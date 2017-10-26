People Are Conflicted Because Veronica's Dad Is So Hot On "Riverdale"

Well, it's official. Hiram Lodge (aka the one and only Mark Consuelos) is here to stay on Riverdale and I'd be willing to bet a lot of money that he's going to blow things the fuck up and ruin lives. But, I'll also bet a lot of money that he'll look DAMN FINE DOING IT. *shrugs*
You see, it's pretty obvious to anyone with eyes that Hiram is a manipulative and evil POS...
...and our boy Archie Andrews is pretty much royally fucked:
But, we need to address the ridiculously sexy elephant in the room: The man is a delicious snack.
And he's the daddiest daddy that ever daddied:
(Even though "daddy" isn't for everybody...)
People need to know more about him!
Lives are changing!
Vocabularies are expanding!
Buckle up, kiddos — Daddy is here to stay so we might as well enjoy the ride.
How do you feel about Hiram?Mostly attracted, a little bit scared...Mostly scared, a little bit attracted...Attracted and then weirded out because he's old enough to be my actual DADDY.FUCK HIRAM, FP IS THE DADDIEST.
