING?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

You're welcome, Chris Harrison.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies