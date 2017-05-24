Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping NEW!
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
  31. Sitemap
TVAndMovies

Normani Didn't Win "Dancing With The Stars" And People Are Mad

"I'm high key pissed."

Posted on
Jen Abidor
Jen Abidor
BuzzFeed Staff

It's been an emotional few weeks leading up to the Dancing With the Stars finale. First, Simone Biles had the best clap back ever and was shockingly eliminated from the competition the next week. In case you're wondering this is how I still feel about that:

ABC

But last night's finale also had a shocking ending. Normani Kordei, who has consistently been slayyyyying the competition with perfect scores, came in third place behind David Ross and winner Rashad Jennings.

ABC

When Normani's name was called as the third place finalist, the Internet had *a lot* of feelings about it:

Normani comes in third place Her competition: shocked Pros: shocked Crowd: shocked Judges: shocked Tom: shocked Me: heated
chyane @http__dinah

Normani comes in third place Her competition: shocked Pros: shocked Crowd: shocked Judges: shocked Tom: shocked Me: heated

Reply Retweet Favorite
5H deadass representing the whole fandom rn #DWTSFinale
melissa @httpmelissag

5H deadass representing the whole fandom rn #DWTSFinale

Reply Retweet Favorite
They really did Normani the same way they did Zendaya. WOW.
@crystaaalSG

They really did Normani the same way they did Zendaya. WOW.

Reply Retweet Favorite
SO THE COUPLE WHO HAD THE MOST PERFECT SCORES THE WHOLE SEASON COMES IN 3RD??? DAVID AND LINDSAY ONLY HAD ONE PERFECT SCORE #dwtsfinale
Tori @torigmarie

SO THE COUPLE WHO HAD THE MOST PERFECT SCORES THE WHOLE SEASON COMES IN 3RD??? DAVID AND LINDSAY ONLY HAD ONE PERFECT SCORE #dwtsfinale

Reply Retweet Favorite
we need you #DWTSFinale
@invictuscabeyo

we need you #DWTSFinale

Reply Retweet Favorite

Celebrities even weighed in on the whole thing:

also @NormaniKordei ur a winner x100!!!
ac @alessiacara

also @NormaniKordei ur a winner x100!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
I second this!!!!!! https://t.co/i279Eo6Wi8
Hailee Steinfeld @HaileeSteinfeld

I second this!!!!!! https://t.co/i279Eo6Wi8

Reply Retweet Favorite

And Normani's Fifth Harmony band mate, Lauren Jauregui, was HIGH KEY PISSED:

Weeeeellllllllllllll we all know who REALLY won that right?! My bby girl is the queen for LYF @NormaniKordei I'll make u a mirror trophy
Lauren Jauregui @LaurenJauregui

Weeeeellllllllllllll we all know who REALLY won that right?! My bby girl is the queen for LYF @NormaniKordei I'll make u a mirror trophy

Reply Retweet Favorite
I'm high key pissed lol
Lauren Jauregui @LaurenJauregui

I'm high key pissed lol

Reply Retweet Favorite

At the end of the day, Normani crushed it and is still a winner in our hearts.

Anyways, Normani didn't lose Dancing With The Stars, Dancing With The Stars lost her.
. @dinahsbootaay

Anyways, Normani didn't lose Dancing With The Stars, Dancing With The Stars lost her.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies