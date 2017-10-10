 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

The Porg From The New "Star Wars" Trailer Is Already A Perfect Meme

"If even one porg dies, I will fucking burn the 'Star Wars' franchise to the ground..."

Posted on
Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

The new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer came out last night, and there was A LOT TO PROCESS. But an adorable hero emerged from the epic clip. Allow me to introduce... the porg:

Disney

What's a porg, you ask? Great question! We were first introduced to porgs over the summer in a behind-the-scenes reel shown at D23, and here's the basic 411 on porgs from Pablo Hidalgo at Lucasfilm Story Group:

Porgs are native to Ahch-To, and can be found dwelling along the cliffs of the island where Luke and Rey are. In many ways, they’re the Star Wars version of puffins. They build nests. They can fly. Their babies are called porglets.

PORGLETS?! ARE YOU TRYING TO BREAK ME?

Twitter

Anyways, now that a porg made its glorious trailer debut, the internet has lost its collective shit. People are feeling seen...

This porg is my spirit animal &amp; its expression in this picture basically sums up my entire life #TheLastJedi
Jen Silverman @JenMSilverman

This porg is my spirit animal &amp; its expression in this picture basically sums up my entire life #TheLastJedi

Reply Retweet Favorite
oh hey, seems there is a physical manifestation of my soul during a panic attack; it is called a "porg"
emery lord @emerylord

oh hey, seems there is a physical manifestation of my soul during a panic attack; it is called a "porg"

Reply Retweet Favorite

...and more than a little warm and fuzzy inside...

I have watched this little Porg squawk about 70 times now. IT IS HEALING ME.
Joanna Robinson @jowrotethis

I have watched this little Porg squawk about 70 times now. IT IS HEALING ME.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Leia's outfit is actually made specifically for porg snuggling.
heath @heathdwilliams

Leia's outfit is actually made specifically for porg snuggling.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Me when Leia showed up in the trailer, but then the Porg yelled.
katie 🎃 @suwanneeladykt

Me when Leia showed up in the trailer, but then the Porg yelled.

Reply Retweet Favorite

...and honestly just completely goddamn protective:

We must protect the porg at all cost. #TheLastJedi
Jayson Prim @jaysonprim

We must protect the porg at all cost. #TheLastJedi

Reply Retweet Favorite
If even one Porg dies, I will fucking burn the Star Wars franchise to the ground
☕netw3rk @netw3rk

If even one Porg dies, I will fucking burn the Star Wars franchise to the ground

Reply Retweet Favorite

Of course, people are dying to get their hands on porg merchandise IMMEDIATELY:

my search history: toys r us porg target porg plush amazon porg toy porg gif yelling porg porg sitting on bb-8 porg
spooky porg @personalmaps

my search history: toys r us porg target porg plush amazon porg toy porg gif yelling porg porg sitting on bb-8 porg

Reply Retweet Favorite
“$15B in sales of Porg stuffed animals and merchandise allows Disney to keep ESPN running for another year” - futur… https://t.co/hUAdTG3YEZ
William N. Finley IV @WNFIV

“$15B in sales of Porg stuffed animals and merchandise allows Disney to keep ESPN running for another year” - futur… https://t.co/hUAdTG3YEZ

Reply Retweet Favorite
Me: Fuck I hate ewoks. Kiddy shit to sell toys. Also me: I WILL PAY ANY AMOUNT OF MONEY FOR ANY PORG MERCHANDISE AVAILABLE
Jerry the Hore @JerryTheHore

Me: Fuck I hate ewoks. Kiddy shit to sell toys. Also me: I WILL PAY ANY AMOUNT OF MONEY FOR ANY PORG MERCHANDISE AVAILABLE

Reply Retweet Favorite
My roommate who doesn’t care about Star Wars saw the porg and screamed WHAT IS THAT I WANT ONE
Victoria Graveyard🎃 @VictoriaAveyard

My roommate who doesn’t care about Star Wars saw the porg and screamed WHAT IS THAT I WANT ONE

Reply Retweet Favorite

Because whether you love porgs or think you hate porgs, the truth is that porgs are here to stay:

Stop pretending you hate Porgs. You love 'em. They're your favourite thing in fact. Porg Porg Porg Porg. Porg Porg.
David Milner @DaveMilbo

Stop pretending you hate Porgs. You love 'em. They're your favourite thing in fact. Porg Porg Porg Porg. Porg Porg.

Reply Retweet Favorite
What did I learn from the new #TheLastJedi trailer? Porg is the new Han Solo. You can't tell me otherwise.
Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano

What did I learn from the new #TheLastJedi trailer? Porg is the new Han Solo. You can't tell me otherwise.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And we are forever changed. THE END.

This could very well be the meme that ends all memes. #TheLastJedi #porg
Karen James @kejames

This could very well be the meme that ends all memes. #TheLastJedi #porg

Reply Retweet Favorite

  2. Are you into the porg?

    MAY THE PORG BE WITH ME!
    PORG NO!
    THE PORG VERDICT IS STILL OUT FOR ME...

The Porg From The New "Star Wars" Trailer Is Already A Perfect Meme

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Are you into the porg?
  1.  
    vote votes
    MAY THE PORG BE WITH ME!
  2.  
    vote votes
    PORG NO!
  3.  
    vote votes
    THE PORG VERDICT IS STILL OUT FOR ME...
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss