Rachel Lindsay Is Engaged So I Guess We Don't Have To Watch "The Bachelorette" This Season

Remember back in the day when you had to wait until the end of the season to find out if there was a proposal at the end of The Bachelorette?
Not anymore, friends! In a conference call with several reporters, Rachel Lindsay revealed that she found her happily ever after...
"I am very much so in love and very much so engaged. I am getting my happy ending!"
Summary: SHE. IS. VERY. MUCH. SO. ENGAGED. VERY. MUCH. SO.
So, there you go. Rachel found love in a hopeless place and I guess I don't really need to watch The Bachelorette this season anymore. Except then I'd miss all the limo entrances, tears, man fights, and whabooms, so WHO THE FUCK AM I KIDDING?