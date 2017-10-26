 back to top
People Are Conflicted Because Veronica's Dad Is So Hot On "Riverdale"

"Hiram is scum but he is hot scum..."

Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

Well, it's official. Hiram Lodge (aka the one and only Mark Consuelos) is here to stay on Riverdale and I'd be willing to bet a lot of money that he's going to blow things the fuck up and ruin lives. But, I'll also bet a lot of money that he'll look DAMN FINE DOING IT. *shrugs*

CW

You see, it's pretty obvious to anyone with eyes that Hiram is a manipulative and evil POS...

Hiram got all of #Riverdale like
Ashleigh Murray @iamamurray

Hiram got all of #Riverdale like

HIRAM DID THE EVIL-MAN-CHAIR-TURN-THING #RIVERDALE
just like rose @rosemusick_

HIRAM DID THE EVIL-MAN-CHAIR-TURN-THING #RIVERDALE

Hiram Lodge is the creepiest character so far in Riverdale
lina @cherryinvain

Hiram Lodge is the creepiest character so far in Riverdale

...and our boy Archie Andrews is pretty much royally fucked:

When Archie met Hiram, everybody in the room like: #riverdale
TV Riverdale @TvRiverdale

When Archie met Hiram, everybody in the room like: #riverdale

Archie going into Hiram's office. Me: #Riverdale
HelloDemonsItsMe👻🎃 @Whatupitshuff_8

Archie going into Hiram's office. Me: #Riverdale

But, we need to address the ridiculously sexy elephant in the room: The man is a delicious snack.

y’all Veronica’s dad is a horrible person but he’s kinda hot #Riverdale
Val @valerbae

y’all Veronica’s dad is a horrible person but he’s kinda hot #Riverdale

am I the only one who thinks Hiram lodge is hot as fuc
; janella @unwantedolan

am I the only one who thinks Hiram lodge is hot as fuc

Hiram is scum but he is hot scum
skeleton @veronicalodg

Hiram is scum but he is hot scum

And he's the daddiest daddy that ever daddied:

shet hiram is such daddy 👅
rian louise @rianlouwiss

shet hiram is such daddy 👅

Uuuuhhhh MR. HIRAM LODGE is DADDY af
O ma godt she ded @ebelynwow

Uuuuhhhh MR. HIRAM LODGE is DADDY af

Hiram Lodge is daddy material 💦 #riverdale
Sophie Morris @SophieM36105367

Hiram Lodge is daddy material 💦 #riverdale

HIRAM LODGE WITH HIS HUSKY VOICE IS MY DADDY
Joff Villareal @jopangeli

HIRAM LODGE WITH HIS HUSKY VOICE IS MY DADDY

(Even though "daddy" isn't for everybody...)

the repetition of the word daddy is making me uncomfortable #riverdale
just like rose @rosemusick_

the repetition of the word daddy is making me uncomfortable #riverdale

People need to know more about him!

veronica's dad on riverdale is a whole meal!!! who is he?!
brooke alexis🥀 @brxxkealexis

veronica's dad on riverdale is a whole meal!!! who is he?!

Lives are changing!

Veronica's dad on Riverdale is married to Kelly Ripa?! Am I the only one who just found this out???? I have so many questions
Arden Wise @WiseArden

Veronica's dad on Riverdale is married to Kelly Ripa?! Am I the only one who just found this out???? I have so many questions

Vocabularies are expanding!

I just coined the term #criminaldilf to describe Veronica's dad @MarkConsuelos so I'm done for the day.
Lindsay Geller @LGells

I just coined the term #criminaldilf to describe Veronica's dad @MarkConsuelos so I'm done for the day.

Buckle up, kiddos — Daddy is here to stay so we might as well enjoy the ride.

  2. How do you feel about Hiram?

    Mostly attracted, a little bit scared...
    Mostly scared, a little bit attracted...
    Attracted and then weirded out because he's old enough to be my actual DADDY.
    FUCK HIRAM, FP IS THE DADDIEST.

People Are Conflicted Because Veronica's Dad Is So Hot On "Riverdale"

